Princeton researcher Tsurkov released from militia captivity in Iraq

BAGHDAD: An Israeli-Russian graduate student from Princeton University who was kidnapped by a Shiite militia in Iraq in 2023 has been released from captivity and is now in US custody, President Donald Trump and the student’s family said on Tuesday.
Elizabeth Tsurkov was kidnapped by the militia Kataib Hezbollah during a research trip to Iraq in March 2023, according to officials.
Trump said in a post on social media that Tsurkov “is now safely in the American Embassy in Iraq after being tortured for many months.”
Global Reach, a nonprofit that works for the release of Americans held in captivity abroad, said in a statement that Tsurkov had received a medical assessment at the embassy.
Emma Tsurkov, one of Elizabeth’s sisters, said in the statement her family was thankful to the Trump administration for helping secure her release.
“We cannot wait to see Elizabeth and give her all the love we have been waiting to share for 903 days,” Emma Tsurkov said.
In a statement on social media confirming Tsurkov’s release, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani said: “We reaffirm once again that we will not be lenient in enforcing the law and upholding the authority of the state, and we will not allow anyone to tarnish the reputation of Iraq and Iraqis.”
Under the previous administration of former President Joe Biden, Tsurkov’s family struggled to get Washington to throw its weight behind efforts to secure her release. US officials then said there was little they could do because she is not an American citizen.
A Trump administration hostage negotiator traveled to Iraq in February to push for Tsurkov’s release, according to sources.
NEW YORK CITY: The war and humanitarian crisis in Gaza loomed large over the opening of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, as its newly elected president, Annalena Baerbock, called on world leaders to confront global suffering with a renewed sense of urgency, unity and resolve.
“Can we celebrate while parents in Gaza are watching their children starve?” she asked in a stark address that captured the somber tone of what she described as “no ordinary session” of the UN’s main deliberative body.
Her remarks came amid a backdrop of mounting global crises, wars, displacement, hunger, rising sea levels, democratic backsliding, and growing skepticism about the effectiveness of multilateralism.
Baerbock, a former foreign minister of Germany and the first woman to preside over the General Assembly in nearly two decades, delivered a wide-ranging critique of the international system’s failures, invoking the humanitarian suffering in countries from Afghanistan to Ukraine, Darfur to the Pacific Islands.
“Instead of celebrating,” she said of the occasion of the UN’s 80th anniversary, “one might rather ask: where is the United Nations, which was created to save us from hell?”
While acknowledging the widespread frustration with the institution, Baerbock insisted it still has a vital role to play.
“Our world is in pain. But imagine how much more pain there would be without the United Nations,” she said, citing as examples of its successes the life-saving assistance provided by the World Food Programme to 125 million people, and UNICEF’s efforts to keep 26 million children in school.
She pledged to press forward with implementation of the “Pact for the Future” that was adopted by world leaders in September last year, advance the “UN80” reforms agenda, and strengthen the institution’s capacity to deliver on its founding mission.
She also questioned the UN’s own internal dynamics, pointing out that in eight decades no woman has ever served as secretary-general.
“If girls in Afghanistan or parents in Gaza can wake up, in the darkest hours of life, and push forward, then so can we,” she said. “We owe it to them. But we owe it also to ourselves because, excellencies, there is simply no alternative.”
The theme for this year’s General Assembly, “Better Together: Eighty Years and More for Peace, Development, and Human Rights,” underscores a call for renewed global cooperation. But Baerbock warned that without concrete action, the world risks descending into ever-deeper fragmentation.
She urged member states to seize this moment to modernize and revitalize the UN, not only through procedural reforms but also stronger efforts to deliver on peace, sustainable development and human rights.
“Let us come together, especially in the moments we would like to give up, to respond to those desperate calls from around our world,” she said.
This same sense of urgency carried through in remarks by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who earlier in the day unveiled a major report titled “The Security We Need: Rebalancing Military Spending for a Sustainable and Peaceful Future.”
Against a backdrop of fresh conflict and humanitarian stresses and strain around the world, Guterres warned that excessive military expenditure is undermining the pursuit of long-term peace and development worldwide.
In 2024, military spending surged to a record $2.7 trillion globally, which is more than 13 times the level of official development assistance from wealthy countries, and 750 times the core budget of the UN.
“This trajectory is unsustainable,” Guterres said. “Lasting security cannot be achieved by military spending alone.”
The report, requested under the Pact for the Future, delivers three core messages: military spending is crowding out critical investments in human development; redirection of even a fraction of global defense budgets could close urgent financing gaps in education, healthcare and climate resilience; and practical steps, including greater budget transparency and a diplomacy-first approach, are needed to shift global priorities.
“Excessive military spending does not guarantee peace — it often undermines it,” Guterres warned. “A more secure world begins by investing at least as much in fighting poverty as we do in fighting wars.”
Guterres called on governments to refocus their budgets on long-term stability and dignity, warning that continuing imbalances would only deepen the crises that multilateral institutions are already struggling to effectively address.
With this call for rebalancing and recommitment, Guterres echoed his own remarks from earlier in the day during the closing of the 79th session of the General Assembly.
Reflecting on the past year, he described a world gripped by intersecting crises: “conflicts, divisions, inequalities, poverty, injustices, displacement, hunger — and another year of record-breaking heat.”
He stressed that the General Assembly had played a critical role in efforts to navigate these challenges, pointing in particular to the adoption of the Pact for the Future, initiatives designed to end child labor, efforts to mitigate the effects of small arms on development, and a renewed emphasis on international humanitarian law.
As the UN enters its 80th year, Guterres urged nations to return to the postwar spirit of 1945, when countries came together “to consider what we could achieve by standing as one.” This founding UN spirit, he said, remains essential eight decades later.
“There is much to do and the road ahead is uncertain,” he added. “So as we mark our 80th anniversary, let’s carry this spirit forward and ensure we continue rebuilding trust and delivering results and peace for all people, everywhere.”
The high-level week of the 80th session of the General Assembly will take place later this month in New York, where world leaders will gather to debate urgent global priorities.
With public trust in global governance eroding, the message from Baerbock and Guterres was unambiguous: the very future of multilateralism is at stake and the world cannot afford another lost year.
Qatar PM says Israel attack ‘pivotal moment’ for region
Emir of Qatar told President Trump that his country will take all necessary measures to protect its security
Doha denied receiving an advance warning from the US of Israeli strikes
Updated 7 min 19 sec ago
AFP Reuters
DOHA: Qatar’s prime minister warned his country reserved the right to respond to Israel’s deadly attack on Hamas in Doha on Tuesday, calling it a “pivotal moment” for the region.
“Qatar... reserves the right to respond to this blatant attack,” Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani told a press conference on Tuesday evening.
“We believe that today we have reached a pivotal moment. There must be a response from the entire region to such barbaric actions,” he added.
The premier said Qatar will continue trying to mediate a ceasefire and hostage release in Gaza despite Israel’s attack on a Hamas compound in Doha.
“Nothing will deter us from continuing this mediation in the region,” Sheikh Mohammed told reporters.
The Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani told US President Donald Trump in a phone call that his country will take all necessary measures to protect its security and preserve its sovereignty.
Doha denied receiving a warning from the US of Israeli strikes, saying the notification came after the attack had already started.
“Statements circulating about Qatar being informed of the attack in advance are false. The call received from an American official came as explosions sounded from the Israeli attack in Doha,” Qatari foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari posted on X.
Qatar wrote to the UN Security Council on Tuesday that it will “not tolerate this reckless Israeli behavior and the ongoing disruption of regional security” following the strikes, which its UN Ambassador Alya Ahmed Saif Al-Thani described as “cowardly criminal assault, which constitutes a blatant violation of all international laws and norms.”
“Investigations are underway at the highest level, and further details will be announced as soon as they are available,” she added in her letter to the Security Council.
Who is Khalil Al-Hayya, top Hamas figure targeted by Israel?
Al-Hayya has led Hamas delegations in mediated talks with Israel to try to secure a Gaza ceasefire deal that would have included an exchange of Israelis abducted by Hamas for Palestinians in Israeli jails
Updated 09 September 2025
Reuters
CAIRO: Khalil Al-Hayya, a senior Hamas official targeted by Israel in Qatar on Tuesday, has become an increasingly central figure in the leadership of the Palestinian group since both Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar were killed last year.
Israeli officials said the attack was aimed at top Hamas leaders, including Al-Hayya, its exiled Gaza chief and top negotiator.
Al-Hayya has been widely seen as the group’s most influential figure abroad since Haniyeh was killed by Israel in Iran in July 2024.
He is part of a five-man leadership council that has led Hamas since Sinwar was killed by Israel last October in Gaza.
HIGHLIGHTS
• Al-Hayya a veteran negotiator in truce talks with Israel.
• Has lost several close relatives to Israeli strikes.
• Was Hamas point person for ties with Arab, Islamic worlds.
• Has been part of Hamas since its 1987 founding.
Hailing from the Gaza Strip, Al-Hayya has lost several close relatives — including his eldest son — to Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, and is a veteran member of the group.
Regarded as having good ties with Iran, he has been closely involved in the group’s efforts to broker several truces with Israel, playing a key role in ending a 2014 conflict and again in attempts to secure an end to the current Gaza war.
Born in the Gaza Strip in 1960, Al-Hayya has been part of Hamas since it was set up in 1987. In the early 1980s, he joined the Muslim Brotherhood along with Haniyeh and Sinwar, Hamas sources say.
In Gaza, he was detained several times by Israel.
In 2007, an Israeli airstrike hit his family home in Gaza City’s Sejaiyeh quarter, killing several of his relatives, and during the 2014 war between Hamas and Israel, the house of Al-Hayya’s eldest son, Osama, was bombed, killing him, his wife and three of their children.
Al-Hayya was not there during the attacks. He left Gaza several years ago, serving as a Hamas point person for ties with the Arab and Islamic worlds and basing himself in Qatar.
Al-Hayya accompanied Haniyeh to Tehran for the visit in July during which he was assassinated.
Al-Hayya has been cited as saying the Oct. 7 attacks that ignited the Gaza war had been meant as a limited operation by Hamas to capture “a number of soldiers” to swap for jailed Palestinians.
“But the Zionist army unit completely collapsed,” he said in comments published by the Palestinian Information Center.
Al-Hayya has said the attack succeeded in bringing the Palestinian issue back into international focus.
Al-Hayya has led Hamas delegations in mediated talks with Israel to try to secure a Gaza ceasefire deal that would have included an exchange of Israelis abducted by Hamas for Palestinians in Israeli jails.
He has performed other high-profile political work for Hamas. In 2022, he led a Hamas delegation to Damascus to mend ties with former Syrian President Bashar Assad.
Iran and the IAEA are expected to resume cooperation under agreement backed by Egypt
Egypt has been helping bolster cooperation between Iran and the IAEA
Updated 09 September 2025
AP
CAIRO: Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency signed an agreement Tuesday in Cairo to pave the way for resuming cooperation, including on ways of relaunching inspections of Iran’s nuclear facilities.
The announcement followed a meeting among Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi and International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi.
The meeting came at a sensitive time as France, Germany and the United Kingdom on Aug. 28 began the process of reimposing sanctions on Iran over what they have deemed non-compliance with a 2015 agreement aimed at preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons.
On July 2, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a law adopted by his country’s parliament suspending all cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog. That followed Israel’s 12-day war with Iran in June, during which Israel and the US struck Iranian nuclear sites.
The only site inspected by the IAEA since the war has been the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, which operates with Russian technical assistance. Inspectors watched a fuel replacement procedure at the plant over two days starting Aug. 27.
IAEA inspectors have been unable to verify Iran’s near bomb-grade stockpile since the start of the war on June 13, which the UN nuclear watchdog described as “a matter of serious concern.”
Egypt has been helping bolster cooperation between Iran and the IAEA.
The Iranian foreign ministry said last month that talks between his country and the agency would be “technical” and “complicated.”
Relations between the two had soured after a 12-day air war was waged by Israel and the USin June, which saw key Iranian nuclear facilities bombed. The IAEA board said on June 12 that Iran had breached its non-proliferation obligations, a day before Israel’s airstrikes over Iran that sparked the war.
Why Israel’s strikes inside Syria are fueling fears of unrest and partition
The actions, carried out in the name of humanitarian intervention, are stirring suspicions of a plot to alter the country’s map
Analysts say Netanyahu government’s motives stem from security interest, not concern for well-being of Syria’s minorities
Updated 09 September 2025
ANAN TELLO
LONDON: Israel’s sporadic strikes on southern Syria and its push to demilitarize the region are prompting concern about an alleged plan to carve up the country. At the center of speculation is a land bridge — a so-called David’s Corridor — from the occupied Golan Heights in the south to Kurdish-controlled territory in the northeast.
These concerns intensified in July, when Israel carried out several airstrikes on government buildings in Damascus and against Syrian forces near Suweida, saying it sought to protect the Druze minority amid deadly sectarian clashes.
On Aug. 28, Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was “focusing on three things: protecting the Druze community in the Suweida governorate, but not only there; creating a demilitarized zone stretching from the Golan Heights (passing) south of Damascus down to and including Suweida; and establishing a humanitarian corridor to allow the delivery of aid.”
In a video shared by his office, the Israeli prime minister claimed that discussions with the Syrian government on these measures were underway.
Syrian officials struck a different note. Four days earlier, interim President Ahmad Al-Sharaa said his priority was “a return to the 1974 disengagement agreement or a similar arrangement — establishing security in southern Syria under international supervision,” Al-Majalla reported.
That accord, signed after the 1973 Yom Kippur War, created a UN-monitored buffer zone on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.
Al-Sharaa also noted in public remarks on Aug. 17 that his interim government has “another battle ahead of us to unify Syria, and it should not be with blood and military force … it should be through some kind of understanding because Syria is tired of war.”
Netanyahu’s video statement followed a reported meeting in Paris between Asaad Al-Shaibani, Syria’s foreign minister, and Ron Dermer, Israel’s strategic affairs minister. Talks centered on de-escalation and the volatile situation in Suweida, according to Syrian state media.
The violence in Syria’s southernmost governorate erupted in mid-July, when clashes between Druze militias and Bedouin tribes killed more than 200 people in days. Government forces entered Suweida city on July 15, imposed a curfew, and said they were there to “restore stability.”
That deployment drew Israel into the fight. Its forces struck Syrian military convoys, tanks and installations in Suweida and Damascus, describing the attacks as warnings to the Al-Sharaa government.
Since a coalition of opposition factions toppled Bashar Assad’s regime on Dec. 8, Israel has launched hundreds of strikes across Syria. One of the latest came in late August, when an Israeli drone hit a Syrian army facility in Kiswah, west of Damascus, a defense ministry official told AFP.
Rights groups say Druze civilians have indeed borne the brunt of the violence. Amnesty International said on Sept. 2 it had documented “compelling new evidence” that government and allied forces carried out “extrajudicial executions of Druze people on 15 and 16 July in Suweida.”
Syrian authorities denied involvement.
Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis in the Druze heartland has deepened. Ongoing clashes, looting, and displacement have left more than 187,000 people — Druze, Christian and Bedouin — in need of shelter, food, water and medical care, according to a UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs report.
The Aug. 29 report also highlighted that insecurity, blocked routes, and explosive hazards continue to complicate aid delivery.
However, some analysts say Israel’s intervention in Syria goes beyond humanitarian claims. They see the Netanyahu government reshaping southern Syria’s security landscape while presenting its actions as minority protection.
“Today, clearly, Israel sees a potential ally in the Druze, and that’s one of the motivations behind their intervention in Syria,” Ibrahim Al-Assil, the Syria Project lead for the Atlantic Council’s Middle East programs, told BBC in July.
He added in the televised interview that after Assad’s fall, Israel decided “to take things into their own hands” and not trust any upcoming Syrian government for its security, and instead launched a sweeping air campaign.
Hussam Hammoud, a Syrian journalist, echoes that assessment, saying Israel is motivated partly by security concerns and partly by a desire to project power. According to him, Israel’s military operations in Syria are “driven largely, as declared, by Israel’s concerns over uncontrolled attacks that could spill into the territory Israel controls.”
“At the same time, Israel is keen to demonstrate its dominance to the entire region, particularly to the emerging governments in Syria and Lebanon, especially in the aftermath of the crippling or severe weakening of Iran’s proxy forces along its borders,” he told Arab News.
Indeed, Iran’s proxies in the Levant have suffered heavy blows. Hezbollah has lost strength in southern Lebanon since the September 2024 escalation, during which Israel killed the group’s leader Hassan Nasrallah. Hamas, too, has been severely weakened by Israel’s ongoing offensive in Gaza.
Nevertheless, Hammoud cautioned that “new proxy actors are beginning to take shape in the region.”
Other analysts point to the Druze dimension in Israel. “If you’re Druze in the southern province of Suweida in Syria, you’re thankful that Israel carried out these attacks,” said Firas Maksad, managing director for the Middle East and North Africa at the Eurasia Group.
He explained in a July interview with CNN that Israel’s attacks “held back what are ostensibly government forces, but in reality, really, jihadi fighters.” He added that some of those fighters were foreign and, therefore, “more willing to commit these atrocities.”
UN experts voiced concerns last month over armed attacks on Druze communities in and around Suweida, with reports of massacres, destruction of property, and sexual violence against women and girls, coupled with online incitement “portraying them (the Druze) as Israeli allies.”
Israel’s strikes and warnings to the Al-Sharaa government have certainly played a role in pushing toward a US-brokered ceasefire. The truce ended Druze-Bedouin clashes and forced government troops to withdraw, but it remains fragile.
FASTFACTS
• In December, Israel invaded southern Syria, occupying about 400 sq. km and declaring the 1974 disengagement deal void after Assad’s fall.
• It also says its presence prevents arms transfers to Iran-backed groups in Lebanon, secures its northern border, protects Syria’s Druze and Kurds.
• In mid-July, Israel carried out strikes on Suweida and Damascus, saying they were needed to protect Syria’s Druze community.
Nevertheless, Maksad stressed that Israel’s humanitarian motives must not be exaggerated. “We have to remember also that there had been more than a decade-old civil war in Syria. Over half a million Syrians have lost their lives,” he said. “Israel did not intervene then to help anybody.”
“So clearly here, Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu ought to defend what is Israeli interest, Israeli influence in southern Syria,” he added. “He’s much buoyed by the recent war against Iran, where he emerged victorious, also against Hezbollah in Lebanon.”
Domestic politics may also be a factor. Israel’s 150,000-strong Druze community, concentrated in Galilee, Carmel and the Golan Heights, lobbied heavily for intervention, Maksad noted.
Indeed, about 80 percent of Druze men serve in the IDF, according to the UK-based Religion Media Center.
Moreover, on Sept. 2, Sheikh Muwafaq Tarif, the Druze spiritual leader in Israel, told Euronews during a visit to Brussels that “if there had been no Israeli intervention, the Druze community in Suweida would have been wiped out.”
In Suweida, residents say an unofficial siege has persisted since July’s violence. Some have reportedly called for a safe route linking them to the Kurdish-led administration in northeast Syria.
Mazloum Abdi, chief of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), was quoted as saying on July 16 that the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) had received appeals from the Druze in Suweida to “secure safe passages for civilians and to stop the attacks targeting them.”
“The cause of our Druze people is a national issue, and its solution must be constitutional and through resorting to dialogue,” he said.
That plea raises a larger question: Could Israel’s demand for a demilitarized zone and an aid route signal ambitions for a “David’s Corridor”?
The Toronto-based Geopolitical Monitor says that the corridor, though never officially announced, “emerges as a discernible pattern of operations, alliances, and infrastructural ambitions that together suggest a coherent design.”
But Al-Sharaa does not see Syria at risk of division. “Some people desire a process of dividing Syria and trying to establish cantons ... this matter is impossible,” he said in a televised address on Aug. 17.
For its part, Israel justifies its bombing campaign in Syria as an attack on what it calls a government of “terrorists.”
Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham, which led the December assault that ousted Assad, is an Al-Qaeda affiliate. But the US administration, as it softens its approach to post-war Syria, said in early July it was revoking HTS’s designation as a foreign terrorist organization.
However, even as Washington works to balance Israel’s security demands with Syria’s territorial integrity, Israeli forces recently advanced into the southern province of Quneitra.
“Despite the declared hostility, widely interpreted as Israeli hostility toward the Syrian transitional government, both sides remain at the negotiating table, maintaining an open and uncontested political channel,” Hammoud, the Syrian journalist, said.
Israel’s assaults have drawn international condemnation. Saudi Arabia called them a “flagrant violation” of Syria’s sovereignty and international law. Qatar urged decisive action to halt what it called “repeated attacks on Syrian territory.”
On the ground, Israel has entrenched itself. Satellite images analyzed by BBC Verify show new Israeli bases built in and around the UN-patrolled demilitarized zone.
At the same time, ties with Kurdish forces in the northeast are believed to have grown. Israel has long supported autonomy for Syrian Kurds, backing their independence referendum in 2017 and later endorsing calls for semi-autonomy in post-Assad Syria.
But also, AANES leaders have sought accommodation with Al-Sharaa’s government. A March agreement between Abdi and Al-Sharaa aimed to integrate Kurdish forces into the transitional government, a deal Washington welcomed as a step toward reconstruction.
However, a recent eruption of clashes between the SDF and government forces in parts of Deir Ezzor and Aleppo underscored the deal’s fragility.
Some see opportunity in the “David Corridor” speculation. Ashtyako Poorkarim, head of the Kurdistan Independence Movement in Iran, wrote in The Times of Israel that a David’s Corridor could serve as “a new bridge between Israel, Kurdistan and the West.”
But Hammoud dismissed the idea as little more than rumor. “Frankly, I don’t believe the project exists beyond rumors and political analysis that aspires to turn speculation into reality,” he said, stressing that “there is no concrete field or operational evidence for such a corridor.”
“The complex geographic and demographic changes make the project unfeasible,” he told Arab News. “The overlap of international and regional powers (the international actors who will lose their access in Syria with such a project) creates almost insurmountable obstacles to its implementation.”
Hammoud believes “the idea is used more as a tool of pressure and mobilization than as a realistic plan,” adding that “local and military actors (including Druze) have denied all claims about the existence of or support for such a route.”
“David’s Corridor” may very well remain a rumor, but Israel’s strikes, incursions and bases undeniably have created new facts on the ground. Under the circumstance, the greater question is whether unity can prevail in a Syria struggling with unrest long after its civil war has ended.