Muslim-led youth projects save UK up to £30m a year, report finds

Muslim-led grassroots organizations are delivering life-saving interventions for young people while saving the UK taxpayer an estimated £30 million ($40.3 million) a year, according to a report released this week.
  The study by the Equi thinktank, "Tackling Youth Violence: The Impact of Muslim-Led Organisations," comes during a 141 percent rise in knife-related teenage deaths
LONDON: Muslim-led grassroots organizations are delivering life-saving interventions for young people while saving the UK taxpayer an estimated £30 million ($40.3 million) a year, according to a report released this week.

The study by the Equi thinktank, “Tackling Youth Violence: The Impact of Muslim-Led Organisations,” comes during a 141 percent rise in knife-related teenage deaths and growing concern over youth violence across the country.

It is the first report of its kind to quantify the social and economic value of faith-led youth work, examining seven Muslim-run initiatives operating in the UK, from London to Edinburgh.

Together, they reach more than 45,000 young people each year and deliver a return on investment of 5.3 to 1, with cost savings linked to reduced criminal justice involvement, improved mental health outcomes, higher educational attainment and lower reoffending rates.

One case study highlights the story of Yusuf, a teenager excluded from school and caught in a cycle of violence.

He said a focus on faith helped him break free of his past. Now working as a youth mentor, he supports others facing similar challenges.

“We’re not just keeping kids off the streets, we’re helping them heal, grow and lead,” he said. “But we can’t do it alone. We need policymakers to see us, fund us and work with us.”

The report credits Muslim-led initiatives with providing holistic support, from mentoring and counselling to parental engagement, employment pathways and spiritual guidance.

Many operate out of mosques, community centers and youth hubs, places where statutory services often struggle to reach. They also collaborate with schools, police and social services to bridge gaps in provision.

But the study warns of untapped potential. With more than 1,000 mosques in the UK, many with underused facilities, there is scope to scale up youth provision.

It also highlighted challenges in channeling voluntary giving from Muslim communities into long-term youth work, and in overcoming data gaps that have left faith-based groups excluded from national evaluations.

Equi is urging British government departments, local authorities and funders to act, calling for faith-led groups to be recognized as strategic partners in public health and community safety.

Its recommendations include long-term, unrestricted funding, culturally competent commissioning, and the inclusion of faith-based providers in national violence prevention strategies.

“This is not just a moral imperative, it’s a fiscal one,” said Javed Khan, managing director of Equi.

“We have evidence that these programs work. The question now is whether policymakers are willing to invest in what’s already saving lives and money.”

Topics: UK Islam British Muslims

Russia targets Ukraine's natural gas facilities in biggest attack of the war

Russia targets Ukraine's natural gas facilities in biggest attack of the war
Russia targets Ukraine's natural gas facilities in biggest attack of the war

  Attacks hit Naftogaz's gas extraction and processing facilities in the northeastern Kharkiv and central Poltava regions
  Russia fires a total of 381 drones and 35 missiles at Ukraine, according to Ukraine's air force
AP

KYIV, Ukraine: Russia launched its biggest attack of the war overnight against natural gas facilities run by Ukraine’s state-owned Naftogaz Group, officials said Friday.
Russia fired a total of 381 drones and 35 missiles at Ukraine, according to Ukraine’s air force in what officials said was an attempt to wreck the Ukrainian power grid ahead of winter and wear down public appetite for the 3-year-old conflict.
“This is deliberate terror against civilian facilities that provide gas extraction and processing for the normal life of people,” Serhii Koretskyi, chief executive of Ukraine’s state-owned gas company Naftogaz, said in a statement. “It has no military purpose. This is yet another act of Russian malice aimed solely at disrupting the heating season and depriving Ukrainians of warmth in winter.”
Russia aimed 35 missiles, many of them ballistic, and 60 drones at Naftogaz’s gas extraction and processing facilities in the northeastern Kharkiv and central Poltava regions, some of which sustained critical damage, Koretskyi said.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense said its forces launched a mass strike using drones and guided weapons against Ukraine’s military-industrial complex and the gas and energy infrastructure that supports it. “All designated targets were hit,” it said in a statement.
As winter has approached each year since Russia’s February 2022 invasion of its neighbor, Russian forces have blasted Ukraine’s power grid. Ukraine says it is an attempt to weaponize winter by denying civilians heat, light and running water.
Russia has recently escalated its strikes on the power grid, as well as on Ukraine’s rail network, which is essential for military transport.
“Russia is terrorizing civilians and trying to disrupt the heating season,” Ukraine’s Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said in a statement.
In Poltava, the attacks injured an 8-year-old child and two women, according to authorities. One blast also shattered about half of the windows in the city’s historic St. Nicholas Church, which is listed as an architectural monument of local significance.
Ukraine has used its domestically produced long-range drones to hit back at Russia, with drones strikes on the Orsk oil refinery, located about 1,400 kilometers (900 miles) from the Ukrainian border, Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, said Friday.
A Ukrainian drone attack also briefly halted operations at the Azot chemical plant, one of Russia’s largest, in Berezniki, more than 1,500 kilometers (930 miles) east of Moscow, officials said.
Russian air defenses shot down 20 Ukrainian drones overnight, most of them over the Black Sea, Russia’s Defense Ministry said Friday.

Topics: Ukraine Russia

One of 2 victims in Manchester synagogue attack was accidenally shot by police

One of 2 victims in Manchester synagogue attack was accidenally shot by police
One of 2 victims in Manchester synagogue attack was accidenally shot by police

  Local residents Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, died in the attack on the Heaton Park Congregation Synagogue
  Gunshot injury to one of the victims may have been 'a tragic and unforeseen consequence' of police actions
AP

MANCHESTER, England: One of the two men killed in a car and knife attack on a synagogue in the English city of Manchester appears to have been accidentally shot by a police officer as worshippers tried to stop the attacker entering the building, law enforcement authorities said Friday.
Police said local residents Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, died in the attack on the Heaton Park Congregation Synagogue in the Manchester suburb of Crumpsall on Thursday. Three other people are hospitalized in serious condition.
Police shot and killed a suspect seven minutes after he rammed a car into pedestrians outside the synagogue and then attacked them with a knife in what the police force called an act of terrorism. He wore what appeared to be an explosives belt, which was found to be fake.
Greater Manchester Police chief Stephen Watson said a pathologist has provisionally determined that one of those killed had a gunshot wound. Since the attacker did not have a gun, he said the injury may have been “a tragic and unforeseen consequence” of police actions.
He said one of the hospitalized victims also appears to have been shot.
“It is believed that both victims were close together behind the synagogue door, as worshippers acted bravely to prevent the attacker from gaining entry,” Watson said.
The assault took place as people gathered at the Orthodox synagogue on Yom Kippur, the day of atonement and the most solemn day in the Jewish calendar.
Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, the head of Orthodox Judaism in Britain, said the attack was the result of “an unrelenting wave of Jew hatred” on the streets and online.
“This is the day we hoped we would never see, but which deep down, we knew would come,” he wrote on social media.

Attacker was not known to police

Police identified the attacker as Jihad Al-Shamie, a 35-year-old British citizen of Syrian descent who entered the United Kingdom as a young child and became a citizen in 2006. Al-Shamie translates into English as “the Syrian,” and authorities are unsure whether that is his birth name.
Police said the crime is being investigated as a terrorist attack. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said the attacker was not previously known to police or to Prevent, a counterterror program that tries to identify people at risk of radicalization.
Mahmood said “it’s too early to say” whether the attacker acted alone or was part of a cell, and police said they are still probing the motive. Officers arrested two men in their 30s and a woman in her 60s on suspicion of the preparation or commission of acts of terrorism in connection with the attack.
Neighbors of the attacker in the Manchester suburb of Prestwich, a couple of miles (about 3 kilometers) from the synagogue, said Al-Shamie’s family had lived in the house for years. Several described seeing Al-Shamie lifting weights and working out in the backyard.
Geoff Halliwell, who lives nearby, said he appeared to be “a straightforward, ordinary lad.”
A statement on Facebook from the attacker’s family condemned the “heinous act, which targeted peaceful, innocent civilians.
“Our hearts and thoughts are with the victims and their families, and we pray for their strength and comfort,” the statement said.

Religious leaders condemn the attack

Religious and political leaders condemned the attack and pledged to reassure Britain’s Jewish community, which numbers about 300,000.
Police said extra officers would be on the streets of Manchester on Friday and through the weekend.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who visited the scene of the attack on Friday morning with his wife Victoria, said “this was a dreadful attack, a terrorist attack to inflict fear. Attacking Jews because they are Jews.
“It’s really important today that the whole country comes together, people of all faiths and no faith, stand in support and solidarity with our Jewish community,” he said.
Anglican bishop Sarah Mullally, who was named Friday as the next leader of the Church of England, said that “hatred and racism of any kind cannot be allowed to tear us apart.”
Recorded antisemitic incidents in the UK have risen sharply since Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel and Israel’s ensuing war against Hamas in Gaza, according to Community Security Trust, a charity that provides advice and protection for British Jews. More than 1,500 incidents were reported in the first half of the year, the second-highest six-month total reported since the record set over the same period a year earlier.

Calls for pro-Palestinian protests to be canceled

Some politicians and religious leaders claimed pro-Palestinian demonstrations, which have been held regularly since the war in Gaza began, had played a role in spreading hatred of Jews. Some say chants such as “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” incite violence. Others, including Jews who support the protests, say they want a ceasefire, an end to the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza and the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.
Mirvis, the chief rabbi, urged authorities to “get a grip on these demonstrations. They are dangerous.”
Mahmood, the home secretary, said 40 people were arrested on Thursday evening at protests organized in response to the Israeli navy’s interception of a flotilla attempting to break Israel’s blockade of Gaza.
She said it was “dishonorable” that the protests had not been canceled after the Manchester attack.
Police in London urged organizers to call off a protest planned for Saturday to oppose the banning of the group Palestine Action, which has been labeled a terrorist organization by the government.
Organizers said they would not cancel the demonstration, at which hundreds of people are expected to hold signs supporting the banned group.
“Cancelling peaceful protests lets terror win,” the group said in a statement.

Topics: Manchester Synagogue

Zohran Mamdani's rise in the New York mayoral race sparks anti-Muslim vitriol

Zohran Mamdani's rise in the New York mayoral race sparks anti-Muslim vitriol
Zohran Mamdani's rise in the New York mayoral race sparks anti-Muslim vitriol

  Zohran Mamdani's rise in New York City's mayoral race has brought him national prominence and a surge of anti-Muslim vitriol, including from elected officials and prominent conservatives
AP

WASHINGTON: Zohran Mamdani ‘s swift rise in New York City’s mayoral race has made him into a national symbol — both as a point of pride among many Muslim Americans and a political foil for the right.
His campaign has been met by a surge in anti-Muslim language directed at the Democratic nominee, who would become the city’s first Muslim mayor if elected in November.
Republican Rep. Andy Ogles of Tennessee called him “little muhammad” and urged deportation. On social media, GOP Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina referenced 9/11 alongside a photo of Mamdani dressed in a kurta, a loose collarless shirt common in South Asia.
Far-right activist Laura Loomer claimed without evidence that “NYC is about to see 9/11 2.0.”
On many levels, Mamdani’s run is a significant moment for the country and New York City, which endured 9/11 and the rise in Islamophobia that followed.
“He really does hold so much symbolism,” said Youssef Chouhoud, a political scientist at Christopher Newport University. The campaign is a reminder of anti-Muslim discrimination, he said, but also of Muslim Americans asserting their right “to lead this society moving forward.”
Politicians from both major parties have attacked Mamdani’s progressive politics and criticism of Israel. Conservatives have leaned more heavily into religious attacks and anti-immigrant sentiments.
President Donald Trump singled him out for censure and falsely questioned his US citizenship, echoing “birther” rhetoric he once aimed at former President Barack Obama.
At the National Conservatism Conference, multiple speakers used Mamdani’s name and religion as attack lines, with former Trump adviser Steve Bannon calling the democratic socialist a “Marxist and a jihadist.”
The rhetoric is all too familiar for many Muslim Americans, including Amani Al-Khatahtbeh, who faced slurs and death threats as the first Muslim woman to run for Congress in New Jersey in 2020.
“We’re at a crossroads,” she said via email. “On one hand, Muslims are achieving unprecedented visibility and influence in political spaces. On the other, our dehumanization has never been so normalized and widespread.”
The threat of political violence
Before his assassination last month, conservative activist Charlie Kirk wrote on social media that, “America’s largest city was attacked by radical Islam 24 years ago, and now a similar form of that pernicious force is poised to capture city hall.” On his show, Kirk called Mamdani a “Mohammedan,” an antiquated term for Muslim, and warned about “Anglo centers” like New York coming “under Mohammedan rule.”
Mamdani condemned Kirk’s killing while decrying America’s plague of political violence.
In September, a Texas man was charged with making death threats against Mamdani, including calling him a terrorist and saying “Muslims don’t belong here,” prosecutors said.
Mamdani’s campaign responded by saying these types of threats “reflect a broader climate of hate that has no place in our city.”
“We cannot and will not be intimidated by racism, Islamophobia and hate,” the statement read.
Islamophobia from 9/11 until now
Anti-Muslim bias has persisted in different forms since Sept. 11, 2001.
New York City police ran a now-disbanded Muslim surveillance program. There was furor in 2010 over plans to build a Muslim community center in lower Manhattan. Nationwide, dozens of states introduced legislation aimed at banning Islamic law.
“At its core, anti-Muslim rhetoric is the same: that Muslims don’t belong in this country, that they are perpetual foreigners, that they are a threat to American society and government,” said Eman Abdelhadi, a sociologist at the University of Chicago.
Critics of Obama, a Christian with Muslim ancestry, sought to use his connections to Islam as a political liability. As president, he spoke about his childhood years in Indonesia and his father’s Muslim family in Kenya as assets in diplomacy.
Trump amplified criticisms of Obama’s background, stoking so-called “birther” rumors by falsely questioning whether Obama was born in the US
“He’s really created this new permission structure for people to more openly voice their anti-Muslim rhetoric,” Chouhoud said.
A similar playbook is being used with Mamdani. Born in Uganda to parents of Indian descent, he has lived in New York City since he was 7 and became a US citizen in 2018. He was elected to the state Assembly in 2020.
Despite that record, Trump has echoed a false allegation denying Mamdani’s citizenship and immigration status.
Democrats and the backdrop of the Israel-Hamas war
Islamophobia and antisemitism have risen during the war in Gaza. Accusations of both have played out in the race for mayor of New York, a city home to the largest Jewish and Muslim populations in the US
Before dropping out, Mayor Eric Adams joined another Democrat, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in calling Mamdani “dangerous.” Cuomo accused him of “fueling antisemitism” with sharp criticism of Israel.
An outside group supporting Cuomo, who’s now running as an independent, prepared a flyer that appeared to lengthen and darken Mamdani’s beard, which Mamdani called “blatant Islamophobia.” Cuomo’s campaign disavowed it and the mailer was never sent.
Other Democrats have distanced themselves from Mamdani’s progressive platform, critiques of Israel and staunch support for Palestinian rights.
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York apologized to Mamdani after incorrectly saying he referenced “global jihad.” At issue was his refusal to condemn other people’s use of the slogan “globalize the intifada.” He later said he would discourage its use. Some see the phrase as a call for Palestinian liberation and rights, others as a call for violence against Jews.
In an emotional news conference ahead of his primary win in June, Mamdani accused his rivals of using antisemitism to score political points. “I’ve said at every opportunity there is no room for antisemitism in this city, in this country.”
Pride and hope from fellow Muslims
Despite the controversies, many American Muslims are upbeat about a possible Mamdani victory.
“The abiding emotion ... is a really deep sense of hope,” said Chouhoud, whose Brooklyn accent speaks to his New York roots.
Shahana Hanif, a Mamdani ally and the first Muslim woman elected to the New York City Council, is optimistic. She said Islamophobia is being used as a fear tactic “and it’s just not working.”
Hanan Thabet, a born-and-raised New Yorker and a Mamdani supporter, said his campaign has energized her family after two years of grief over the killing and starvation of Palestinians in Gaza.
So much so that her children — ages 10 and 8 — helped her phone bank for him. “They’re super excited to see this young energetic brown man, Muslim man, you know, potentially be our next mayor.”
As a mother, she feels like it’s “impossible to explain why it has become so socially acceptable to dehumanize Muslims and Arabs, and why our lives seem to matter the least.”
“That is what makes Zohran’s candidacy not only historic,” she said, “but necessary.”

Topics: Zohran Mamdani

Dutch Supreme Court orders government to review Israel weapons export policy

Dutch Supreme Court orders government to review Israel weapons export policy
Dutch Supreme Court orders government to review Israel weapons export policy

  The Supreme Court of the Netherlands on Friday ordered the government to review its policies for weapons exports to Israel
Reuters

THE HAGUE: The Supreme Court of the Netherlands on Friday ordered the government to review its policies for weapons exports to Israel.
The court did not uphold a ban on the export of parts for F35 fighter jets ordered by a lower court last year, but said the government needed to assess by itself whether there was a risk that the jet parts would be used in violation of international law.
It gave the government six weeks to make this review, during which the export of fighter jet parts would still be banned.

Topics: Dutch Supreme Court War on Gaza

India to resume direct flights with China in late October

India to resume direct flights with China in late October
India to resume direct flights with China in late October

  India's largest carrier IndiGo plans to start Kolkata-Guangzhou flights on Oct. 26
  Direct connections suspended since Indian-Chinese border clashes in 2020
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India is set to resume direct flights with China in late October, its foreign ministry said, with no commercial airlines having operated between the world’s two most populous countries for the past five years.

The nuclear-armed neighbors were locked in a standoff triggered by deadly clashes along their Himalayan border, known as the Line of Actual Control, in 2020.

Tens of thousands of troops, tanks, and artillery have been deployed on both sides of the LAC, with both countries also building roads, bunkers, and airstrips in the high-altitude region.

Despite multiple rounds of talks, tensions persisted, with India curbing Chinese investments, banning dozens of apps, and tightening trade scrutiny while deepening ties with the US, Japan, and Australia.

Border talks only resumed in August this year, during Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s visit to New Delhi, which was widely interpreted as a signal of an easing of tensions. At the same meeting, the two sides agreed to restore air links and finalize a deal between their civil aviation authorities on direct air services.

“This agreement of the civil aviation authorities will further facilitate people-to-people contact between India and China, contributing towards the gradual normalisation of bilateral exchanges,” India’s Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

“It has now been agreed that direct air services connecting designated points in India and China can resume by late October 2025, in keeping with the winter season schedule, subject to commercial decision of the designated carriers from the two countries and fulfilment of all operational criteria.”

India’s largest carrier, IndiGo, announced on social media that it would start operating daily non-stop flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou on Oct. 26.

A thaw between India and China began in late October last year, when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held their first bilateral meeting in five years at a summit of BRICS nations in Russia’s Kazan.

They met again last month as Modi visited China for a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization last month. It was the Indian prime minister’s first official trip to China since the SCO summit in Wuhan in 2018.

The agreement to restart direct air connections was important as a first step in rebuilding the bilateral relationship, Manoj Kewalramani, chairperson of the Indo-Pacific Research Program and a China studies fellow at the Takshashila Institution, told Arab News.

“It is in the inherent interest of both India and China to have a stable and predictable relationship. This process of trying to gradually find some sort of a new arrangement began in October last year,” he said.

“It’s telling that it has taken nearly one year since the prime minister first met President Xi Jinping to put together this air services agreement and to resume direct flights, but it is significant as a first step in the gradual process of arriving at some sort of new balance in the relationship.”

 

Topics: India China

