Shaibani says foreign presence must serve Syrians during meeting with Russian delegation

LONDON: Syrian and Russian officials met on Tuesday at the Tishreen Palace to discuss energy, defence and how to strengthen ties with the new leadership in Damascus following the ousting of former president Bashar Assad, Moscow’s longstanding ally.

The Russian delegation was led by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, who is the key figure for energy issues under President Vladimir Putin.

Novak met with Asaad Al-Shaibani, Syria’s minister of foreign affairs and expatriates, who chaired the meeting attended by several Syrian and Russian ministers.

Shaibani indirectly referred to Russia’s backing for Assad, to whom it provided substantial military support.

“Our relationship with Russia is deep and has witnessed periods of friendship and cooperation, but there has never been a balance. Any foreign presence on our soil must be aimed at helping the Syrian people build their future,” Shaibani said.

He said that Syria welcomes “cooperation with Russia in the field of reconstruction, energy, agriculture and health on a fair and transparent basis,” the SANA news agency reported.

He added that Russian backing for Syria’s “new path” will benefit the entire region.

“Damascus is looking for sincere partners ... Syria and Russia are capable of building relations based on sovereignty, justice and common interest,” Shaibani added.

Novak said that Russia attaches great importance to the upcoming visit of President Ahmed Al-Sharaa to Moscow to participate in the Arab-Russian summit. He added that the relationship between Moscow and Damascus in this “new historical stage” will be grounded in mutual respect.

Before the meeting, Novak said in an interview with a Russian TV channel that Moscow shares the Syrian government’s concerns regarding “destructive” Israeli actions in the country. He mentioned that Russia could leverage its diplomatic relationships with Israel and various ethnic groups to ensure Syria’s stability.

Analysts noted that although Novak did not mention military facilities, Russia’s key priority in Syria is maintaining access to a naval base and an airfield near the warm waters of the Mediterranean, which bolstered its military presence in the region during Assad’s rule.