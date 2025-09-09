Who is Khalil Al-Hayya, top Hamas figure targeted by Israel?
Al-Hayya has led Hamas delegations in mediated talks with Israel to try to secure a Gaza ceasefire deal that would have included an exchange of Israelis abducted by Hamas for Palestinians in Israeli jails
CAIRO: Khalil Al-Hayya, a senior Hamas official targeted by Israel in Qatar on Tuesday, has become an increasingly central figure in the leadership of the Palestinian group since both Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar were killed last year.
Israeli officials said the attack was aimed at top Hamas leaders, including Al-Hayya, its exiled Gaza chief and top negotiator.
Al-Hayya has been widely seen as the group’s most influential figure abroad since Haniyeh was killed by Israel in Iran in July 2024.
He is part of a five-man leadership council that has led Hamas since Sinwar was killed by Israel last October in Gaza.
Hailing from the Gaza Strip, Al-Hayya has lost several close relatives — including his eldest son — to Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, and is a veteran member of the group.
Regarded as having good ties with Iran, he has been closely involved in the group’s efforts to broker several truces with Israel, playing a key role in ending a 2014 conflict and again in attempts to secure an end to the current Gaza war.
Born in the Gaza Strip in 1960, Al-Hayya has been part of Hamas since it was set up in 1987. In the early 1980s, he joined the Muslim Brotherhood along with Haniyeh and Sinwar, Hamas sources say.
In Gaza, he was detained several times by Israel.
In 2007, an Israeli airstrike hit his family home in Gaza City’s Sejaiyeh quarter, killing several of his relatives, and during the 2014 war between Hamas and Israel, the house of Al-Hayya’s eldest son, Osama, was bombed, killing him, his wife and three of their children.
Al-Hayya was not there during the attacks. He left Gaza several years ago, serving as a Hamas point person for ties with the Arab and Islamic worlds and basing himself in Qatar.
Al-Hayya accompanied Haniyeh to Tehran for the visit in July during which he was assassinated.
Al-Hayya has been cited as saying the Oct. 7 attacks that ignited the Gaza war had been meant as a limited operation by Hamas to capture “a number of soldiers” to swap for jailed Palestinians.
“But the Zionist army unit completely collapsed,” he said in comments published by the Palestinian Information Center.
Al-Hayya has said the attack succeeded in bringing the Palestinian issue back into international focus.
Al-Hayya has led Hamas delegations in mediated talks with Israel to try to secure a Gaza ceasefire deal that would have included an exchange of Israelis abducted by Hamas for Palestinians in Israeli jails.
He has performed other high-profile political work for Hamas. In 2022, he led a Hamas delegation to Damascus to mend ties with former Syrian President Bashar Assad.
Iran and the IAEA are expected to resume cooperation under agreement backed by Egypt
Updated 13 sec ago
CAIRO: Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency signed an agreement Tuesday in Cairo to pave the way for resuming cooperation, including on ways of relaunching inspections of Iran’s nuclear facilities. The announcement followed a meeting among Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi and International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi. The meeting came at a sensitive time as France, Germany and the United Kingdom on Aug. 28 began the process of reimposing sanctions on Iran over what they have deemed non-compliance with a 2015 agreement aimed at preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons. On July 2, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a law adopted by his country’s parliament suspending all cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog. That followed Israel’s 12-day war with Iran in June, during which Israel and the US struck Iranian nuclear sites. The only site inspected by the IAEA since the war has been the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, which operates with Russian technical assistance. Inspectors watched a fuel replacement procedure at the plant over two days starting Aug. 27. IAEA inspectors have been unable to verify Iran’s near bomb-grade stockpile since the start of the war on June 13, which the UN nuclear watchdog described as “a matter of serious concern.” Egypt has been helping bolster cooperation between Iran and the IAEA. The Iranian foreign ministry said last month that talks between his country and the agency would be “technical” and “complicated.” Relations between the two had soured after a 12-day air war was waged by Israel and the USin June, which saw key Iranian nuclear facilities bombed. The IAEA board said on June 12 that Iran had breached its non-proliferation obligations, a day before Israel’s airstrikes over Iran that sparked the war.
Why Israel’s strikes inside Syria are fueling fears of unrest and partition
The actions, carried out in the name of humanitarian intervention, are stirring suspicions of a plot to alter the country’s map
Analysts say Netanyahu government’s motives stem from security interest, not concern for well-being of Syria’s minorities
Updated 4 min 22 sec ago
ANAN TELLO
LONDON: Israel’s sporadic strikes on southern Syria and its push to demilitarize the region are prompting concern about an alleged plan to carve up the country. At the center of speculation is a land bridge — a so-called David’s Corridor — from the occupied Golan Heights in the south to Kurdish-controlled territory in the northeast.
These concerns intensified in July, when Israel carried out several airstrikes on government buildings in Damascus and against Syrian forces near Suweida, saying it sought to protect the Druze minority amid deadly sectarian clashes.
On Aug. 28, Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was “focusing on three things: protecting the Druze community in the Suweida governorate, but not only there; creating a demilitarized zone stretching from the Golan Heights (passing) south of Damascus down to and including Suweida; and establishing a humanitarian corridor to allow the delivery of aid.”
In a video shared by his office, the Israeli prime minister claimed that discussions with the Syrian government on these measures were underway.
Syrian officials struck a different note. Four days earlier, interim President Ahmad Al-Sharaa said his priority was “a return to the 1974 disengagement agreement or a similar arrangement — establishing security in southern Syria under international supervision,” Al-Majalla reported.
That accord, signed after the 1973 Yom Kippur War, created a UN-monitored buffer zone on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.
Al-Sharaa also noted in public remarks on Aug. 17 that his interim government has “another battle ahead of us to unify Syria, and it should not be with blood and military force … it should be through some kind of understanding because Syria is tired of war.”
Netanyahu’s video statement followed a reported meeting in Paris between Asaad Al-Shaibani, Syria’s foreign minister, and Ron Dermer, Israel’s strategic affairs minister. Talks centered on de-escalation and the volatile situation in Suweida, according to Syrian state media.
The violence in Syria’s southernmost governorate erupted in mid-July, when clashes between Druze militias and Bedouin tribes killed more than 200 people in days. Government forces entered Suweida city on July 15, imposed a curfew, and said they were there to “restore stability.”
That deployment drew Israel into the fight. Its forces struck Syrian military convoys, tanks and installations in Suweida and Damascus, describing the attacks as warnings to the Al-Sharaa government.
Since a coalition of opposition factions toppled Bashar Assad’s regime on Dec. 8, Israel has launched hundreds of strikes across Syria. One of the latest came in late August, when an Israeli drone hit a Syrian army facility in Kiswah, west of Damascus, a defense ministry official told AFP.
Rights groups say Druze civilians have indeed borne the brunt of the violence. Amnesty International said on Sept. 2 it had documented “compelling new evidence” that government and allied forces carried out “extrajudicial executions of Druze people on 15 and 16 July in Suweida.”
Syrian authorities denied involvement.
Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis in the Druze heartland has deepened. Ongoing clashes, looting, and displacement have left more than 187,000 people — Druze, Christian and Bedouin — in need of shelter, food, water and medical care, according to a UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs report.
The Aug. 29 report also highlighted that insecurity, blocked routes, and explosive hazards continue to complicate aid delivery.
However, some analysts say Israel’s intervention in Syria goes beyond humanitarian claims. They see the Netanyahu government reshaping southern Syria’s security landscape while presenting its actions as minority protection.
“Today, clearly, Israel sees a potential ally in the Druze, and that’s one of the motivations behind their intervention in Syria,” Ibrahim Al-Assil, the Syria Project lead for the Atlantic Council’s Middle East programs, told BBC in July.
He added in the televised interview that after Assad’s fall, Israel decided “to take things into their own hands” and not trust any upcoming Syrian government for its security, and instead launched a sweeping air campaign.
Hussam Hammoud, a Syrian journalist, echoes that assessment, saying Israel is motivated partly by security concerns and partly by a desire to project power. According to him, Israel’s military operations in Syria are “driven largely, as declared, by Israel’s concerns over uncontrolled attacks that could spill into the territory Israel controls.”
“At the same time, Israel is keen to demonstrate its dominance to the entire region, particularly to the emerging governments in Syria and Lebanon, especially in the aftermath of the crippling or severe weakening of Iran’s proxy forces along its borders,” he told Arab News.
Indeed, Iran’s proxies in the Levant have suffered heavy blows. Hezbollah has lost strength in southern Lebanon since the September 2024 escalation, during which Israel killed the group’s leader Hassan Nasrallah. Hamas, too, has been severely weakened by Israel’s ongoing offensive in Gaza.
Nevertheless, Hammoud cautioned that “new proxy actors are beginning to take shape in the region.”
Other analysts point to the Druze dimension in Israel. “If you’re Druze in the southern province of Suweida in Syria, you’re thankful that Israel carried out these attacks,” said Firas Maksad, managing director for the Middle East and North Africa at the Eurasia Group.
He explained in a July interview with CNN that Israel’s attacks “held back what are ostensibly government forces, but in reality, really, jihadi fighters.” He added that some of those fighters were foreign and, therefore, “more willing to commit these atrocities.”
UN experts voiced concerns last month over armed attacks on Druze communities in and around Suweida, with reports of massacres, destruction of property, and sexual violence against women and girls, coupled with online incitement “portraying them (the Druze) as Israeli allies.”
Israel’s strikes and warnings to the Al-Sharaa government have certainly played a role in pushing toward a US-brokered ceasefire. The truce ended Druze-Bedouin clashes and forced government troops to withdraw, but it remains fragile.
FASTFACTS
• In December, Israel invaded southern Syria, occupying about 400 sq. km and declaring the 1974 disengagement deal void after Assad’s fall.
• It also says its presence prevents arms transfers to Iran-backed groups in Lebanon, secures its northern border, protects Syria’s Druze and Kurds.
• In mid-July, Israel carried out strikes on Suweida and Damascus, saying they were needed to protect Syria’s Druze community.
Nevertheless, Maksad stressed that Israel’s humanitarian motives must not be exaggerated. “We have to remember also that there had been more than a decade-old civil war in Syria. Over half a million Syrians have lost their lives,” he said. “Israel did not intervene then to help anybody.”
“So clearly here, Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu ought to defend what is Israeli interest, Israeli influence in southern Syria,” he added. “He’s much buoyed by the recent war against Iran, where he emerged victorious, also against Hezbollah in Lebanon.”
Domestic politics may also be a factor. Israel’s 150,000-strong Druze community, concentrated in Galilee, Carmel and the Golan Heights, lobbied heavily for intervention, Maksad noted.
Indeed, about 80 percent of Druze men serve in the IDF, according to the UK-based Religion Media Center.
Moreover, on Sept. 2, Sheikh Muwafaq Tarif, the Druze spiritual leader in Israel, told Euronews during a visit to Brussels that “if there had been no Israeli intervention, the Druze community in Suweida would have been wiped out.”
In Suweida, residents say an unofficial siege has persisted since July’s violence. Some have reportedly called for a safe route linking them to the Kurdish-led administration in northeast Syria.
Mazloum Abdi, chief of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), was quoted as saying on July 16 that the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) had received appeals from the Druze in Suweida to “secure safe passages for civilians and to stop the attacks targeting them.”
“The cause of our Druze people is a national issue, and its solution must be constitutional and through resorting to dialogue,” he said.
That plea raises a larger question: Could Israel’s demand for a demilitarized zone and an aid route signal ambitions for a “David’s Corridor”?
The Toronto-based Geopolitical Monitor says that the corridor, though never officially announced, “emerges as a discernible pattern of operations, alliances, and infrastructural ambitions that together suggest a coherent design.”
But Al-Sharaa does not see Syria at risk of division. “Some people desire a process of dividing Syria and trying to establish cantons ... this matter is impossible,” he said in a televised address on Aug. 17.
For its part, Israel justifies its bombing campaign in Syria as an attack on what it calls a government of “terrorists.”
Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham, which led the December assault that ousted Assad, is an Al-Qaeda affiliate. But the US administration, as it softens its approach to post-war Syria, said in early July it was revoking HTS’s designation as a foreign terrorist organization.
However, even as Washington works to balance Israel’s security demands with Syria’s territorial integrity, Israeli forces recently advanced into the southern province of Quneitra.
“Despite the declared hostility, widely interpreted as Israeli hostility toward the Syrian transitional government, both sides remain at the negotiating table, maintaining an open and uncontested political channel,” Hammoud, the Syrian journalist, said.
Israel’s assaults have drawn international condemnation. Saudi Arabia called them a “flagrant violation” of Syria’s sovereignty and international law. Qatar urged decisive action to halt what it called “repeated attacks on Syrian territory.”
On the ground, Israel has entrenched itself. Satellite images analyzed by BBC Verify show new Israeli bases built in and around the UN-patrolled demilitarized zone.
At the same time, ties with Kurdish forces in the northeast are believed to have grown. Israel has long supported autonomy for Syrian Kurds, backing their independence referendum in 2017 and later endorsing calls for semi-autonomy in post-Assad Syria.
But also, AANES leaders have sought accommodation with Al-Sharaa’s government. A March agreement between Abdi and Al-Sharaa aimed to integrate Kurdish forces into the transitional government, a deal Washington welcomed as a step toward reconstruction.
However, a recent eruption of clashes between the SDF and government forces in parts of Deir Ezzor and Aleppo underscored the deal’s fragility.
Some see opportunity in the “David Corridor” speculation. Ashtyako Poorkarim, head of the Kurdistan Independence Movement in Iran, wrote in The Times of Israel that a David’s Corridor could serve as “a new bridge between Israel, Kurdistan and the West.”
But Hammoud dismissed the idea as little more than rumor. “Frankly, I don’t believe the project exists beyond rumors and political analysis that aspires to turn speculation into reality,” he said, stressing that “there is no concrete field or operational evidence for such a corridor.”
“The complex geographic and demographic changes make the project unfeasible,” he told Arab News. “The overlap of international and regional powers (the international actors who will lose their access in Syria with such a project) creates almost insurmountable obstacles to its implementation.”
Hammoud believes “the idea is used more as a tool of pressure and mobilization than as a realistic plan,” adding that “local and military actors (including Druze) have denied all claims about the existence of or support for such a route.”
“David’s Corridor” may very well remain a rumor, but Israel’s strikes, incursions and bases undeniably have created new facts on the ground. Under the circumstance, the greater question is whether unity can prevail in a Syria struggling with unrest long after its civil war has ended.
Jordanian Army chief, Islamic Coalition general discuss counterterrorism strategy
Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti emphasized Jordan’s strong stance against extremism
Maj. Gen. Pilot Mohammed bin Saeed Moghed commended Jordanian efforts against terrorism
Updated 09 September 2025
Arab News
LONDON: Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, the Jordanian chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, discussed military and security cooperation on Tuesday with Maj. Gen. Pilot Mohammed bin Saeed Moghedi, secretary-general of the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition in Amman.
The meeting, attended by senior officers of the Jordanian Armed Forces, focused on training, coordination, and knowledge exchange to enhance capabilities in addressing security and terrorist threats, the Petra news agency reported.
Huneiti emphasized Jordan’s strong stance against terrorism and extremism, highlighting the forces’ crucial role in protecting national security and regional stability. He asserted that the Jordanian Armed Forces decisively confront terrorism on military, security, intellectual, and media fronts.
Moghedi commended Jordanian efforts against terrorism, highlighting the country’s strategic role as a key partner in the coalition and the importance of cooperation in tackling transnational threats, Petra added.
In 2015, Saudi Arabia established the coalition, which comprises 41 countries from the Muslim world, aimed at combating terrorist groups and violent extremism.
Palestinian commission condemns Israel’s renaming of Al-Buraq Wall in Jerusalem
Commission rejects ‘fabricated Israeli terminology,’ warns against imposition of new realities in Old City of Jerusalem
It added that renaming the Buraq Wall ‘does not establish any religious or historical right for Jews’
Updated 09 September 2025
Arab News
LONDON: The Islamic-Christian Commission for the Support of Jerusalem and Holy Sites condemned on Tuesday the Israeli municipality’s decision this week to rename the Buraq Wall as the Wailing Wall.
The Palestinian government commission established in 2008 said that the Israeli action was an attempt to erase the religious and historical identity of this significant Islamic site in the Old City of Jerusalem.
“Changing the name of the Buraq Wall on buses is a distortion of the facts, a blatant assault on religious and cultural heritage, and a flagrant violation of UNESCO resolutions, which clearly recognized the Islamic identity of the Buraq Wall as an integral part of Al-Aqsa Mosque,” it said in a statement.
The commission said it rejects the “fabricated Israeli terminology” and warned against the imposition of new realities in the occupied East Jerusalem, repeated attacks on Islamic and Christian holy sites, and policies aimed at altering the religious and historical identity of the city.
It added that the renaming of the Buraq Wall “does not establish any religious or historical right for Jews … nor will it undermine the Islamic identity of this ancient historical site,” according to Wafa news agency.
Campaigners slam UK govt claim genocide not taking place in Gaza
Outgoing FM makes claim while addressing why Britain has not suspended sales of parts for F-35 fighter program
Govt position ‘grotesque’ and ‘appalling,’ campaigners tell Arab News
Updated 09 September 2025
Arab News
LONDON: Campaigners have condemned a claim by the UK’s outgoing foreign secretary that there does not appear to be a genocide taking place in Gaza.
David Lammy was responding to Sarah Champion MP, chair of the international development committee, who had asked him how the UK’s policy on supplying F-35 fighter jet parts complies with a duty to prevent genocide, given that the planes are used by the Israeli military.
In a letter, Lammy replied: “As per the Genocide Convention, the crime of genocide occurs only where there is specific ‘intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group.’ The government has not concluded that Israel is acting with that intent.”
He said the war has been “utterly appalling,” but the government has “carefully considered” the question of whether genocide is taking place.
Lammy condemned the actions of the Israeli military, and said it “must do much more to prevent and alleviate the suffering that this conflict is causing.”
His reply prompted an outcry from campaigners and experts. Ben Jamal, director of the Palestine Solidarity campaign, told Arab News: “At the heart of the government’s statement is something really quite grotesque. It’s effectively saying until this is definitively shown to be a genocide — which they know will take years — we don’t have to act on the basis of seeking to prevent the genocide.”
Chris Doyle, director of the Council for Arab-British Understanding, called the wording of Lammy’s letter “a spurious piece of legalese.”
He told Arab News that “the wording is very important here,” saying Lammy had stopped short of stating definitively that no genocide is taking place, which is “quite important because it allows them that wiggle room” to place the burden on courts to make a final determination.
In May, Middle East Minister Hamish Falconer told MPs: “It is the UK government’s long-standing position that any formal determination as to whether genocide has occurred is a matter for a competent court, not for governments or non-judicial bodies.”
Lammy added to Falconer’s statement: “This government is not an international court. We have not — and could not — arbitrate on whether or not Israel has breached international humanitarian law.”
However, Doyle said: “The evidence is overwhelming. Starvation, denial of food, drink, water, power, and the military actions (by Israel) in Gaza … It’s really an appalling position from the government.”
Lammy’s letter marks the first time that the government of Prime Minister Keir Starmer has publicly suggested that it may not consider the war in Gaza to constitute genocide.
Jamal said this could harm Starmer’s credibility on the issue of Gaza. “He’s a former international human rights lawyer who gave evidence to the ICJ (International Court of Justice) trying to get them to accept the reality of another genocide (committed by Serbia against Croatia in the 1990s). So one must presume he does indeed know what the definition of genocide is,” Jamal added.
“It’s not ignorance on Keir Starmer’s part. One has to assume he knows full well what the Genocide Convection says, how it operates.
“But it’s akin to his grotesque remarks as a former human rights lawyer in the first week after Oct. 7 — when Israel had declared a full siege on Gaza — that Israel did have the right to cut off food, water and essential supplies to the people of Gaza.
“He knew damn well they didn’t have that right under international law, but at that moment his political imperative was not to have any sense of accusation that he wasn’t wholly, fully gung-ho in his support for Israel.”
Doyle warned that Lammy’s claim will have further implications for the domestic debate around Gaza.
“It’s going to wind up public opinion, MPs, and many others who see this as evidence that the government isn’t being serious about what’s going on in Gaza,” he said.