  • Nepal lifts ban on social media platforms after protests where police killed 19 people

Update An aerial view shows demonstrators gathered outside Nepal's Parliament (top) during a protest in Kathmandu on September 8, 2025, condemning social media prohibitions and corruption by the government. (AFP)
Update Demonstrators clash with riot police personnel during a protest outside the Parliament in Kathmandu on September 8, 2025, condemning social media prohibitions and corruption by the government. (AFP)
Updated 09 September 2025
AP
  • The Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak also resigned late Monday at an emergency Cabinet meeting called by Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli
KATMANDU: Nepal’s government lifted ban on social media platforms Tuesday a day after violent street protests that left at least 19 people killed.
Some of the world’s largest platforms, including Facebook, X and YouTube were blocked last week, followed by a massive protest rally in the capital Kathmandu on Monday.
Police in Nepal’s capital of Kathmandu opened fire Monday on demonstrators protesting a government attempt to regulate social media.
The Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak also resigned late Monday at an emergency Cabinet meeting called by Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli.
Rallies swept the streets around the Parliament building, which was surrounded by tens of thousands of people angry at authorities who said the companies had failed to register and submit to government oversight.
The gunfire unfolded as the government pursues a broader attempt to regulate social media with a bill aimed at ensuring the platforms are “properly managed, responsible and accountable.” The proposal has been widely criticized as a tool for censorship and for punishing government opponents who voice their protests online.
About two dozen social networks that are widely used in Nepal were repeatedly given notices to register their companies officially in the Himalayan nation, the government said. Those that failed to register have been blocked since last week.
Neither Google, which owns YouTube, nor Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, responded to requests for comment from The Associated Press. Elon Musk’s X platform did not respond either.
The video-sharing app TikTok, Viber and three other platforms have registered and operated without interruption.
The government imposed a curfew around Parliament, the government secretariat, the presidential house and key parts of the city and in two other cities of Nepal.
Seven of those killed and scores of the wounded were received at the National Trauma Center, the country’s main hospital in the heart of Kathmandu.
“Many of them are in serious condition and appear to have been shot in the head and chest,” said Dr. Badri Risa. Families waited anxiously outside for news of their relatives while people lined up to donate blood.
“Stop the ban on social media. Stop corruption, not social media,” the crowds outside Parliament chanted, waving the red and blue national flags. Monday’s rally was called the protest of Gen Z, which generally refers to people born between 1995 and 2010.
The government’s proposed bill includes asking the companies to appoint a liaison office or a point of contact in the country. Rights groups have called it an attempt by the government to curb freedom of expression and fundamental rights.
Nepal in 2023 banned TikTok for disrupting “social harmony, goodwill and diffusing indecent materials.” The ban was lifted last year after TikTok’s executives pledged to comply with local laws, including a ban of pornographic sites that was passed in 2018.

 

 

 

Topics: Social Media Ban nepal

UN halts Afghan returnee aid over curbs on women staff

Updated 6 sec ago
Follow

UN halts Afghan returnee aid over curbs on women staff

UN halts Afghan returnee aid over curbs on women staff
Updated 6 sec ago
“UNHCR was compelled to halt activities at its encashment centers across Afghanistan,” the UN’s refugee agency said
The UN said it was ending its support for returnees due to operational concerns

KABUL: The United Nations said Thursday that it has suspended its assistance to Afghans returning from neighboring countries after the Taliban government prevented women staff members from working.
“On 9 September, in light of instructions from the de facto authorities preventing Afghan female staff from working, UNHCR was compelled to halt activities at its encashment centers across Afghanistan,” the UN’s refugee agency said.
It explained that these are places where Afghans returning from Pakistan and Iran receive money and other support.
The UN said in a separate statement that its women employees had been prevented from accessing their workplaces in several locations across the country this week.
“Security forces are visibly present at the entrances of UN premises in Kabul, Herat, and Mazar-i-Sharif to enforce the restriction. This is particularly concerning in view of continuing restrictions on the rights of Afghan women and girls,” the statement said.
The Taliban authorities have been back in power for four years in Afghanistan after ousting a US-backed government, and have drawn international criticism for their human rights record, particularly the treatment of women.
The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in July for two senior Taliban leaders, accusing them of crimes against humanity over the persecution of women and girls, who are banned from most education and work.
Women and girls are also barred from parks and gyms, and from traveling without a male guardian.
The UN said it was ending its support for returnees due to operational concerns. For cultural reasons it needs female employees to interview the many women returning from neighboring countries.
The organization said it is holding discussions with the Taliban government in hopes of getting its female staff back to work.
Pakistan has hosted Afghans fleeing violence for more than four decades, from the Soviet invasion to the 2021 Taliban takeover.
However Pakistan’s government, citing an uptick in violent attacks and insurgent campaigns, launched a crackdown in 2023 to evict them, painting the population as “terrorists and criminals.”
More than 2.1 million Afghans have returned from Pakistan and Iran so far this year, according to the United Nations refugee agency.
They join earlier rounds of mass expulsions from the neighboring countries, deported or driven out by fear of arrest.

Germany’s Rheinmetall to produce shells at new plant in Ukraine, Kyiv says

Germany’s Rheinmetall to produce shells at new plant in Ukraine, Kyiv says
Updated 46 min 4 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Germany’s Rheinmetall to produce shells at new plant in Ukraine, Kyiv says

Germany’s Rheinmetall to produce shells at new plant in Ukraine, Kyiv says
  • Kyiv is seeking help from its Western partners to scale up its domestic arms industry
Updated 46 min 4 sec ago
Reuters

KYIV: German arms giant Rheinmetall plans to manufacture artillery shells for Ukrainian forces at a future production plant in Ukraine, Kyiv’s defense minister said on Thursday.


“On September 9, land was allocated in a safe region of Ukraine, where a new plant will be built to manufacture Rheinmetall shells for the needs of the Defense Forces,” Denys Shmyhal wrote on X.
Kyiv is seeking help from its Western partners to scale up its domestic arms industry as it fends off Russian forces in the fourth year of Moscow’s invasion.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict artillery Rheinmetall Germany

Related

Russia claims capturing ‘about half’ of Ukrainian city Kupiansk; Kyiv says it’s untrue video
World
Russia claims capturing ‘about half’ of Ukrainian city Kupiansk; Kyiv says it’s untrue
Outraged over Russian strike on Kyiv, European defense leaders pledge pressure to end the war
World
Outraged over Russian strike on Kyiv, European defense leaders pledge pressure to end the war

Duterte defense team urges ICC case shelved on health grounds

Duterte defense team urges ICC case shelved on health grounds
Updated 11 September 2025
AFP
Follow

Duterte defense team urges ICC case shelved on health grounds

Duterte defense team urges ICC case shelved on health grounds
  • The ICC ruled earlier this week to adjourn that hearing while judges assessed Duterte’s health
  • Duterte “is not fit to stand trial as a result of cognitive impairment in multiple domains,” wrote Kaufman in a legal filing
Updated 11 September 2025
AFP

THE HAGUE: The defense lawyer for Rodrigo Duterte Thursday urged the International Criminal Court to shelve its crimes against humanity case against the former Philippines president, who he said was mentally unfit for trial.
Duterte, 80, was scheduled to appear at the ICC on September 23 to hear charges over his years-long campaign against drug users and dealers that rights groups say killed thousands.
The ICC ruled earlier this week to adjourn that hearing while judges assessed Duterte’s health, but lawyer Nicholas Kaufman urged the case be shelved indefinitely.
Duterte “is not fit to stand trial as a result of cognitive impairment in multiple domains,” wrote Kaufman in a legal filing published Thursday on the ICC website.
“Mr Duterte’s condition will not improve and, for this reason, the Pre-Trial Chamber must adjourn all legal proceedings in his case indefinitely,” he added.
The former leader is suffering from “significant cognitive deficiencies” affecting his memory, his day-to-day functioning, and his capacity for complex reasoning, according to Kaufman.
Duterte was arrested in Manila on March 11, flown to the Netherlands that same night and has been held at the ICC’s detention unit at Scheveningen Prison since.
At his initial hearing, he followed by video link, appearing dazed and frail, barely speaking.
He is the first Asian former head of state charged by the ICC. He stands accused of 43 murders as a crime against humanity.
The ICC prosecutor’s application for his arrest said Duterte’s alleged crimes were “part of a widespread and systematic attack directed against the civilian population” in the Philippines.
“Potentially tens of thousands of killings were perpetrated,” the prosecutor alleged of the campaign that targeted mostly poor men, often without proof they were linked to drugs.
Kaufman said his client’s mental faculties had declined to the point where he was unable to understand the accusations against him or defend himself in court.
A lawyer for victims of Duterte’s “war on drugs” has voiced anger over the ICC’s postponement of the hearing originally scheduled for September 23.
“We expected that Duterte would do this, but the fact that he was able to convince the pre-trial chamber to postpone that indefinitely is scary,” Kristina Conti told AFP.

Topics: former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte International Criminal Court (ICC)

Related

Philippines VP Duterte must go on trial due to severity of charges, prosecutors say video
World
Philippines VP Duterte must go on trial due to severity of charges, prosecutors say
Philippines’ former leader Duterte seeks interim release from ICC
World
Philippines’ former leader Duterte seeks interim release from ICC

South Sudan vice president charged with murder, crimes against humanity: justice minister

South Sudan vice president charged with murder, crimes against humanity: justice minister
Updated 11 September 2025
AFP
Follow

South Sudan vice president charged with murder, crimes against humanity: justice minister

South Sudan vice president charged with murder, crimes against humanity: justice minister
  • The charges relate to an attack in March by a militia known as the White Army, which the government claims was acting under the orders of Machar
  • “These crimes were marked by gross violations of the Geneva Conventions and international humanitarian law,” Akech said
Updated 11 September 2025
AFP

JUBA: South Sudan’s Vice President Riek Machar has been charged with murder, treason and crimes against humanity over an attack on a military base that killed more than 250 soldiers, the justice minister said Thursday.
The charges relate to an attack in March by a militia known as the White Army, which the government claims was acting under the orders of Machar.
He has been under house arrest for months as part of a power struggle with his long-time rival, President Salva Kiir.
“These crimes were marked by gross violations of the Geneva Conventions and international humanitarian law, including the desecration of corpses, persecution of civilians, and attacks on humanitarian workers,” Justice Minister Joseph Geng Akech said, according to a read-out provided to reporters in Juba.
The military base in Nasir, in northeastern South Sudan, was overrun by the so-called White Army, which refers to a loose band of armed youths from the same ethnic Nuer community as Machar, between March 3 and 7.
It was known that several senior officers including a general died in the attack, but the government had not previously stated that more than 250 soldiers were killed.
A United Nations helicopter also came under fire while attempting to rescue soldiers at the base, leading to the death of a pilot.

Topics: South Sudan Riek Machar treason crimes against humanity

Related

South Sudan repatriates Mexican man deported from US in July
World
South Sudan repatriates Mexican man deported from US in July
South Sudan’s president fires finance minister, seventh since 2020
World
South Sudan’s president fires finance minister, seventh since 2020

President seeks end to crisis engulfing Nepal

President seeks end to crisis engulfing Nepal
Updated 11 September 2025
AFP
Follow

President seeks end to crisis engulfing Nepal

President seeks end to crisis engulfing Nepal
  • President Ramchandra Paudel appealed to “all parties to be confident that a solution to the problem is being sought, as soon as possible“
  • Army chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel has launched talks with key figures and “representatives of Gen Z,” a military spokesperson said
Updated 11 September 2025
AFP

Katmandu: Nepal’s president said Thursday he was seeking an end to the crisis that has engulfed the Himalayan nation since deadly protests this week ousted the prime minister and left parliament in flames.
The army has imposed a curfew in the Himalayan nation of 30 million people, with soldiers patrolling the largely quiet streets for a second day after the worst violence in two decades.
President Ramchandra Paudel appealed to “all parties to be confident that a solution to the problem is being sought, as soon as possible.”
Army chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel has launched talks with key figures and “representatives of Gen Z,” a military spokesperson said, referring to the loose umbrella title of the youth protest movement.
Demonstrations began on Monday in Katmandu against the government’s short-lived ban on social media and over corruption, with at least 19 people killed in the crackdown.
A day later, protests escalated into an outpouring of rage nationwide, with government offices, a Hilton Hotel and other buildings set on fire.
In the chaos, more than 13,500 prisoners broke out of jails countrywide, leaving security forces scrambling to regain control. Only around 250 have been recaptured, according to Nepal’s security forces and an Indian border official.
“Our first demand is the dissolution of parliament,” Sudan Gurung, a key figure among the Gen Z protesters, told reporters on Thursday.
“My humble request to everyone, including political parties: please don’t send the same old leaders,” he said, saying the protesters were not seeking power themselves.
“We don’t need positions in government,” he said. “We need real reform.”
Protests fed into longstanding economic woes in Nepal, where more than a fifth of people aged 15-24 are unemployed, according to the World Bank, with GDP per capita just $1,447.

- ‘Every effort’ -

KP Sharma Oli, 73, a four-time prime minister, resigned Tuesday. His home was set ablaze the same day and his whereabouts are unknown.
Constitutionally, 80-year-old Paudel should invite the leader of the largest parliamentary party to form a government.
But much of the political old guard has vanished from view.
“I am consulting and making every effort to find a way out of the current difficult situation in the country, within the constitutional framework,” said Paudel, whose presidential offices were also set on fire.
Former chief justice Sushila Karki is the leading choice for interim leader, a Gen Z protester representative said Thursday, although their backing is not unanimous.
“Right now, Sushila Karki’s name is coming up to lead the interim government — we are now waiting for the president to make a move,” said Rakshya Bam, an activist who was among those at the army meeting on Wednesday.
Journalist Pranaya Rana said there were “divisions,” but it was “natural in a decentralized movement like this that there are going to be competing interests.”
Karki, 73, Nepal’s first woman chief justice, has told AFP that “experts need to come together to figure out the way forward,” and that “the parliament still stands.”
Katmandu Mayor Balendra Shah, a 35-year-old former engineer and rapper, was also among the names suggested as a potential interim leader.
But Shah said in a post on Facebook that he “fully supports the proposal” of Karki.
“The job of this interim government is to hold elections, to give a new mandate to the country,” he said.

Topics: nepal Protests

Related

Pakistan voices sorrow over deadly Nepal protests, urges harmony video
Pakistan
Pakistan voices sorrow over deadly Nepal protests, urges harmony
UN rights chief ‘appalled’ by Nepal violence, urges dialogue
World
UN rights chief ‘appalled’ by Nepal violence, urges dialogue

