Saudi cabinet condemns Israeli PM’s remarks on displacement of Palestinians

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers, chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, convened in Riyadh on Tuesday to review regional developments, international ties, and domestic achievements.
The crown prince briefed the cabinet on his meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, as well as recent phone calls with French President Emmanuel Macron and Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof.
The cabinet strongly condemned statements by the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the forced displacement of Palestinians, denouncing Israel’s use of siege and starvation as a “flagrant violation of international laws and humanitarian standards.” It reiterated calls to hold Israeli authorities accountable for what it described as crimes of genocide and grave violations against civilians.
Minister of Media Salman bin Yousef Al-Dosari said the cabinet also welcomed new humanitarian projects launched by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre to address urgent needs in Syria, including food security, health, education, shelter, and rehabilitation.
The council reviewed the outcomes of the Saudi-British Strategic Partnership Council’s fifth Economic and Social Committee meeting and the “Great Futures” initiative, which concluded with 38 agreements worth over 20 billion riyals. A new bilateral partnership was also announced, focusing on priority sectors aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.
Cabinet members commended the successful hosting of the Global Symposium for Regulators, highlighting the Kingdom’s growing role in shaping digital regulatory policies and fostering international cooperation for sustainable development.