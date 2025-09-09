You are here

Fall of Assad
Fall of Assad

Israel strikes in vicinity of three Syrian cities, Syrian media say

Israel has for years waged a campaign of aerial bombardment that destroyed much of the country’s military infrastructure, and this has ramped up since the Israeli war in Gaza. (AFP)
Israel has for years waged a campaign of aerial bombardment that destroyed much of the country’s military infrastructure, and this has ramped up since the Israeli war in Gaza. (AFP)
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters
Israel strikes in vicinity of three Syrian cities, Syrian media say

Israel strikes in vicinity of three Syrian cities, Syrian media say
  Syria's Foreign Ministry condemned the Israeli airstrikes as "a blatant infringement" of its sovereignty and regional stability, saying in a statement on Tuesday they were part of an ongoing series of escalations pursued by Israel against Syrian territory
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters
DAMASCUS: Israel struck in the vicinity of Syria’s central Homs city, the coastal city of Latakia, and the historic city of Palmyra, Syrian state-affiliated media said on Monday.
There was no immediate comment from Israel.
Syria’s Foreign Ministry condemned the Israeli airstrikes as “a blatant infringement” of its sovereignty and regional stability, saying in a statement on Tuesday they were part of an ongoing series of escalations pursued by Israel against Syrian territory.
Syrian media did not elaborate on the size or the impact of the reported strikes.
Israel has for years waged a campaign of aerial bombardment that destroyed much of the country’s military infrastructure, and this has ramped up since the Israeli war in Gaza. Israel and Syria have recently engaged in US-mediated talks on de-escalating the conflict in southern Syria.

 

Topics: Fall of Assad Syria US

Survivors tell of terrifying escape from Sudanese city

Survivors tell of terrifying escape from Sudanese city
Updated 29 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Survivors tell of terrifying escape from Sudanese city

Survivors tell of terrifying escape from Sudanese city
Updated 29 sec ago
AFP

TAWILA, Sudan: Amid the intensifying siege of El-Fasher, Sudan’s last army-held city in Darfur, thousands are fleeing a 70-km treacherous trail to Tawila, littered with the bodies of those who perished from hunger, thirst, and violence. 

The Rapid Support Forces have encircled the city since May 2024, launching their deadliest assault yet and trapping 260,000 civilians inside.

Nazer Muhana Ali, 20, and his family escaped after an RSF drone strike killed his father. 

Ali drank rainwater to stay alive. For four days, Ali trudged through the scrubland west of El-Fasher, his family at his side, beaten and robbed along the way.

“It was extremely tough because of hunger and thirst,” he said. “We had nothing but ombaz to eat.”

Ombaz, a bitter peanut husk meant for animals, was all that kept them going as they fled Sudan’s last army-held city in Darfur.

El-Fasher has been under siege for more than 500 days. The only escape is a 70-km trail west to Tawila, a path littered with the bodies of those who did not make it.

Another survivor Adel Ismail Ahmed, 24, said he was in Abu Shouk camp, a few kilometers north of El-Fasher, when “a shell fell directly on our house.”

“My brother and I were inside. My hand was broken, and it still has shrapnel in it. My brother was hit in the neck and chest.”

With fighting intensifying, Ahmed decided to flee.

Mohammed Siddig, 28, also fled Abu Shouk after weeks of bombardment and hunger. “The pressure became too much,” he said. “Life was so tough.”

Police use pepper spray at opposition’s Istanbul offices as court-appointed leadership arrives

Police use pepper spray at opposition’s Istanbul offices as court-appointed leadership arrives
Updated 34 min 26 sec ago
AP
Follow

Police use pepper spray at opposition's Istanbul offices as court-appointed leadership arrives

Police use pepper spray at opposition’s Istanbul offices as court-appointed leadership arrives
  The CHP has strongly denied allegations of corruption, saying the accusations are politically motivated and part of a broader effort to undermine the party's growing influence
Updated 34 min 26 sec ago
AP

ISTANBUL: Police used pepper spray inside the Istanbul headquarters of Turkiye’s main opposition party to disperse dozens of party officials Monday, clearing the way for a court-appointed interim chairman to enter the building amid fierce protests over his appointment, party officials said.
Riot police also scuffled with supporters of the Republican People’s Party, or CHP, who had assembled at locations close to the offies in defiance of a temporary ban on public gatherings and a police blockade of its local branch.
The police raid came amid an intensifying crackdown on the CHP, including municipalities run by the party, over alleged corruption, which has led to several arrests, including that of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu. The deposed mayor is widely regarded as the leading challenger to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s two-decade rule, and his arrest in March sparked the largest protests Turkiye has seen in over a decade.
Last week, an Istanbul court suspended the CHP’s provincial leadership, citing alleged irregularities in the party’s 2023 congress. The court also appointed Gursel Tekin, a former CHP lawmaker aligned with the party’s old guard, as interim chair. Critics have condemned the move as being politically motivated and aimed at weakening the party.
In response, CHP leadership called on supporters to gather at the party’s Istanbul headquarters ahead of Tekin’s scheduled arrival Monday. That prompted the governor’s office to announce a three-day ban on public gatherings late Sunday. Police quickly surrounded the building, erected barricades and restricted access.
Despite the restrictions, supporters began rallying outside the headquarters on Sunday night. Meanwhile, the Internet watchdog NetBlocks said several social media platforms, including X, YouTube, Instagram and WhatsApp, were restricted in Turkiye following the CHP’s call for rallies.
On Monday, Tekin arrived at the party headquarters under heavy police protection. His arrival was met with loud protests from gathered supporters and party members angered that he accepted the position following the court ruling the party had denounced as unjust.
Speaking to journalists outside the building, Tekin said his intent was to help resolve the party’s legal challenges, not escalate tensions.
“We will do everything in our power to put an end to the legal troubles our party has been subjected to in the court corridors,” he said.
Police later used pepper spray inside the building and pushed back party officials opposed to his arrival, senior CHP legislator Gokhan Gunaydin and other officials told the opposition-aligned Halk TV television. Witnesses saw dozens of people exiting the building, visibly affected by the pepper gas.
Tekin was later seen entering the building, where he was filmed taking a phone call in a room reserved for journalists.
In a symbolic rejection of Tekin’s court-appointed leadership, the CHP later announced that it had officially closed its Istanbul provincial headquarters and reassigned another building as its new operational base.
The CHP has strongly denied allegations of corruption, saying the accusations are politically motivated and part of a broader effort to undermine the party’s growing influence. Erdogan’s government maintains that the judiciary operates independently and denies any political interference.
On Monday, Erdogan accused the CHP of defying the rule of law and of threatening public order in Istanbul by calling for street protests.
“We will never allow our streets to be thrown into chaos, nor will we permit the peace of our people — especially our fellow citizens in Istanbul — to be disturbed,” Erdogan said.
He also blamed the standoff on an internal power struggle within the CHP.
“We are against the government (which is) stealing our right to vote and arresting the people we voted for,” said Tulay Ozbay, who took part in Monday’s demonstrations. “We reject this injustice.”
Later this month, a separate court in Ankara is expected to rule on a similar case targeting the CHP’s 2023 main congress, which elected Ozgur Ozel as party leader. A ruling against the party could potentially reinstate its former leader, Kemal Kılıcdaroglu, a figure whose tenure drew widespread criticism.

Topics: Turkiye Istanbul Republican People’s Party (CHP) Gursel Tekin

Arab foreign ministers denounce Israeli threat to displace Palestinians

Arab foreign ministers denounce Israeli threat to displace Palestinians
Updated 49 min 56 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Arab foreign ministers denounce Israeli threat to displace Palestinians

Arab foreign ministers denounce Israeli threat to displace Palestinians
  • They condemn uprooting of population through military campaign in Gaza, use of siege and starvation as methods of war, and deliberate targeting of civilians
  • Israeli actions in West Bank, including settlement expansions, settler violence, demolitions and land confiscations, are flagrant violations of international humanitarian law, they add
Updated 49 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Foreign Ministers of the Arab-Organization of Islamic Cooperation Committee on Gaza on Monday rejected all statements made by Israeli authorities about displacement, under any pretext, of the Palestinian people from their territories, which have been occupied since 1967.

The ministers condemned Israel’s policy of uprooting Palestinians through military operations in Gaza, the use of siege and starvation as methods of war, and the deliberate targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure. They warned that such practices risk prolonging and widening the conflict, thereby posing “a direct threat to regional and international peace and security.”

The ministers also denounced Israeli actions in the occupied West Bank, including settlement expansions, settler violence, home demolitions and land confiscations, describing them as flagrant violations of international humanitarian law. They said those responsible for such actions should be held accountable for crimes that could amount to ethnic cleansing and genocide.

They reiterated their call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and demanded that Israel lift restrictions on humanitarian access via all routes and border crossings.

They also urged the international community to back the return of the Palestinian Authority to Gaza in support of state-building efforts.

Israel’s practices contravene international law, the UN Charter and the rules-based international order, the ministers added. They called on the UN Security Council to protect Palestinians, guarantee their right to remain in Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and to end Israel’s “illegal occupation.”

The establishment of a Palestinian state, based on the June 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, remains the only viable solution to the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians consistent with human rights, the right to self-determination, and international resolutions, they said.

Topics: War on Gaza

Qatar sets up field hospital, shelters for Afghan victims of earthquakes

Qatar sets up field hospital, shelters for Afghan victims of earthquakes
Updated 08 September 2025
Arab News
Follow

Qatar sets up field hospital, shelters for Afghan victims of earthquakes

Qatar sets up field hospital, shelters for Afghan victims of earthquakes
  • The field hospital treated injured individuals and transferred critical cases to major medical facilities in nearby governorates
  • The eastern region of Afghanistan was shaken last week by three major earthquakes, resulting in 2,205 deaths and 3,640 injuries
Updated 08 September 2025
Arab News

LONDON: The Qatar International Search and Rescue Group from the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) established a temporary field hospital in eastern Afghanistan to provide medical support to those affected by the recent earthquakes.

The group said on Monday that the field hospital treated injured individuals and transferred critical cases to major medical facilities in nearby governorates. Additionally, the group set up tents to provide temporary shelters for families affected by the earthquakes, the Qatar News Agency reported.

The eastern region of Afghanistan was shaken last week by three major earthquakes and two powerful aftershocks, resulting in 2,205 deaths and 3,640 injuries, according to the Taliban administration. The earthquakes destroyed an estimated 6,700 homes in the provinces of Nangarhar and Kunar, which border Pakistan.

Due to the construction of dwellings mainly from dry masonry, stone, and timber, some families chose to stay outdoors as a precaution against aftershocks, as many others left without a home.

The South Asian nation of 42 million people has suffered since the 1980s from political turmoil, civil wars, a weak economy and shrinking aid.

Topics: Qatar Afghainstan Qatar International Search and Rescue Group earthquake in Afghanistan

Morocco earthquake survivors protest to demand housing aid

Morocco earthquake survivors protest to demand housing aid
Updated 08 September 2025
AFP
Follow

Morocco earthquake survivors protest to demand housing aid

Morocco earthquake survivors protest to demand housing aid
  On September 8, 2023, a 6.8-magnitude earthquake razed tens of thousands of homes in central Morocco, including in the High Atlas mountain range, forcing families to sleep out in the open through the winter
Updated 08 September 2025
AFP

RABAT: Survivors of Morocco’s 2023 earthquake that killed nearly 3,000 people rallied in Rabat on Monday, demanding their houses be rebuilt as part of the government’s reconstruction program.
Marking the disaster’s second anniversary, dozens of protesters gathered outside parliament in the Moroccan capital, protesting what they described as their “exclusion” from the reconstruction program.
Many held signs that read “No to exclusion, no to marginalization” and “A roof for every life, dignity has no price.”
Ibrahim Achkijou, 30, told AFP he was still living in a shipping container south of Marrakech, in what he described as a “big injustice.”
“We lost our home... but we were excluded from the aid without explanation,” he said.
Aicha Ouchane, who traveled with her mother from quake-hit Ouarzazate, about 500 kilometers (310 miles) south of Rabat, to join the protest, said they lived in a garage under “very harsh conditions.”
“They tell us we are not entitled to the aid, which is not normal,” she said.
On September 8, 2023, a 6.8-magnitude earthquake razed tens of thousands of homes in central Morocco, including in the High Atlas mountain range, forcing families to sleep out in the open through the winter.
Authorities had said it damaged some 55,000 houses.
So far, some 45,800 homes have been rebuilt in the provinces of Al Haouz, Chichaoua, Taroudant and Marrakech, according to the latest official tally, which did not include data on Ouarzazate and Azilal provinces.
Authorities say more than $465 million has so far been allocated for reconstruction and rehabilitation, alongside monthly allowances of $277 for affected families.
Following the earthquake, the Moroccan authorities announced a five-year reconstruction plan with an estimated budget of $11.7 billion.
 

 

Topics: Morocco earthquake

