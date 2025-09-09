Bluesky adds private bookmarks feature in response to user privacy requests

LONDON: Social media platform Bluesky launched a new private bookmarks option on Monday, in response to user privacy requests.
The “saved posts” feature allows users to store posts for later viewing using a bookmark icon located under each message, next to the existing heart icon used for likes. User accounts and activity are public on Bluesky, which means that likes are visible to others, but bookmarks will remain private.
Described by news site TechCrunch as “one of users’ most in-demand features,” the saved posts option is the platform’s response to requests for a more discreet way to save content for later reference. It mirrors a similar step taken by rival platform X last year, which hid users’ likes over concerns that public visibility might reduce engagement.
Bluesky — which gained popularity following the mass departure of users from X, formerly Twitter, after Elon Musk’s takeover — has become the preferred platform of its kind for the global scientific community.
The results of a study published this month, which analyzed 2.6 million Bluesky posts referencing more than 500,000 scholarly articles, found significantly higher levels of interaction and textual originality on the platform compared with X.
However, striking a balance between user requests for privacy in some circumstances and the inherently public, transparent nature of the platform remains a challenge for Bluesky. Its underlying Authenticated Transfer Protocol does not yet fully support private data, so bookmarks will be stored off-protocol temporarily, similar to the way in which private messages are handled.
The addition of the private saved posts feature could improve user engagement, TechCrunch speculated, by allowing users to privately curate and revisit posts, and it offers an alternative to the workaround many users have been using, which was to reply to posts using the red pushpin emoji.
Real-life ‘Succession’ ends: Lachlan Murdoch takes control and siblings take cash
Deal settles long saga over control of media empire that includes Fox News, Wall Street Journal
Three Murdoch siblings to receive $1.1 billion each from stock sale, source says
Updated 09 September 2025
Reuters
LONDON: The Murdoch family has reached a deal that will see Rupert Murdoch’s politically conservative eldest son Lachlan Murdoch cement control of the family media empire that includes Fox News and the Wall Street Journal.
The agreement, announced on Monday, ends a family brawl over who will control one of the most high-profile global media groups and puts to rest questions of succession within the Murdoch family after its patriarch’s death.
The drama is considered to be one of the inspirations for the television series “Succession,” about the infighting of the members of a media dynasty. Its real-life resolution preserves the conservative tilt of Murdoch’s media outlets.
Under the deal, Rupert’s children James Murdoch, Elisabeth Murdoch and Prudence MacLeod are each expected to receive about $1.1 billion in proceeds, according to a source.
They agreed to sell their personal holdings in Fox and News Corp. over a period of six months, according to the announcement.
As part of the deal, the companies said on Monday that the children would receive cash from the sale of about 16.9 million shares of Fox Corp. Class B voting stock and about 14.2 million shares of News Corp. Class B common stock. The sale, priced at a roughly 4.5 percent discount to the last closing price of both companies, raised around $1.37 billion.
A new family trust will be created to benefit Lachlan Murdoch, and his younger siblings Grace and Chloe Murdoch, who are Rupert’s children from his marriage to Wendi Deng Murdoch. This trust, worth about $3.3 billion according to the source, will hold 36 percent of Fox’s Class B common stock and 33 percent of News Corp’s Class B shares, the companies’ statements said.
COURTROOM DRAMA
A battle over Rupert’s global television and publishing empire played out last autumn in a Reno, Nevada, courtroom, where a judge considered the contentious matter of succession.
Murdoch, 94, attempted to change the terms of the family’s trust, which was set up after his 1999 divorce from his second wife, Anna, and holds significant stakes in Fox News parent Fox and Wall Street Journal owner News Corp.
Under the original trust, News Corp. and Fox voting shares would have been transferred to Murdoch’s four oldest children — Prudence, Elisabeth, Lachlan and James — upon his death.
Murdoch worried that three of his heirs, James, Elisabeth and Prudence, could mount a coup to oust Lachlan, who serves as executive chairman of Fox and chairman of News Corp.
Murdoch had proposed an amendment to the trust that would block any interference by Lachlan’s siblings, who are more politically moderate, according to the New York Times, which obtained a sealed court document detailing the succession drama.
A Reno, Nevada, probate court rejected that plan in December, saying that Rupert and Lachlan had acted in “bad faith” in seeking to amend the irrevocable trust. That decision created a fresh opening for settlement talks, according to the source.
Fox News continues to be the number one US cable news network, playing an influential role in US politics, particularly among Republicans who prize its conservative-leaning audience.
“You know that there will always be a conservative guardian of Fox News. And frankly, if I were a shareholder, I would really think this was a very good move,” said Claire Enders, CEO and founder of UK-based media research firm Enders Analysis.
Coalition launches anti-terror media initiative in Jordan
Updated 09 September 2025
Arab News
RIYADH: The Saudi-backed Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition launched a new initiative in Amman, Jordan, to raise awareness about terrorism and counter inciting media campaigns.
The initiative includes a three-day workshop for Jordanian journalists on the role of conventional and digital media in preventing terrorism, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Mohammad Al-Momani, Jordan’s minister of government communication and government spokesman, said the initiative aligns with Jordan’s firm stance against terrorism and extremism.
He emphasized the importance of collective action to confront extremist ideology and promote a culture of moderation, the SPA reported.
Maj. Gen. Mohammed Al-Moghedi, the coalition's secretary-general, said the initiative reflects the coalition’s belief in the media’s impact and highlighted Jordan’s key role in addressing regional security challenges.
Meanwhile, the coalition received a delegation from the Bangladesh Defense Services Command and Staff College in Riyadh.
Maj. Gen. Abdullah Al-Qurashi, the coalition’s assistant military commander, welcomed the delegation and highlighted the importance of familiarizing them with the coalition’s efforts to combat all forms of terrorism.
The delegation was briefed on the coalition’s mechanisms, including its strategic initiatives, training programs, and counterterrorism operations.
Saudi students offered year’s free subscription to Google’s Gemini Pro
Promotion, worth $229, runs until Nov. 3
Updated 07 September 2025
Arab News
RIYADH: University students in Saudi Arabia are being offered a free one-year subscription to the pro version of Google’s generative AI tool, Gemini, the tech company announced on Sunday.
The offer, worth SR860 ($229), gives students access to interactive audio and video learning tools and advanced research features that can be used in the writing of assignments and for exam preparation.
Powered by Veo 3, Gemini Pro 2.5 allows users to transform text or images into eight-second videos. It also integrates NotebookLM, which enables complex research insights, videos and documents to be converted into audio content.
“The Gemini app offers various features to help students summarize specific information, create interactive quizzes or listen to a short podcast that summarizes lecture notes,” Google said.
The offer is available to all university students in Saudi Arabia aged 18 and above. It runs until Nov. 3 and the free subscription starts from the date of registration.
Google said it was collaborating with the International Center for AI Research & Ethics to ensure all university students could benefit from the latest version of Gemini.
The promotion comes amid a wave of student interest in AI tools. According to Google Trends, search interest in AI, studying and universities in Saudi Arabia rose by 80 percent over the past two months compared to the same period last year.
“This indicates a growing interest among students and educators in how to use current technologies for studying and exam preparation,” the company said.
With 2 terabytes of storage space, the AI model allow students to save and access their notes, projects, photos and papers on Google Photos, Drive and Gmail.
The app is available on the web and on mobile via Android and iOS. It supports various languages, including Arabic.
The free subscription offer is also available in Egypt and is set to be rolled out to other countries in the near future, the tech giant said.
Students in Saudi Arabia and Egypt can avail the offer online.
Anthropic to pay authors $1.5 billion to settle lawsuit over pirated books used to train AI chatbots
The company has agreed to pay authors or publishers about $3,000 for each of an estimated 500,000 books covered by the settlement
Anthropic, founded by ex-OpenAI leaders in 2021, earlier this week put its value at $183 billion after raising another $13 billion in investments
Updated 07 September 2025
AP
NEW YORK: Artificial intelligence company Anthropic has agreed to pay $1.5 billion to settle a class-action lawsuit by book authors who say the company took pirated copies of their works to train its chatbot.
The landmark settlement, if approved by a judge as soon as Monday, could mark a turning point in legal battles between AI companies and the writers, visual artists and other creative professionals who accuse them of copyright infringement.
The company has agreed to pay authors or publishers about $3,000 for each of an estimated 500,000 books covered by the settlement.
“As best as we can tell, it’s the largest copyright recovery ever,” said Justin Nelson, a lawyer for the authors. “It is the first of its kind in the AI era.”
A trio of authors — thriller novelist Andrea Bartz and nonfiction writers Charles Graeber and Kirk Wallace Johnson — sued last year and now represent a broader group of writers and publishers whose books Anthropic downloaded to train its chatbot Claude.
A federal judge dealt the case a mixed ruling in June, finding that training AI chatbots on copyrighted books wasn’t illegal but that Anthropic wrongfully acquired millions of books through pirate websites.
If Anthropic had not settled, experts say losing the case after a scheduled December trial could have cost the San Francisco-based company even more money.
“We were looking at a strong possibility of multiple billions of dollars, enough to potentially cripple or even put Anthropic out of business,” said Thomas Long, a legal analyst for Wolters Kluwer.
US District Judge William Alsup of San Francisco has scheduled a Monday hearing to review the settlement terms.
Anthropic said in a statement Friday that the settlement, if approved, “will resolve the plaintiffs’ remaining legacy claims.”
“We remain committed to developing safe AI systems that help people and organizations extend their capabilities, advance scientific discovery, and solve complex problems,” said Aparna Sridhar, the company’s deputy general counsel.
As part of the settlement, the company has also agreed to destroy the original book files it downloaded.
Books are known to be important sources of data — in essence, billions of words carefully strung together — that are needed to build the AI large language models behind chatbots like Anthropic’s Claude and its chief rival, OpenAI’s ChatGPT.
Alsup’s June ruling found that Anthropic had downloaded more than 7 million digitized books that it “knew had been pirated.” It started with nearly 200,000 from an online library called Books3, assembled by AI researchers outside of OpenAI to match the vast collections on which ChatGPT was trained.
Debut thriller novel “The Lost Night” by Bartz, a lead plaintiff in the case, was among those found in the dataset.
Anthropic later took at least 5 million copies from the pirate website Library Genesis, or LibGen, and at least 2 million copies from the Pirate Library Mirror, Alsup wrote.
The Authors Guild told its thousands of members last month that it expected “damages will be minimally $750 per work and could be much higher” if Anthropic was found at trial to have willfully infringed their copyrights. The settlement’s higher award — approximately $3,000 per work — likely reflects a smaller pool of affected books, after taking out duplicates and those without copyright.
On Friday, Mary Rasenberger, CEO of the Authors Guild, called the settlement “an excellent result for authors, publishers, and rightsholders generally, sending a strong message to the AI industry that there are serious consequences when they pirate authors’ works to train their AI, robbing those least able to afford it.”
The Danish Rights Alliance, which successfully fought to take down one of those shadow libraries, said Friday that the settlement would be of little help to European writers and publishers whose works aren’t registered with the US Copyright Office.
“On the one hand, it’s comforting to see that compiling AI training datasets by downloading millions of books from known illegal file-sharing sites comes at a price,” said Thomas Heldrup, the group’s head of content protection and enforcement.
On the other hand, Heldrup said it fits a tech industry playbook to grow a business first and later pay a relatively small fine, compared to the size of the business, for breaking the rules.
“It is my understanding that these companies see a settlement like the Anthropic one as a price of conducting business in a fiercely competitive space,” Heldrup said.
The privately held Anthropic, founded by ex-OpenAI leaders in 2021, earlier this week put its value at $183 billion after raising another $13 billion in investments.
Anthropic also said it expects to make $5 billion in sales this year, but, like OpenAI and many other AI startups, it has never reported making a profit, relying instead on investors to back the high costs of developing AI technology for the expectation of future payoffs.
The settlement could influence other disputes, including an ongoing lawsuit by authors and newspapers against OpenAI and its business partner Microsoft, and cases against Metaand Midjourney. And just as the Anthropic settlement terms were filed, another group of authors sued Apple on Friday in the same San Francisco federal court.
“This indicates that maybe for other cases, it’s possible for creators and AI companies to reach settlements without having to essentially go for broke in court,” said Long, the legal analyst.
The industry, including Anthropic, had largely praised Alsup’s June ruling because he found that training AI systems on copyrighted works so chatbots can produce their own passages of text qualified as “fair use” under US copyright law because it was “quintessentially transformative.”
Comparing the AI model to “any reader aspiring to be a writer,” Alsup wrote that Anthropic “trained upon works not to race ahead and replicate or supplant them — but to turn a hard corner and create something different.”
But documents disclosed in court showed Anthropic employees’ internal concerns about the legality of their use of pirate sites. The company later shifted its approach and hired Tom Turvey, the former Google executive in charge of Google Books, a searchable library of digitized books that successfully weathered years of copyright battles.
With his help, Anthropic began buying books in bulk, tearing off the bindings and scanning each page before feeding the digitized versions into its AI model, according to court documents. That was legal but didn’t undo the earlier piracy, according to the judge.
Fire breaks out at former BBC headquarters in west London, broadcaster reports
The London Fire Brigade said firefighters were mobilized after it was called to a fire at a nine-story building soon after 3 a.m. UK time (0200 GMT)
Updated 06 September 2025
Reuters
Around 100 firefighters were called to a blaze on Saturday at the former BBC headquarters Television Center in London’s White City, the British public broadcaster reported.
The London Fire Brigade said firefighters from Hammersmith, North Kensington, Kensington, Chiswick and surrounding fire stations were mobilized after it was called to a fire at a nine-story building soon after 3 a.m. UK time (0200 GMT).
The blaze is currently affecting floors toward the top of the structure, with a restaurant, external decking and ducting all currently alight, the fire brigade said. An unknown number of flats have also potentially been affected, it added.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown. There are no reports of injuries or deaths.