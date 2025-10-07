Saudi ports cargo throughput rises 8.6% to 22.52m tonnes in September 

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s ports handled 22.52 million tonnes of cargo in September, up 8.6 percent from the same month last year, reflecting the Kingdom’s expanding maritime trade.
The growth included 1.22 million tonnes of general cargo, 5.7 million tonnes of dry bulk, and 15.6 million tonnes of liquid bulk, according to a release by the Saudi Ports Authority, known as Mawani.
Saudi ports’ strong performance supports trade, maritime industries, tourism, and supply chains, while contributing to the Kingdom’s food security and its goal of becoming a major logistics hub connecting Asia, Europe, and Africa under Vision 2030.
“Maritime traffic also rose by 1.11 percent to reach 1,001 vessels, compared to 990 vessels during the same period last year,” the statement noted, adding that passenger numbers increased by 58.56 percent to reach 71,376 passengers, compared to 45,015 passengers in September last year.
It further said that the number of vehicles decreased by 20.09 percent to reach 75,616, compared to 94,630 a year ago.
“The ports received 285,657 cattle heads, marking a decrease of 17.07 percent compared to 344,440 heads of livestock during the same period last year,” Mawani said.
It added that handled containers fell 2.75 percent to 654,865 Twenty-foot Equivalent Units from 673,368 TEUs in September 2024.
Exported containers amounted to 237,349 TEUs, a decrease of 7.14 percent compared to 255,606 in September 2024, while imported containers declined by 3.02 percent to reach 250,725 TEUs compared to 258,521 the same period last year.
Transshipment containers, meanwhile, recorded an increase of 4.74 percent to reach 166,791 TEUs, compared to 159,241 during the ninth month of 2024.
In August, Saudi ports handled 750,634 TEUs, a 9.52 percent increase from the 685,414 seen in the same period of 2024, driven by a 14.7 percent rise in transshipment activity to 189,407 TEUs.
From fraud to foresight: How AI is redefining forensics in Saudi Arabia
Proactive risk management is replacing reactive crisis response in Kingdom’s corporate culture
Updated 17 October 2025
Waad Hussain
ALKHOBAR: As Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 accelerates, the Kingdom’s rapid transformation is exposing organizations to new layers of forensic risk — from AI-driven cyberattacks to complex compliance demands.
Regional data shows that while opportunities are booming, vulnerabilities are growing just as fast.
Saudi Arabia’s decade of transformation is compressing decades of progress into a few short years, creating both immense opportunity and unprecedented forensic challenges.
According to PwC’s Capital Projects and Infrastructure Survey 2025 (Middle East), 63 percent of executives in the region reported cost overruns or delays linked to governance and procurement weaknesses, highlighting the difficulty of managing megaprojects at scale.
Meanwhile, the Global Economic Crime Survey 2024 found that 46 percent of organizations globally experienced fraud, corruption, or economic crime within the past two years — a figure that mirrors rising regional trends.
“The forensic landscape in the Middle East is evolving at a formidable pace,” said Rana Shasha’a, PwC Middle East forensic leader. “The sheer scale of investment in megaprojects and infrastructure programs brings exposure to procurement fraud, conflicts of interest, and delivery risks.”
Artificial intelligence has transformed both business operations and criminal tactics. PwC’s Global Digital Trust Insights: Middle East 2025 shows that 70 percent of Middle East executives believe GenAI has already increased their cyber risk exposure, compared to 55 percent globally.
“AI is augmenting business capabilities at an incredible pace, but the same technology is being weaponized by cybercriminals,” Shasha’a said. “We’re now seeing scalable, hyper-personalized attacks — from GenAI-powered phishing to identity theft and disinformation campaigns.”
Recent high-profile attacks across the region have demonstrated that cybercrime can ripple through entire supply chains, inflicting reputational and financial damage far beyond the initial breach. Forensic investigators, she explained, are now required to navigate AI-enabled crimes that demand new technical depth and speed.
With billions invested in Vision 2030 projects — from giga-developments to fintech expansion — Saudi regulators are tightening oversight.
“Nazaha is driving a national anti-fraud strategy, SAMA is raising standards on financial fraud and cyber controls, the CMA is pushing for stronger governance and disclosure, and the new data protection law is reshaping how evidence and personal data are handled,” said Shasha’a.
These measures signal that compliance is no longer a tick-box exercise. PwC’s Global Compliance Survey 2025 found that 85 percent of executives say compliance requirements have become more complex in the past three years, and 82 percent plan to invest more in technology to automate compliance.
For organizations, this means embedding forensic readiness into operations — from procurement checks to contract oversight — to detect and mitigate risks before they escalate.
Not all sectors face the same threats. Shasha’a noted that financial services and fintech remain prime targets for cyberattacks, while energy and infrastructure projects carry high procurement and contractor-related risks.
“Family businesses, which are central to Middle Eastern economies, often have less formal governance structures and greater reliance on related-party transactions, leaving them exposed if transparency is lacking,” she said.
Beyond industry boundaries, reputational risk remains constant. “A single breach or fraud can quickly become a crisis of trust,” she warned.
As technology reshapes the threat landscape, it is also revolutionizing how forensic experts respond. Forensic teams across the region now rely on AI-driven anomaly detection to sift through millions of records in hours rather than weeks — a leap that has already exposed previously undetectable fraud schemes.
“AI can connect far more data points than any human team,” Shasha’a explained. “It’s enabling faster action, sharper prevention, and more resilient risk management.”
In cybercrime cases, AI-driven malware analysis and GenAI-powered forensic chatbots are accelerating investigations while uncovering deeper patterns of misconduct. The result is not just faster response times but a proactive model in which digital forensics becomes integral to governance.
The region’s approach to forensics is shifting fundamentally. What was once a reactive field — stepping in after a crisis — is now a core pillar of corporate resilience.
“The role of forensics has expanded beyond crisis response,” Shasha’a said. “Organizations are embedding forensic thinking into governance, using continuous monitoring, anomaly detection, and tighter controls.”
This evolution is cultural as much as technical. Leadership teams increasingly view prevention as cheaper and more strategic than remediation, and regulators reinforce this mindset through stricter disclosure and cyber-resilience requirements.
Across the region, the forensic transformation is not just about compliance — it’s about trust.
“The future of forensics in the Middle East will be defined by scale, sophistication, and integration,” Shasha’a concluded.
“Forensics will no longer be a separate response function; it will be built into governance, compliance, and transformation programs as a frontline defense.”
As Saudi Arabia and its neighbors continue to digitize at record speed, the ability to anticipate and neutralize risks will determine which organizations thrive and which fall behind.
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index continued its upward movement for the third consecutive day, as it gained 14.35 points or 0.12 percent to close at 11,696.58.
The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.13 billion ($1.63 billion), with 108 of the listed stocks advancing, and 140 declining.
The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu edged down by 0.15 percent to close at 25,597.58.
The MSCI Tadawul Index gained 3.73 points to 1,523.37.
The best-performing stock on the main market was Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co., as its share price climbed by 10 percent to SR16.61.
Thimar Development Holding Co. was another top performer of the day. The company’s share price increased by 4.65 percent to SR43.62.
AlSaif Stores for Development and Investment Co. also saw its stock price advance by 4.48 percent to SR7.
Conversely, the stock price of National Shipping Co. of Saudi Arabia declined by 3.81 percent to SR30.84.
On the announcements front, Specialized Medical Co. said that it signed a Shariah-compliant credit facility agreement with Saudi Awwal Bank valued at SR1.1 billion.
In a Tadawul statement, the company said that the agreement includes a long-term facility amounting to SR800 million with a tenure of 144 months, and a short-term facility of SR300 million for eight months.
Specialized Medical Co. added that the long-term facility will be used to finance the construction of a new hospital project in Riyadh, Prince Faisal Bin Bandar Road – Khuzam Suburb.
The short-term loan will be used for any working capital requirements of the company.
The share price of Specialized Medical Co. declined by 0.77 percent to SR19.30.
Atlas Elevators General Trading and Contracting Co. said that it signed a contract valued at SR2.49 billion with Rawaf Bin Salman Al Rawaf Co. to supply and install 34 elevators for the Dar Taiba project in Madinah.
According to a Tadawul statement, the supply period is four months from the date of the contract, which falls on Oct. 15, and the installation period is three months from the date of receipt of the elevator shafts.
The statement added that the deal is expected to have a positive impact on the company’s financials over the term of the contract.
The share price of Atlas Elevators dropped by 1.81 percent to SR15.71.
Intra-GCC trade hits $1.5tn in 2024, ranks 6th globally, official says
Updated 16 October 2025
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
JEDDAH: Trade among Gulf Cooperation Council states reached $1.5 trillion in 2024, ranking sixth globally and representing 3.2 percent of world trade, in a reflection of the region’s economic resilience and diversification, a senior official said.
Speaking at the 61st preparatory meeting of GCC trade ministry undersecretaries, Khalid Ali Al-Sunaidi, assistant secretary-general for economic and development affairs at the GCC General Secretariat, said the bloc collectively posted a $110 billion trade surplus, the third-largest worldwide, Kuwait News Agency, or KUNA, reported.
The development underscores the GCC’s position as a financially resilient and strategically coordinated bloc, despite challenges such as oil price volatility, global economic slowdown, and geopolitical tensions.
Al-Sunaidi emphasized that trade within the GCC serves as a key driver for economic diversification, enhancing competitiveness, and expanding investment and innovation opportunities.
“He noted that intra-GCC merchandise trade reached around $146 billion in 2024, with an annual growth rate of 9.08 percent compared to 2023, and a ten-year average annual growth rate of non-oil goods of 5.3 percent,” KUNA reported.
Al-Sunaidi stated that the Secretariat believes the future of GCC trade relies on deepening institutional and legislative integration through the development of unified trade policies, updating shared legal and regulatory frameworks, and facilitating the flow of goods and services.
He also highlighted the Secretariat’s commitment to supporting digital transformation in trade systems, which will shift intra-GCC trade from mere commodity exchange toward productive and economic integration, the agency reported.
Kuna reported that the senior official said that expanding intra-GCC trade helps leverage comparative advantages, create shared production and supply networks, and consolidate the foundations of GCC economic integration. He added that this integration is considered a key pathway for comprehensive and sustainable development in the region.
Al-Sunaidi noted that the Secretariat also focuses on free trade agreement negotiations, describing them as strategic opportunities to increase market access, diversify trade partners, and attract quality investments, strengthening the GCC’s role as an active hub in the global trade system.
The preparatory meeting reviewed progress across several committees, including domestic and foreign trade, small and medium enterprises, consumer protection, and the GCC Secretariat General’s Patent Office. It also set the stage for the 69th session of the GCC Ministerial Committee for Trade Cooperation, scheduled for Oct. 29 in Kuwait City, according to the Saudi Press Agency.
Saudi pharmacies charging up to 180% more than wholesalers, survey shows
Updated 16 October 2025
Nour El-Shaeri
RIYADH: Saudi consumers are facing steep price disparities for everyday personal care products, with retail pharmacies charging up to 180 percent more than wholesale outlets, according to a field survey conducted by Al-Eqtisadiah.
The investigation, which covered major pharmacy chains including Nahdi, Al-Dawaa, and Whites, as well as retail outlets such as Dar Al-Amirat and Enaya Stores, highlighted significant markups on popular items.
Cetaphil cream, for example, sold for SR42 ($11.20) at wholesale outlets, but fetched SR117 in pharmacies. Dettol soap and Koleston hair dye were similarly marked up, selling for 103 percent and 121 percent higher in retail settings, respectively.
The disparity, described by experts as irrational and unjustified, has drawn consumer complaints and prompted calls for regulatory intervention.
“Economic expert Mohammed Al-Abbas explained that differences of up to 150 percent exceed reasonable limits, noting that normal profit margins do not exceed 15 percent of the cost,” Al‑Eqtisadiah reported, adding that he urged the Competition Authority to study the market and regulate practices.
The Saudi Food and Drug Authority told Al‑Eqtisadiah it monitors pharmacies, including wholesale and private outlets, through direct inspections and joint campaigns with other government entities.
Professor Saad Al-Talhab, a dermatology consultant, said consumers struggle to make purchasing decisions amid these price gaps and called for closer monitoring of pricing mechanisms.
Abdulwahab Al-Qahtani, professor of economics at Al Yamamah University, said low consumer awareness enables some pharmacies to impose significantly higher prices.
The sharp domestic price disparities highlighted by Al-Eqtisadiah come amid broader regional trends showing significant price-led growth in the beauty sector.
According to NielsenIQ, the beauty industry recorded a 7.3 percent increase in value year on year, with the Africa–Middle East region posting a 27.1 percent surge. Analysts attribute much of this growth to inflationary pressures rather than a corresponding rise in product volume, indicating that higher unit prices are driving revenues across the region.
According to the General Authority for Statistics, Saudi Arabia’s imports of beauty and personal care products reached SR48.8 billion over the past five years, with an annual average of SR9.7 billion. Imports in the first half of 2025 totaled SR5.4 billion, suggesting this year’s figures may exceed the five-year average.
France was the largest supplier during the period, exporting SR9.4 billion worth of products to the Kingdom, accounting for 19 percent of total imports.
The Kingdom’s dependence on diverse international sources has placed greater responsibility on storage facilities and distributors to ensure uninterrupted supply and compliance with transportation and storage standards.
Sector analysts indicate that a rise in commercial registrations points to growing investor interest and a widening distribution network across both major cities and peripheral regions, according to Al-Eqtisadiah.
As of September, the Ministry of Commerce reported approximately 6,700 commercial licenses for wholesale pharmaceutical sales and 6,300 licenses for cosmetic product storage, reflecting the expansion of the sector and its increasing reliance on organized distribution channels.
Saudi EXIM Bank partners with IFC to expand export financing
Updated 16 October 2025
Nirmal Narayanan
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Export-Import Bank signed an accession agreement with International Finance Corp., a member of the World Bank Group, to help local exporters tap new international markets.
The deal covers cooperation in trade finance, development, and insurance, and gives EXIM Bank access to IFC’s global syndicated financing platform, expanding its role in international co-financing transactions while strengthening its institutional framework, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Affiliated with the National Development Fund, Saudi EXIM Bank aims to diversify the Kingdom’s economic base by enhancing the efficiency of the national non-oil export system, bridging financing gaps, and reducing export risks.
The agreement was signed in the presence of Saad bin Abdulaziz Al-Khalb, CEO of the bank, and Khawaja Aftab Ahmed, regional director of IFC.
Quoting Al-Khalb SPA reported that the agreement “embodies an important step toward expanding the bank’s strategic partnerships with international financial and development institutions.”
He added that the deal strengthens the Kingdom’s position as a major hub for trade and investment and supports Vision 2030 goals of diversifying the economy and developing Saudi non-oil exports.
Under the deal, EXIM Bank will also join IFC’s main cooperation agreement with various development and regional banks worldwide, providing a framework for future co-financing projects that support sustainable development and facilitate trade flows.
Khawaja Aftab Ahmed, regional director at IFC, said the partnership will help Saudi companies expand internationally and promote sustainable growth through cross-border investments.
EXIM Bank boosted credit facilities by 44 percent in the first half of 2025, reaching SR23.61 billion ($6.29 billion).