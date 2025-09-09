Nepal prime minister resigns after deadly protests

You are here

Nepal's prime minister KP Sharma Oli resigned on Sept. 9, 2025, a day after one of the deadliest crackdowns on protesters in years saw at least 19 people killed.
  At least 19 people were killed on Monday, and Amnesty International said live ammunition had been used against protesters
Katmandu: Nepal’s prime minister resigned on Tuesday, a day after one of the deadliest crackdowns on protesters in years saw at least 19 people killed.
“I have resigned from the post of prime minister with effect from today... in order to take further steps toward a political solution and resolution of the problems,” KP Sharma Oli said in a letter to the president.
The protests, which began on Monday with demands that the government lifts a ban on social media and tackles corruption, reignited despite the apps going back online.
At least 19 people were killed on Monday, and Amnesty International said live ammunition had been used against protesters.
Oli, 73, began his fourth term last year after his Communist Party forged a coalition government with the center-left Nepali Congress in the often-volatile parliament.
Dissatisfaction has grown with political instability, corruption, and slow economic development in the Himalayan nation of 30 million people.
People aged 15-40 make up nearly 43 percent of the population, according to government statistics — while unemployment hovers around 10 percent and GDP per capita is just $1,447, according to the World Bank.
The country became a federal republic in 2008 after a decade-long civil war and a peace deal that saw the Maoists brought into government, and the abolishment of the monarchy.
Since then, a revolving door of aging prime ministers and a culture of horse-trading have fueled public perceptions that the government is out of touch.
Since Friday, videos contrasting the struggles of ordinary Nepalis with the children of politicians flaunting luxury goods and expensive vacations have gone viral on TikTok, which was not blocked.

Indonesian president fires key ministers after deadly protests

Indonesia’s newly appointed Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa and other new ministers attend their swearing-in ceremony.
Indonesia’s newly appointed Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa and other new ministers attend their swearing-in ceremony.
Updated 27 min 5 sec ago
Follow

Indonesian president fires key ministers after deadly protests

Indonesia’s newly appointed Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa and other new ministers attend their swearing-in ceremony.
  • Finance Minister Sri Mulyani, who served under 3 presidents, was among those replaced
  • Protests called on government to address economic hardships, introduce fairer taxation
Updated 27 min 5 sec ago
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s president has replaced key economic and security ministers in a surprise cabinet reshuffle, following deadly anti-government protests that rocked Southeast Asia’s biggest economy in recent weeks.  

At least 10 people were killed in mass protests that broke out in Jakarta in late August. Sparked by controversial perks and housing allowances for lawmakers, the demonstrations turned violent and spread across the country after an armed police vehicle ran over and killed a 21-year-old delivery driver.

Posing the biggest challenge yet for the presidency of Prabowo Subianto, who took office less than a year ago, protesters demanded sweeping reforms across various institutions, including the police, military and House of Representatives.

The president’s cabinet reshuffle on Monday also followed calls for the government to address economic hardships, mass layoffs and declining purchasing power, and implement a fairer taxation system.

State Secretariat Minister Prasetyo Hadi told reporters that the president “has decided to make changes” in the cabinet.

“After some evaluation, he decided on a formation change,” Hadi said, as he announced the removal of five ministers.

Among the removed cabinet members are Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati and Budi Gunawan, the coordinating minister for politics and security. The ministers of cooperatives, youth and sport, and migrant workers protection were also replaced.

While Prabowo has yet to name a new chief security minister, Indrawati’s removal followed days of speculation after her home was among those looted by a mob at the height of recent protests.

She was one of Indonesia’s longest-serving ministers and has served under three presidents. The former World Bank executive was first appointed by former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono in 2005, and then by President Joko Widodo in 2016, with Prabowo retaining her in the post last October. 

Some experts, including Bhima Yudhistira of the Center of Economic and Law Studies, see Indrawati’s exit as a “positive development” for the Indonesian economy.

“The demand to remove Sri Mulyani has long been voiced by various think tanks and civil societies as a criticism of her inability to push for a fair taxation system, careful spending, and rising debt burdens that increasingly narrow fiscal space,” he told Arab News.

Yudhistira said that the new finance minister has a list of “urgent tasks” to restore public trust, such as lowering value-added tax and restructuring government debt.

Indrawati is being replaced by economist Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa, who previously served as chairman of the Indonesia Deposit Insurance Corp.

An alliance of at least 383 Indonesian economists is now urging the government to adopt a comprehensive economic policy that will ensure inclusive growth, create quality jobs and guarantee decent living for the country’s over 280 million population.

“The wave of protests … is a blaring alarm for our economic and social conditions today. This situation did not come suddenly. What happened was results accumulated from economic policies, decision-making processes and governance that were far from responsible,” Lili Yan Ing, economist and spokesperson of the Alliance of Indonesian Economists, said in a press conference on Tuesday. 

“Indonesian economists are of the view that the direction our country is headed is getting further away from our dream as a nation, which is to achieve social justice for all the people.”

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian demonstrators rally outside London arms show

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian demonstrators rally outside London arms show
Updated 09 September 2025
AFP
Follow

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian demonstrators rally outside London arms show

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian demonstrators rally outside London arms show
  The British government excluded the officials from the four-day event, but 51 Israeli defense companies are set to attend
Updated 09 September 2025
AFP

LONDON: Pro-Palestinian protesters gathered Tuesday outside a major arms fair in London as it opened without the presence of Israeli government officials because of tension between Britain and Israel over the Gaza conflict.
Police watched as around 300 protesters waved Palestinian flags and held up placards including one reading “UK: Stop arming Israel. Stop the Gaza Genocide.”
The British government excluded the officials from the four-day event, but 51 Israeli defense companies are set to attend, including major arms manufacturer Elbit.
Rafael and Israel Aerospace Industries, both government-owned, will also have exhibitions, making Israel the fifth-largest national contingent at the fair at the Excel London exhibition center.
The Israeli companies “should be investigated for crimes against humanity, not invited to profit from the unspeakable devastation they have caused in Gaza,” Campaign Against Arms Trade spokesperson Emily Apple said in a statement.
Britain’s defense ministry announced at the end of August that no Israeli government delegation had been invited, citing Israel’s “decision to further escalate its military operation in Gaza.”
Israel labelled the exclusion of its officials from the Defense and Security Equipment International (DSEI) fair as “discrimination.”
At the same time, Israeli President Isaac Herzog is due in London on Tuesday for a three-day official visit.
 ‘Offensive weapons’ 
The arms fair “includes unrivalled access to international governments, ministries of defense... alongside all UK front line commands,” according to the DSEI UK website.
A record number of exhibitors and visitors are expected at the event, as global conflicts including the Russia-Ukraine war have prompted European and other governments to ramp up military spending.
France, which is also represented at the show, had in June blocked access to the stands of several Israeli arms manufacturers at the Paris Air show for displaying what it termed “offensive weapons.”
Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said Britain will formally recognize a Palestinian state later this month if Israel does not take steps, including agreeing to a ceasefire in the Gaza war, which was sparked by the Hamas attack on Israel in October 2023.
London has suspended trade talks with Israel over the conflict, as well as some export licenses for arms used in Gaza, but some UK-made parts, such as components for Israeli F-35 jets, are still exported.

Four, including two soldiers, killed during clash in Indian-administered Kashmir

Four, including two soldiers, killed during clash in Indian-administered Kashmir
Updated 09 September 2025
AFP
Follow

Four, including two soldiers, killed during clash in Indian-administered Kashmir

Four, including two soldiers, killed during clash in Indian-administered Kashmir
  • Gunbattle started Monday in Kulgam territory when soldiers launched search for armed militants
  • Rebel groups have waged insurgency against Indian rule in disputed Kashmir territory since 1989
Updated 09 September 2025
AFP

SRINAGAR, India: Two suspected rebels and as many soldiers were killed during a two-day clash in Indian-administered Kashmir, officials said Tuesday.

The gunbattle started Monday in forests in southern Kulgam in the disputed territory when soldiers launched a search for armed militants after receiving a tip-off.

It triggered a “fierce exchange of gunfire” over two days leading to the deaths, the army’s Chinar Corps said on social media.

“#IndianArmy expresses deepest condolences and stands in solidarity with the bereaved families” of the slain soldiers, the statement added.

The identities of the militants was being investigated.

Muslim-majority Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan since their independence from British rule in 1947, and both claim the territory in full.

Rebel groups have waged an insurgency against Indian rule since 1989, demanding Kashmir’s independence or its merger with Pakistan.

The conflict has left tens of thousands dead, mostly civilians.

Britons arrested in Bali for alleged cocaine smuggling

Britons arrested in Bali for alleged cocaine smuggling
Updated 09 September 2025
AFP
Follow

Britons arrested in Bali for alleged cocaine smuggling

Britons arrested in Bali for alleged cocaine smuggling
  • Indonesia commonly sentences drug traffickers to death, although the country has not carried out such a sentence for nearly a decade
  • Dozens of foreigners, including a cocaine-smuggling British grandmother, are on death row in Indonesia for drug offenses
Updated 09 September 2025
AFP

Jakarta: Two British men have been arrested on suspicion of smuggling over a kilogram of cocaine onto the Indonesian resort island of Bali, an official said on Tuesday, potentially exposing them to some of the world’s toughest drug laws.
Indonesia commonly sentences drug traffickers to death, although the country has not carried out such a sentence for nearly a decade.
Rudy Ahmad Sudrajat, the head of the Bali Narcotics Agency, said an airport security officer intercepted one of the men, a 29-year-old identified by his initials K.G., during a security check last Wednesday.
An X-ray check subsequently found around 1.3 kilograms (2.9 pounds) of cocaine in his bag, he told a press conference.
Rudy said K.G. had been “asked by someone named Santos to carry the bag... from Barcelona to Bali” and deliver it to another British man there.
Police arrested the second man, another Briton identified as P.E., at a villa in Bali’s Badung district on Thursday.
Rudy said the pair were friends who lived in Thailand and had met in Barcelona a week before their arrests, adding that there was “a possibility they are a part of a cartel.”
Dozens of foreigners, including a cocaine-smuggling British grandmother, are on death row in Indonesia for drug offenses.
Indonesia last carried out executions in 2016, killing one of its own citizens and three Nigerian drug convicts by firing squad.
str-dsa/mjw

Man accused of trying to assassinate Trump apologizes to potential jurors

Man accused of trying to assassinate Trump apologizes to potential jurors
Updated 09 September 2025
AP
Follow

Man accused of trying to assassinate Trump apologizes to potential jurors

Man accused of trying to assassinate Trump apologizes to potential jurors
  Just nine weeks earlier, Trump had survived another attempt on his life while campaigning in Pennsylvania
Updated 09 September 2025
AP

FORT PIERCE, Florida: The man charged with trying to assassinate Donald Trump while he played golf last year in South Florida stood before a group of potential jurors in a Florida courtroom on Monday and said he was “sorry for bringing you all in here.”
Ryan Routh, wearing a gray sports coat, red tie with white stripes and khaki slacks, is representing himself in the trial that began with jury selection on Monday in the federal courthouse in Fort Pierce, Florida.
“Thank you for being here,” Routh told the first group of 60 jurors who were brought into the courtroom after US District Judge Aileen Cannon introduced prosecutors and Routh to the panel.
Cannon signed off on Routh’s request to represent himself but said court-appointed attorneys needed to remain as standby counsel.
During a hearing earlier to go over questions that would be asked of jurors, Routh was partially shackled. But he did not appear to be restrained when the first of three batches of 60 potential jurors were brought into the courtroom on Monday afternoon.
Cannon dismissed the questions Routh wanted to ask jurors as irrelevant earlier Monday. They included asking jurors about their views on Gaza, the talk of the US acquiring Greenland and what they would do if they were driving and saw a turtle in the road.
The judge approved most of the other questions for jurors submitted by prosecutors.
The panel of 120 potential jurors filled out questionnaires on Monday morning and the first group was brought into the courtroom during the afternoon session. The judge inquired about any hardships that would prevent them from sitting as jurors during a weeks-long trial. Twenty-seven noted hardships and the judge dismissed 20 of them on Monday.
The other two groups of jurors will return to the courtroom on Tuesday morning for similar questioning. Those who are not dismissed will then return at 2 p.m. Tuesday for further questioning about the case and their views.
The court has blocked off four weeks for Routh’s trial, but attorneys are expecting they’ll need less time.
Jury selection was expected to take three days in an effort to find 12 jurors and four alternates. Opening statements were scheduled to begin Thursday, and prosecutors will begin their case immediately after that.
Cannon told Routh last week that he would be allowed to use a podium while speaking to the jury or questioning witnesses, but he would not have free rein of the courtroom.
Cannon is a Trump-appointed judge who drew scrutiny for her handling of a criminal case accusing Trump of illegally storing classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach. The case became mired in delays as motions piled up over months, and was ultimately dismissed by Cannon last year after she concluded that the special counsel tapped by the Justice Department to investigate Trump was illegally appointed.
Routh’s trial begins nearly a year after prosecutors say a US Secret Service agent thwarted Routh’s attempt to shoot the Republican presidential nominee. Routh, 59, has pleaded not guilty to charges of attempting to assassinate a major presidential candidate, assaulting a federal officer and several firearm violations.
Just nine weeks earlier, Trump had survived another attempt on his life while campaigning in Pennsylvania. That gunman had fired eight shots, with one bullet grazing Trump’s ear, before being shot by a Secret Service counter sniper.
Prosecutors have said Routh methodically plotted to kill Trump for weeks before aiming a rifle through the shrubbery as Trump played golf on Sept. 15, 2024, at his West Palm Beach country club. A Secret Service agent spotted Routh before Trump came into view. Officials said Routh aimed his rifle at the agent, who opened fire, causing Routh to drop his weapon and flee without firing a shot.
Law enforcement obtained help from a witness who prosecutors said informed officers that he saw a person fleeing. The witness was then flown in a police helicopter to a nearby interstate where Routh was arrested, and the witnesses confirmed it was the person he had seen, prosecutors have said.
The judge last week unsealed the prosecutor’s 33-page list of exhibits that could be introduced as evidence at the trial. It says prosecutors have photos of Routh holding the same model of semi-automatic rifle found at Trump’s club.
Routh was a North Carolina construction worker who in recent years had moved to Hawaii. A self-styled mercenary leader, Routh spoke out to anyone who would listen about his dangerous, sometimes violent plans to insert himself into conflicts around the world, witnesses have told The Associated Press.
In the early days of the war in Ukraine, Routh tried to recruit soldiers from Afghanistan, Moldova and Taiwan to fight the Russians. In his native Greensboro, North Carolina, he was arrested in 2002 for eluding a traffic stop and barricading himself from officers with a fully automatic machine gun and a “weapon of mass destruction,” which turned out to be an explosive with a 10-inch fuse.
In 2010, police searched a warehouse Routh owned and found more than 100 stolen items, from power tools and building supplies to kayaks and spa tubs. In both felony cases, judges gave Routh either probation or a suspended sentence.
In addition to the federal charges, Routh also has pleaded not guilty to state charges of terrorism and attempted murder.

 

