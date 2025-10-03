Muslim-led youth projects save UK up to £30m a year, report finds

LONDON: Muslim-led grassroots organizations are delivering life-saving interventions for young people while saving the UK taxpayer an estimated £30 million ($40.3 million) a year, according to a report released this week.
The study by the Equi thinktank, “Tackling Youth Violence: The Impact of Muslim-Led Organisations,” comes during a 141 percent rise in knife-related teenage deaths and growing concern over youth violence across the country.
It is the first report of its kind to quantify the social and economic value of faith-led youth work, examining seven Muslim-run initiatives operating in the UK, from London to Edinburgh.
Together, they reach more than 45,000 young people each year and deliver a return on investment of 5.3 to 1, with cost savings linked to reduced criminal justice involvement, improved mental health outcomes, higher educational attainment and lower reoffending rates.
One case study highlights the story of Yusuf, a teenager excluded from school and caught in a cycle of violence.
He said a focus on faith helped him break free of his past. Now working as a youth mentor, he supports others facing similar challenges.
“We’re not just keeping kids off the streets, we’re helping them heal, grow and lead,” he said. “But we can’t do it alone. We need policymakers to see us, fund us and work with us.”
The report credits Muslim-led initiatives with providing holistic support, from mentoring and counselling to parental engagement, employment pathways and spiritual guidance.
Many operate out of mosques, community centers and youth hubs, places where statutory services often struggle to reach. They also collaborate with schools, police and social services to bridge gaps in provision.
But the study warns of untapped potential. With more than 1,000 mosques in the UK, many with underused facilities, there is scope to scale up youth provision.
It also highlighted challenges in channeling voluntary giving from Muslim communities into long-term youth work, and in overcoming data gaps that have left faith-based groups excluded from national evaluations.
Equi is urging British government departments, local authorities and funders to act, calling for faith-led groups to be recognized as strategic partners in public health and community safety.
Its recommendations include long-term, unrestricted funding, culturally competent commissioning, and the inclusion of faith-based providers in national violence prevention strategies.
“This is not just a moral imperative, it’s a fiscal one,” said Javed Khan, managing director of Equi.
“We have evidence that these programs work. The question now is whether policymakers are willing to invest in what’s already saving lives and money.”