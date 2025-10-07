Ford Motors gearing up to launch EV in the Saudi market

RIYADH: Ford Motors is set to join Saudi Arabia’s electric vehicle market, rolling out the Mustang Mach-E in the Kingdom this November.

The US motor vehicle brand is set to test the waters with its first EV by rolling out 500 to 1,000 units in the Saudi market. This launch comes as year-to-date sales in Saudi Arabia are up 16 percent compared to August 2024.

The EV market in Saudi Arabia is gaining momentum, a trend supported by the expansion of competitors such as the Public Investment Fund-backed Lucid, Chinese company BYD, and the establishment of the Kingdom’s first homegrown electric vehicle brand, Ceer.

Ravi Ravichandran, president of Ford Middle East and North Africa, told Arab News: “We are launching the Mustang Mach-E full battery this year.”

“We are looking at 500-1,000 units, how we see the response and how good it is, and if there is a demand, we can always produce [more],” he added.

The president of Ford MENA highlighted that, in the initial stages, they will test the market’s demand for the vehicles. He also clarified, “At this point, we don’t see a battery electric as a significant demand in the region.”

Ravichandran underlined that the Mustang Mach-E, which is already present in the US market, received initial positive feedback due to the government credit provided for driving EVs.

“This Mustang Mach-E is a performance segment, and it will be on a top-end, high-end pricing,” Ravichandran said.

Adoption of EVs in the US stands at 2-3 percent, while the rate in Saudi Arabia is lower as it is “just starting,” he said, adding: “We don’t see an immediate takeoff on battery electric here. People are more into hybrids, even in the US.”

The Ford Motor Team also announced the launch of the new Territory hybrid in Saudi Arabia.

“Over the next five years, we will see more hybrids, and then the EV will take a bit more time,” he said.

Saudi Arabia aims to reduce carbon emissions by 50 percent and has an ambitious goal to transition 30 percent of all vehicles in Riyadh to electric by 2030.

“We also would look at partnerships if the government and the industry are shifting towards battery electric; we will also be a part of that growth story in terms of infrastructure and in terms of how the government wants to move into that direction,” Ravichandran said.

“We are investigating areas in that,” he said.

Ford identified challenges in EV adoption in Saudi Arabia, including infrastructure, range anxiety, the affordability of the vehicles, and the impact of high temperatures on performance.

Saudi Arabia is aiming to tackle charging infrastructure limitations through entities such as EVIQ, a joint venture between the Public Investment Fund and Saudi Electricity Co. to provide EV infrastructure.

EVIQ has signed a memorandum of understanding with Black Lane and Universal Motors Agencies, one of Saudi Arabia’s premier automotive dealers, to enhance EV charging access and awareness across the Kingdom.

EVIQ hopes to break the charging infrastructure stalemate by installing over 5,000 fast chargers across 1,000 locations throughout the Kingdom.

Highlighting its local commitment, PIF-backed Lucid recently revealed in its third-quarter 2025 figures that over 1,000 vehicles were built during the three-month period for final assembly at the company’s Saudi facility.