Ford Motors gearing up to launch EV in the Saudi market

Ford Motors gearing up to launch EV in the Saudi market
The Mustang Mach-E will be available in the Kingdom from this November. Supplied
Updated 40 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi
Ford Motors gearing up to launch EV in the Saudi market

Ford Motors gearing up to launch EV in the Saudi market
Updated 40 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi
RIYADH: Ford Motors is set to join Saudi Arabia’s electric vehicle market, rolling out the Mustang Mach-E in the Kingdom this November.

The US motor vehicle brand is set to test the waters with its first EV by rolling out 500 to 1,000 units in the Saudi market. This launch comes as year-to-date sales in Saudi Arabia are up 16 percent compared to August 2024. 

The EV market in Saudi Arabia is gaining momentum, a trend supported by the expansion of competitors such as the Public Investment Fund-backed Lucid, Chinese company BYD, and the establishment of the Kingdom’s first homegrown electric vehicle brand, Ceer.

Ravi Ravichandran, president of Ford Middle East and North Africa, told Arab News: “We are launching the Mustang Mach-E full battery this year.” 

“We are looking at 500-1,000 units, how we see the response and how good it is, and if there is a demand, we can always produce [more],” he added. 

The president of Ford MENA highlighted that, in the initial stages, they will test the market’s demand for the vehicles. He also clarified, “At this point, we don’t see a battery electric as a significant demand in the region.”

Ravichandran underlined that the Mustang Mach-E, which is already present in the US market, received initial positive feedback due to the government credit provided for driving EVs. 

“This Mustang Mach-E is a performance segment, and it will be on a top-end, high-end pricing,” Ravichandran said.

Adoption of EVs in the US stands at 2-3 percent, while the rate in Saudi Arabia is lower as it is “just starting,” he said, adding: “We don’t see an immediate takeoff on battery electric here. People are more into hybrids, even in the US.”

The Ford Motor Team also announced the launch of the new Territory hybrid in Saudi Arabia.

“Over the next five years, we will see more hybrids, and then the EV will take a bit more time,” he said.

Saudi Arabia aims to reduce carbon emissions by 50 percent and has an ambitious goal to transition 30 percent of all vehicles in Riyadh to electric by 2030.

“We also would look at partnerships if the government and the industry are shifting towards battery electric; we will also be a part of that growth story in terms of infrastructure and in terms of how the government wants to move into that direction,” Ravichandran said.

“We are investigating areas in that,” he said. 

Ford identified challenges in EV adoption in Saudi Arabia, including infrastructure, range anxiety, the affordability of the vehicles, and the impact of high temperatures on performance.

Saudi Arabia is aiming to tackle charging infrastructure limitations through entities such as EVIQ, a joint venture between the Public Investment Fund and Saudi Electricity Co. to provide EV infrastructure.

EVIQ has signed a memorandum of understanding with Black Lane and Universal Motors Agencies, one of Saudi Arabia’s premier automotive dealers, to enhance EV charging access and awareness across the Kingdom.

EVIQ hopes to break the charging infrastructure stalemate by installing over 5,000 fast chargers across 1,000 locations throughout the Kingdom.

Highlighting its local commitment, PIF-backed Lucid recently revealed in its third-quarter 2025 figures that over 1,000 vehicles were built during the three-month period for final assembly at the company’s Saudi facility.

Saudi ports cargo throughput rises 8.6% to 22.52m tonnes in September 

Saudi ports cargo throughput rises 8.6% to 22.52m tonnes in September 
Updated 6 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
Saudi ports cargo throughput rises 8.6% to 22.52m tonnes in September 

Saudi ports cargo throughput rises 8.6% to 22.52m tonnes in September 
Updated 6 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s ports handled 22.52 million tonnes of cargo in September, up 8.6 percent from the same month last year, reflecting the Kingdom’s expanding maritime trade. 

The growth included 1.22 million tonnes of general cargo, 5.7 million tonnes of dry bulk, and 15.6 million tonnes of liquid bulk, according to a release by the Saudi Ports Authority, known as Mawani. 

Saudi ports’ strong performance supports trade, maritime industries, tourism, and supply chains, while contributing to the Kingdom’s food security and its goal of becoming a major logistics hub connecting Asia, Europe, and Africa under Vision 2030. 

“Maritime traffic also rose by 1.11 percent to reach 1,001 vessels, compared to 990 vessels during the same period last year,” the statement noted, adding that passenger numbers increased by 58.56 percent to reach 71,376 passengers, compared to 45,015 passengers in September last year. 

It further said that the number of vehicles decreased by 20.09 percent to reach 75,616, compared to 94,630 a year ago. 

“The ports received 285,657 cattle heads, marking a decrease of 17.07 percent compared to 344,440 heads of livestock during the same period last year,” Mawani said. 

It added that handled containers fell 2.75 percent to 654,865 Twenty-foot Equivalent Units from 673,368 TEUs in September 2024. 

Exported containers amounted to 237,349 TEUs, a decrease of 7.14 percent compared to 255,606 in September 2024, while imported containers declined by 3.02 percent to reach 250,725 TEUs compared to 258,521 the same period last year. 

Transshipment containers, meanwhile, recorded an increase of 4.74 percent to reach 166,791 TEUs, compared to 159,241 during the ninth month of 2024. 

In August, Saudi ports handled 750,634 TEUs, a 9.52 percent increase from the 685,414 seen in the same period of 2024, driven by a 14.7 percent rise in transshipment activity to 189,407 TEUs. 

Saudi industry minister sets out investment opportunities to Greek officials

Saudi industry minister sets out investment opportunities to Greek officials
Updated 20 min 6 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri
Saudi industry minister sets out investment opportunities to Greek officials

Saudi industry minister sets out investment opportunities to Greek officials
Updated 20 min 6 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Greece are set to strengthen collaboration in industry and mineral resources following high-level talks in Athens between government officials.

The Kingdom’s Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef met with the European country’s Minister of Environment and Energy Stavros Papastavrou and Minister of Development Takis Theodorikakos, with the discussions focused on expanding strategic partnerships across industrial, mining, and maritime sectors, according to an official statement. 

Both sides explored opportunities for Greek investors in the Kingdom’s fast-growing mining sector, as well as avenues for knowledge exchange and technology adoption in mineral exploration and processing. 

The meetings also highlight Saudi Arabia’s efforts to position itself as a global hub for mineral development, leveraging its vast untapped resources and the regulatory reforms introduced under Vision 2030 to attract international investors. 

In a post on its official X account, the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources said: “Alkhorayef discussed with the Greek Minister of Environment and Energy ways to develop joint cooperation in the mining sector and investment opportunities available in the Kingdom for Greek mining companies.”  

It added: “He also discussed opportunities for exchanging expertise and transferring the latest technologies and innovative solutions in the fields of exploration, extraction, and mine management.” 

In a separate meeting with Theodorikakos, Alkhorayef discussed expanding cooperation in industrial development, including maritime industries, infrastructure projects, and specialized industrial clusters.  

The two ministers emphasized the importance of enhancing bilateral economic ties and supporting joint ventures that can strengthen trade and industrial integration between the Kingdom and Greece. 

Alkhorayef extended an official invitation to both Greek ministers to participate in the fifth edition of the Future Minerals Forum, which will be held in Riyadh from Jan. 13 to 15, 2026.  

The visit aligns with the Kingdom’s broader strategy to accelerate growth in the mining and industrial sectors, which have become central pillars of Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification agenda.  

Mining exports have surged by about 80 percent, driven by increased production of phosphate, iron, aluminum, copper, and gold.  

Current and planned investments in the sector are estimated at SR180 billion ($48 billion), underscoring Saudi Arabia’s ambition to position itself as a global hub for mineral resources while attracting high-quality foreign investment into downstream industries. 

World Bank raises Saudi Arabia's 2025 growth forecast to 3.2%

World Bank raises Saudi Arabia’s 2025 growth forecast to 3.2%
Updated 07 October 2025
Nirmal Narayanan
World Bank raises Saudi Arabia’s 2025 growth forecast to 3.2%

World Bank raises Saudi Arabia’s 2025 growth forecast to 3.2%
Updated 07 October 2025
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: The World Bank has raised Saudi Arabia’s 2025 economic growth forecast to 3.2 percent, citing stronger oil output and robust non-oil activity, marking a notable upgrade from the 2.8 percent projected in April. 

The Washington-based lender said in its latest Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan Economic Update that the Kingdom’s economy expanded 3.9 percent in the first half of 2025, buoyed by increased oil production and sustained growth in services.

The pace is set to quicken further, with growth expected to reach 4.3 percent in 2026 and 4.4 percent in 2027. 

The World Bank’s latest outlook aligns with projections from other institutions. The International Monetary Fund in July forecast Saudi Arabia’s economy to grow 3.6 percent this year and 3.9 percent in 2026, while the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in September raised its 2026 estimate for the Kingdom to 3.9 percent, from 2.5 percent previously. 

“In Saudi Arabia, real GDP grew by 3.9 percent during the first half of 2025 and is forecast to grow by 3.2 percent for all of 2025. This is a major increase from the 2 percent growth rate of 2024 — driven by oil production expansion and strong non-oil sector growth, particularly for services,” said the World Bank in the latest report. 

Regional outlook 

Economic growth in the Middle East region is projected to expand by 2.8 percent this year, 0.2 percentage points higher than the forecast made in April. 

Across the Gulf Cooperation Council region, overall growth is expected to reach 3.5 percent in 2025, 0.3 percentage points higher than the previous estimate. The bloc’s economy is projected to expand by 4.4 percent in 2026 and 4.7 percent in 2027. 

The World Bank noted that GCC countries will benefit from the gradual phasing out of voluntary oil production cuts and continued growth in non-oil industries. 

“Oil-importing countries are also expected to see economic improvements, thanks to private spending and investments as well as a rebound in agriculture and tourism,” the report added. 

In September, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Tourism announced that the Saudi Summer program welcomed more than 32 million domestic and international tourists, up 26 percent from the 2024 season. Tourist spending reached SR53.2 billion ($14.2 billion), marking a 15 percent year-on-year increase. 
 
The report also projected the UAE’s GDP to grow by 4.8 percent this year, accelerating to 5 percent in 2026 and 5.1 percent in 2027.

Qatar’s economy is forecast to expand by 2.8 percent in 2025, while Bahrain and Kuwait are expected to grow 3.5 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively. Oman’s GDP is set to rise 3.1 percent in 2025 and 3.6 percent in 2026. 

Saudi Arabia is also expected to maintain a healthy inflation rate of 2.3 percent in 2025 and 2.2 percent in 2026. Inflation in the wider Middle East and North Africa region is projected to remain contained at 2.3 percent in both years. 

Labor market and reforms 

The World Bank emphasized that countries in the MENAAP region could enhance living standards by tapping into the full potential of their workforce, particularly through greater female labor force participation. 

Saudi Arabia has made notable strides in this area, steadily diversifying its workforce. In October 2024, Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said the Kingdom aims to achieve 40 percent female workforce participation by the end of the decade, having already surpassed its Vision 2030 target of 30 percent. 

The report noted that Saudi Arabia has recorded one of the world’s fastest gains in women’s workforce participation, rising nearly 14 percentage points between 2017 and 2023. 

“The surge was evident across all age groups, and gains were especially pronounced among groups of women who historically had low participation and represented a small share of the labor force,” the World Bank noted. 

Bahrain's economy grows 2.5% in Q2 as non-oil sectors lead expansion

Bahrain’s economy grows 2.5% in Q2 as non-oil sectors lead expansion
Updated 07 October 2025
Nour El-Shaeri
Bahrain’s economy grows 2.5% in Q2 as non-oil sectors lead expansion

Bahrain’s economy grows 2.5% in Q2 as non-oil sectors lead expansion
Updated 07 October 2025
Nour El-Shaeri

RIYADH: Bahrain’s economy expanded 2.5 percent year on year in the second quarter of 2025, fueled by robust non-oil activity that continued to anchor growth, official data showed. 

The Information and eGovernment Authority and the Ministry of Finance and National Economy reported that non-oil sectors grew 3.5 percent, accounting for over 85 percent of real gross domestic product, the Bahrain News Agency reported. 

Bahrain’s performance builds on reforms under the Economic Recovery Plan, launched in October 2021 to accelerate post-pandemic growth and fiscal sustainability as part of the Economic Vision 2030 strategy. 

It also aligns with broader regional trends, as Gulf economies sustain steady non-oil expansion. 

“The Kingdom continues to achieve notable progress in international economic and development indicators, reflecting the success of its economic diversification strategies and efforts to enhance the business environment,” BNA reported. 

The latest figures showed that professional, scientific, and technical services led the upturn with a 12 percent increase, followed by wholesale and retail trade up 6.7 percent, and real estate rising 4.7 percent. 

Accommodation and food services advanced 4.6 percent, while gains were also recorded in information and communications, construction, finance, and manufacturing, underscoring broad-based momentum outside hydrocarbons. 

Foreign investment indicators strengthened alongside output. Inward foreign direct investment stock increased 5.4 percent year on year in the second quarter of 2025 to 17.5 billion Bahraini dinars ($46.4 billion), reflecting continued capital inflows into the non-oil economy. 

The second quarter’s growth builds on a solid first-quarter outturn, when Bahrain’s real GDP rose 2.7 percent year on year, underpinned by a 2.2 percent expansion in non-oil activity and a 5.3 percent rise in oil output, according to official data. 

In nominal terms, GDP increased 3 percent, with the non-oil and oil sectors up 2.8 percent and 4.6 percent, respectively. Non-oil industries remained the economy’s anchor, contributing 84.8 percent to real GDP. 

Bahrain ranked first among Arab countries in Gallup’s Global Safety Report 2025 Law and Order Index, with 90 percent of respondents reporting feeling safe at night. 

The country recorded the largest improvement in the North Africa and Western Asia region in the Global Innovation Index 2025, climbing 10 places. 

It also ranked fifth in the 2025 Greenfield FDI Performance Index and fifth in the Finance Skills Indicator in the IMD World Talent Ranking. 

Across the Gulf in the second quarter of the year, Saudi Arabia’s GDP rose 3.9 percent year on year, Abu Dhabi’s economy grew 3.8 percent, driven by a 6.6 percent rise in non-oil sectors, and Oman recorded 2.1 percent growth, supported by diversified activity — highlighting continued regional momentum in economic diversification efforts. 

ITFC lends Djibouti $90m to strengthen energy security 

ITFC lends Djibouti $90m to strengthen energy security 
Updated 07 October 2025
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
ITFC lends Djibouti $90m to strengthen energy security 

ITFC lends Djibouti $90m to strengthen energy security 
Updated 07 October 2025
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Djibouti’s energy security will receive a major boost as the International Islamic Trade Finance Corp. signs a $90 million syndicated facility to support the country’s procurement of refined petroleum products. 

The deal, signed by ITFC Chief Operating Officer Nazeem Noordali and Djibouti’s Minister of Economy and Finance Ilyas Moussa Dawaleh, will enable the Société Internationale des Hydrocarbures de Djibouti to finance the procurement of essential fuel imports. 

The facility forms part of ITFC’s broader engagement with Djibouti under a $600 million three-year framework agreement signed in 2023. That accord aims to strengthen key sectors, including energy, agriculture, health, and private enterprise. 

Commenting on the agreement, Noordali stated: “Djibouti’s economic potential is closely tied to the strength of its energy sector, and substantial investment is essential to unlocking that potential. ITFC reinforces its commitment to supporting Djibouti’s energy security and sustainable growth through this new facility.” 

He added: “We are pleased to strengthen our long-standing partnership with Djibouti and help bolster SIHD’s ability to successfully deliver on its mandate of securing the country’s supply of oil products. We remain dedicated to advancing Djibouti’s economic development and will continue channeling funding where it creates the greatest impact.” 

The transaction follows a $90 million Murabaha financing agreement concluded in February 2024 for a similar purpose, also executed with SIHD. At that time, ITFC reported total approvals of $1.6 billion for Djibouti across 33 operations in energy and health.

Djibouti, located along one of the world’s busiest shipping routes at the mouth of the Red Sea, relies heavily on imported petroleum products to meet its domestic energy demand. 

The country’s government has prioritized securing reliable fuel supplies to sustain economic growth, particularly as it positions itself as a logistics and maritime hub for East Africa. 

Since 2008, the Jeddah-based multilateral lender — a member of the Islamic Development Bank Group — has extended $1.7 billion in financing and capacity-building support to Djibouti. 

The new deal is expected to enhance the country’s fuel security, sustain electricity generation, and support trade among Organization of Islamic Cooperation member states. 

