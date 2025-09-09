UN rights chief ‘appalled’ by Nepal violence, urges dialogue

Turk is “appalled by the escalating violence in Nepal,” his office said in a statement
GENEVA: The UN rights chief voiced alarm Tuesday at escalating violence in Nepal, where youth protesters set fire to parliament after a brutal police crackdown that left at least 19 dead.
Protests began in Nepal on Monday with demands that the government lift a ban on social media and tackle corruption, with police trying to crush the rallies — including using live ammunition, according to Amnesty International.
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk is “appalled by the escalating violence in Nepal,” his office said in a statement.
“I plead with security forces to exercise utmost restraint, and avoid further such bloodshed and harm,” Turk said. “Violence is not the answer.”
Turk stressed that “dialogue is the best and only way to address the concerns of the Nepalese people,” adding that “it is important that the voices of young people are heard.”
He said had the right to peacefully express their frustrations, adding there were “concerning reports of unnecessary and disproportionate use of force by the security forces.”
“I call for urgent, thorough, transparent and impartial investigation into such acts.”
Turk stressed that protesters too must refrain from violence.
“I am disturbed by reports of public buildings, businesses and private residences being attacked and, in some instances, set ablaze,” he said.
“Equally, I am concerned by reports of physical attacks on senior government officials,” he added.
Turk said his office stood “ready to support dialogue and trust-building measures that can help deescalate tensions and restore confidence.”
