You are here

  • Home
  • New Banksy mural of a judge beating a protester to be removed from outside London court

New Banksy mural of a judge beating a protester to be removed from outside London court

New Banksy mural of a judge beating a protester to be removed from outside London court
Security officials outside the courthouse covered the artwork Monday. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4xvth

Updated 09 September 2025
AP
Follow

New Banksy mural of a judge beating a protester to be removed from outside London court

New Banksy mural of a judge beating a protester to be removed from outside London court
Updated 09 September 2025
AP
Follow

LONDON: A new mural by elusive street artist Banksy showing a judge beating an unarmed protester with a gavel will be removed from a wall outside one of London’s most iconic courts, authorities said Monday.
The mural appeared Monday and depicts a protester lying on the ground holding a blood-splattered placard while a judge in a traditional wig and black gown beats him with a gavel. Banksy posted a photo of the work on Instagram, his usual method of claiming a work as authentic. It was captioned “Royal Courts Of Justice. London.”
Security officials outside the courthouse covered the artwork Monday with sheets of black plastic and two metal barriers, and it was being guarded by two officers and a security camera.
Because the Victorian gothic revival style building is 143 years old, the mural will be removed with consideration for its historical significance, according to HM Courts and Tribunals.
“The Royal Courts of Justice is a listed building and HMCTS are obliged to maintain its original character,” it said in a statement. Listed buildings are considered the country’s most significant historic buildings and sites and are protected by law.
While the artwork doesn’t refer to a particular cause or incident, activists saw it as a reference to the UK government’s ban on the group Palestine Action. On Saturday almost 900 people were arrested at a London protest challenging the ban.
Defend Our Juries, the group that organized the protest, said in a statement that the mural “powerfully depicts the brutality unleashed” by the government ban.
“When the law is used as a tool to crush civil liberties, it does not extinguish dissent, it strengthens it,” the statement said.
The courts have weighed in on the Palestine Action case, with judges initially rejecting the organization’s request to appeal its ban. A High Court court judge then allowed the appeal to go forward, though the government is now challenging that decision.
Banksy began his career spray-painting buildings in Bristol, England, and has become one of the world’s best-known artists. His paintings and installations sell for millions of dollars at auction and have drawn thieves and vandals.
Banksy’s work often comments on political issues, with many of his pieces criticizing government policy on migration and war.
At the Glastonbury Festival last year, an inflatable raft holding dummies of migrants in life jackets was unveiled during a band’s headline set. Banksy appeared to claim the stunt, which was thought to symbolize small boat crossings of migrants in the English Channel, in a post on Instagram.
The artist has also taken his message on migration to Europe.
In 2019, “The Migrant Child,” depicting a shipwrecked child holding a pink smoke bomb and wearing a life jacket, was unveiled in Venice, Italy. In 2018, a number of works including one near a former center for migrants that depicted a child spray-painting wallpaper over a swastika were discovered in Paris.
Banksy has also created numerous artworks in the West Bank and Gaza Strip over the years, including one depicting a girl conducting a body search on an Israeli soldier, another showing a dove wearing a flak jacket, and a masked protester hurling a bouquet of flowers. He designed the “Walled Off Hotel” guesthouse in Bethlehem, which closed in October 2023.
Last summer, Banksy captured London’s attention with an animal-themed collection, which concluded with a mural of a gorilla appearing to hold up the entrance gate to London Zoo.
For nine days straight, Banksy-created creatures — from a mountain goat perched on a building buttress to piranhas circling a police guard post to a rhinoceros mounting a car — showed up in unlikely locations around the city.

Topics: Banksy

Related

Banksy work ‘The Migrant Child’ removed from Venetian palazzo for restoration and future display
Offbeat
Banksy work ‘The Migrant Child’ removed from Venetian palazzo for restoration and future display
Banksy mural to be protected after London paint attack
World
Banksy mural to be protected after London paint attack

Ethiopians dream of an electric car future

Ethiopians dream of an electric car future
Updated 11 September 2025
AFP
Follow

Ethiopians dream of an electric car future

Ethiopians dream of an electric car future
Updated 11 September 2025
AFP

ADDIS ABABA: Kemeriya Mehammed Abduraheman set her sights on an electric car four months ago, joining more than 100,000 Ethiopians who have made the green switch.
While electric vehicle  sales in Africa accounted for only one percent of the global market in 2024, according to the International Energy Agency, Ethiopia wants to change that.
In a world first, the government last year banned the import of petrol and diesel vehicles, partly for green reasons but also to help wean the country off increasingly expensive fuel.
Many welcomed the shift.
“I was tired of waiting in line to fill up,” Abduraheman, a 36-year-old development consultant, told AFP in the capital Addis Ababa, where petrol queues can stretch for hundreds of meters  and eat up half of a day.
Bareo Hassen Bareo, who heads green mobility at the Department of Transport, said there were already 115,000 EVs — seven percent of vehicles — on the road.
“In 10 years, we will have more than 500,000,” he told AFP.

Saving time and money 

But the vehicles remain hugely expensive, especially in a country where nearly 40 percent of the population lives on less than $3 a day, according to the World Bank.
Abduraheman paid around $34,000 to buy a model from Chinese brand BYD, describing it as a “long-term” decision.
“I’ve been able to save on costs, I’ve been able to save on time, in terms of not lining up for gas,” she said.
The landlocked country depends on the ports of neighboring Djibouti and often faces fuel shortages.
Abduraheman used to spend about 4,000 birr  each month on fuel, but now spends the equivalent of $4 on charging.
EVs are increasingly visible in the capital, mostly Chinese brands.
Residents have even glimpsed an outlandish Tesla Cybertruck, which retails for over $100,000, crawling through Addis Ababa’s streets.
The city’s buses are also now electric.
Economic analyst Samson Berhane said the EV transition had been “more successful than initially anticipated.”
“This can be attributed to the country’s rapidly growing middle class and the surging demand for new vehicles,” he told AFP.
While charging stations have mushroomed across the capital, he said, “many consumers have taken the initiative to install chargers at home and at work.”

Mega-dam hope

The rapid transition has not come without challenges.
There are reports of shortages of EV parts and qualified mechanics.
And there are only around 100 charging stations in the whole country, meaning drivers cannot plan long journeys outside the capital.
“We need more than 2,300,” admitted Bareo at the transport department.
High prices for EVs are also a pressing issue, which the government hopes to counter by tempting foreign manufacturers to produce locally.
The unreliable electricity supply is also a worry, though the government hopes the inauguration of a massive mega-dam this week — expected to double the country’s electrical capacity — will facilitate the green transition.
It cannot come soon enough: near Addis Ababa International Airport, dozens of EV drivers wait to use chargers operated by the national operator Ethio Telecom.
“It has been four days since the power went out in my area, so I am charging it here,” said one customer, Semagn Getnet.
“Electric cars are good and pleasing, but there are some problems,” he added.

Topics: Ethiopia

Related

As Ethiopia launches Africa’s biggest dam, citizens are hopeful despite concerns by Egypt and Sudan
World
As Ethiopia launches Africa’s biggest dam, citizens are hopeful despite concerns by Egypt and Sudan
Civilians face ‘devastating’ impact of Ethiopia’s Oromia conflict: ICRC
World
Civilians face ‘devastating’ impact of Ethiopia’s Oromia conflict: ICRC

Perplexity finalizes $20 billion valuation round, the Information reports

Perplexity finalizes $20 billion valuation round, the Information reports
Updated 11 September 2025
Reuters
Follow

Perplexity finalizes $20 billion valuation round, the Information reports

Perplexity finalizes $20 billion valuation round, the Information reports
Updated 11 September 2025
Reuters

AI startup Perplexity has secured commitments from investors for $200 million in new funding at a $20 billion valuation, the Information reported on Wednesday, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.
Reuters could not immediately verify this report and Perplexity did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Run by Aravind Srinivas, Perplexity in August made a $34.5 billion unsolicited all-cash offer for Alphabet’s Chrome browser, a bid far above its own valuation.
The Nvidia-backed startup has an AI browser, Comet, that can perform certain tasks on a user’s behalf. Buying Chrome would have allowed it to tap the browser’s more than three billion users, giving it the heft to better compete with bigger rivals such as OpenAI, which is also working on its own AI browser.

Topics: Perplexity

400-year-old Rubens found in Paris mansion

400-year-old Rubens found in Paris mansion
Updated 10 September 2025
AFP
Follow

400-year-old Rubens found in Paris mansion

400-year-old Rubens found in Paris mansion
  • Osenat, the head of the eponymous auction house, said he had found the painting in September 2024
  • “It is an extremely rare and incredible discovery“
Updated 10 September 2025
AFP

PARIS : A long-lost painting by 17th-century Flemish master Peter Paul Rubens has been found in a Paris mansion, a French auctioneer said on Wednesday.
“It is a masterpiece,” said Jean-Pierre Osenat, who had made the discovery, referring to the sketch of Jesus Christ on the cross painted in 1613.
“It was painted by Rubens at the height of his talent,” he told AFP, adding that the artwork was in “very good condition.”
Osenat, the head of the eponymous auction house, said he had found the painting in September 2024 while preparing to sell the private mansion in the French capital’s chic 6th district.
“It is an extremely rare and incredible discovery,” he told AFP.
The painting has been authenticated by German art historian Nils Buttner, known for his research on the master of the Flemish Baroque, Osenat said.
Its provenance was certified through methods including X-ray imaging and pigment analysis, he added.
Osenat remembered pacing back and forth while a committee of experts was deciding on the authenticity of the painting. Then came a phone call from Buttner. “Jean-Pierre, we have a new Rubens!” he said Buttner had told him.
The auctioneer called the painting “a true profession of faith and a favorite subject for Rubens, a protestant who converted to Catholicism.”
“It’s the very beginning of Baroque painting, depicting a crucified Christ, isolated, luminous and standing out vividly against a dark and threatening sky,” he said.
Although Rubens produced many works for the Church, the newly discovered painting, measuring 105.5 by 72.5 centimeters (42 by 29 inches), is likely to have been created for a private collector.
It is thought to have belonged to the 19th-century French academic painter William-Adolphe Bouguereau and later to the owners of the Parisian mansion where it was found.
The painting is set to be auctioned off on November 30.

Topics: Peter Paul Rubens Flemish Jesus Christ France painting

Related

Highlights from ‘One Hundred Years of Painting: Arab Art from 1916 to 2017’ at Dubai’s Kutubna Cultural Center
Lifestyle
Highlights from ‘One Hundred Years of Painting: Arab Art from 1916 to 2017’ at Dubai’s Kutubna Cultural Center
Special Lost for seven years, Pakistani artist spots missing painting in hit TV show photos
Pakistan
Lost for seven years, Pakistani artist spots missing painting in hit TV show

In eastern India, villages employ centuries-old musical tradition to stop wildfires

In eastern India, villages employ centuries-old musical tradition to stop wildfires
Updated 09 September 2025
Follow

In eastern India, villages employ centuries-old musical tradition to stop wildfires

In eastern India, villages employ centuries-old musical tradition to stop wildfires
  • Sankirtan mandalis devotional song-and-dance troupes originated in 15th century
  • Using them to raise awareness has helped reduce forest fires by 60% since 2023
Updated 09 September 2025
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Pramila Pradhan led a normal life in her eastern Indian village, managing household chores and occasionally performing devotional songs for the community. But two years ago, everything changed when forest officials placed her at the forefront of efforts to revive a 15th-century musical tradition — a new tool in preventing wildfires.

Keonjhar district in Odisha state, where Pradhan lives, is an ecologically sensitive region with vast stretches of tropical forests, where most trees shed their leaves during the dry months, making the area highly prone to forest fires.

Many of the fires have been caused by human activity, as people burned leaves to collect fruit, medicinal plants and other produce crucial for rural livelihoods, and believed that burning the soil made it more fertile. But the fires have instead for years threatened the region’s rich biodiversity — including tigers, elephants, sloth bears, and barking deer — and degraded forest ecosystems.

To create awareness against the practice, district officials engaged women like Pradhan to revive the practice of sankirtan mandalis — devotional song-and-dance troupes — and spread the message.

“I was part of a religious group spreading religious messages. I used to move around with that group from one village to another. After joining the awareness campaign, my focus is now on spreading the message about forest fires,” Pradhan, a 32-year-old mother of two, told Arab News.

 

 

Encouraged by her husband, she now leads the troupe of 14 women and two men in Murgapahadi village, performing with drums and small percussion instruments, as they dance and sing in local languages and add to devotional lyrics also lines about forest conservation.

“I am happy that I am part of a mission to save the forest, which shelters us, and which is our lifeline. We cannot think of our existence without the forest,” Pradhan said.

“Forest fires have dropped drastically … Earlier, the whole forest used to burn. I am very happy that our efforts are yielding results.”

The campaign and Pradhan’s role were recognized by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who in his monthly radio talk in late July spoke about her as an “inspiration” and praised Odisha singers who chanted mantras for environmental protection.

The sankirtan mandalis devotional song-and-dance troupes originated in the 15th-century Bhakti — social and religious reform — movement in eastern India. They became embedded in religious and village life, particularly in Odisha and Bengal, but are no longer that common in present times.

The local forest department decided to revive them as part of its awareness fund.

“We thought of reviving this dying art form in each village using the fund, and we thought that no one can spread the awareness about forest fires better than them, so we engaged them,” Dhanraj Hanumant Dhamdhere, Keonjhar district forest officer, told Arab News.

“These groups are having an impact. People (feel more) connected when they hear these cultural troupes in their own language.”

There are now 80 such troupes in Keonjhar district, working in villages with a history of forest fires.

Members of the troupes often perform voluntarily, especially in their own villages, but are also supported by the forest department, and can make some $60 to $100 a month from their work, which helps their communities, too.

“This gives livelihood. Depending upon the number of persons in the group, they get money, and this helps in sustaining the livelihood in villages,” Dhamdhere said.

The community engagement has helped reduce by about 60 percent the number of forest fire incidents in Keonjhar — from 1,772 in 2023 to 727 in 2025.

“This remarkable decline in fire incidents is attributed largely to increased community awareness and participation driven by cultural outreach, especially the sankirtan performances … The awareness (campaign) has created a situation where we are getting cooperation from the people,” Dhamdhere said.

“If we don’t get people’s cooperation, we will not succeed in our mission.”

Topics: India Music culture

Related

Four, including two soldiers, killed during clash in Indian-administered Kashmir
World
Four, including two soldiers, killed during clash in Indian-administered Kashmir
Special How war’s hidden weapons endanger culture and communities from Syria to Ukraine photos
World
How war’s hidden weapons endanger culture and communities from Syria to Ukraine

40 years of ‘Mario’ games that have grown up with fans

40 years of ‘Mario’ games that have grown up with fans
Updated 09 September 2025
AFP
Follow

40 years of ‘Mario’ games that have grown up with fans

40 years of ‘Mario’ games that have grown up with fans
  • Surrounded by thousands of objects bearing the likeness of Nintendo’s moustachioed plumber, 40-year-old Kikai reflects that his “life would be totally different without Mario”
Updated 09 September 2025
AFP

PARIS: Surrounded by thousands of objects bearing the likeness of Nintendo’s moustachioed plumber, 40-year-old Kikai reflects that his “life would be totally different without Mario” who also marks four decades this week.
The colorful “Super Mario Bros.,” released for Nintendo’s home consoles in Japan on September 13, 1985, was a landmark of early video gaming.
Players controlled the eponymous character as he ran and hopped his way from left to right through a colorful world of platforms, pipes and scowling enemies — all set to the jaunty eight-bit music that has stuck in minds for decades.
“My father bought me the game, and I’ve been playing for as long as I can remember,” Kikai told AFP in his office lined with somewhere between 20 and 30 thousand Mario-related objects, from plastic figurines to plush toys and carpets.
Created by legendary game designer Shigeru Miyamoto, Mario has obsessed several generations of fans like Kikai.
The character’s first appearance came in 1981 arcade game “Donkey Kong,” when he was known simply as “Jumpman.”
Mario’s christening came in 1983 with the “Mario Bros.” arcade cabinet, but his true rise to fame was with “Super Mario Bros.” on Nintendo’s Famicom console (known as the NES in Europe), which has sold more than 40 million copies.
“It was a lucky accident, because at the start there was no plan for this character to become a video gaming icon,” said Alexis Bross, the French co-author of the book “Mario Generations.”
The plumber’s look was initially chosen to conserve scarce computing resources and make him stand out on screen, with bright blue overalls and a cap that saved on animating hair.
Miyamoto created Mario as “a completely functional character under very strict technical constraints” governing the few pixels making up his image, Bross noted.
But as the games endured through the years, their star became a “generation-spanning” and even “reassuring” presence, he added.
“He’s a regular man, not unlike us, who has no special powers at the outset and stays a bit frozen in time.”
Beyond Mario’s mainline adventures, spinoff games have dropped him, his buddies like brother Luigi and his rivals like dragon Bowser into “Mario Golf,” “Mario Tennis” and the vastly popular “Mario Kart.”
Graphics have evolved from 2D to 3D as the games’ reach has spread to many hundreds of millions of players worldwide.
But the original pixelated look has long inspired artists making their own riffs on the character.
Lyon-based street artist In The Woup, who declined to give his real name, has been mashing Mario up with other characters like Gandalf from “The Lord of the Rings” or “Star Wars” antagonist Darth Vader in guerilla mosaics dotting cities around the world for years.
“Bringing things from my games console out on the street means bringing immaterial things out into real life. I thought that was pretty crazy,” the 39-year-old said, a Mario mask securely concealing his face to keep up his anonymity.
Many of today’s children and teens have turned toward more recent heavyweight gaming titles such as Fortnite and Roblox.
But Mario still enjoys a high “parental nostalgia” quotient, with those now heading into middle age still buying the games and playing together with their offspring, said Rhys Elliott of analytics firm Alinea.
Nintendo has looked to evolve along with its audience, recently launching a range of baby clothing and accessories in Japan.
Mario also graces goods from luxury watches to Lego, as well as being the star of theme parks in both Japan and the US.
And in 2023, the plucky plumber made a successful leap to the big screen after a 1993 flop that was one of the first ever game-to-movie adaptations.
The more recent film brought in over $1.3 billion, with a sequel in the works for next year.
With gender relations in a different light today than 40 years ago, Mario’s objective in-game is no longer securing a kiss from a grateful rescued princess.
Nintendo’s princesses are more likely these days to star in their own titles, as the company “adapts to new audiences, following little by little developments in society,” author Bross said.
Even now, fans are eagerly awaiting a new Mario-led 3D adventure following the blockbuster release of the Nintendo Switch 2 console this June.
Bross hopes to see “a totally new idea that will be a new milestone in the history of videogames.”

Topics: Mario Super Mario Japan

Related

Special Rains leave hundreds of schools unsafe in northwest Pakistan, putting children’s futures at risk video
Pakistan
Rains leave hundreds of schools unsafe in northwest Pakistan, putting children’s futures at risk
Man accused of trying to assassinate Trump apologizes to potential jurors
World
Man accused of trying to assassinate Trump apologizes to potential jurors

Latest updates

Invasive plants and bacteria threaten Iraq’s Euphrates
Invasive plants and bacteria threaten Iraq’s Euphrates
Italy, Turkiye sign deal to curb illegal migration
Italy, Turkiye sign deal to curb illegal migration
Malawians head to polls in economic despair
Malawians head to polls in economic despair
Turkiye court rejects ouster of opposition party leadership
Turkiye court rejects ouster of opposition party leadership
Saudi Arabia showcases hardware, production capabilities at UK arms fair
Saudi Arabia showcases hardware, production capabilities at UK arms fair

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.