AI meets archeology in the hands of Saudi innovator

ALKHOBAR: For Saudi innovator Hanin Al-Zahrani, the past is not a distant memory — it is data waiting to be decoded.

At 24, Al-Zahrani is one of the few specialists in Saudi Arabia working at the intersection of archeology and artificial intelligence.

Through her two startups, ArchTech and AeroQuest, she is redefining how cultural heritage can be preserved, translated, and experienced in the digital age.

“My interest in combining archaeology and artificial intelligence began with the question: ‘What if technology could help us read the past more clearly?’” she told Arab News.

“While studying archeology, I realized that many ancient inscriptions remain undocumented or misunderstood due to their complexity or deterioration. This motivated me to explore AI as a tool to analyze patterns, recognize scripts, and uncover hidden stories.”

Her vision also extends to smart tourism, where digital tools turn passive sightseeing into immersive learning.

“I see AI as a bridge connecting heritage with modern technology, creating advanced, sustainable, and culturally immersive experiences for both researchers and the public,” she said.







AeroQuest offers curated categories, from hotels and restaurants to historic sites and cultural events, transforming flights into immersive smart-tourism experiences. (Supplied)



ArchTech, her flagship project, is an AI-powered platform designed to translate and document ancient Saudi inscriptions.

“ArchTech leverages AI to analyze high-resolution images of ancient inscriptions, including Thamudic, Sabaean, and Nabataean scripts,” she said.

The system identifies characters, deciphers patterns, and translates content into Arabic, English, Chinese, and French, preserving historical context. It also records metadata such as location, material, and estimated date, creating a comprehensive digital archive.

The project does more than preserve history — it brings it to life for the public.

“Beyond research, ArchTech supports smart tourism by allowing visitors to interact with heritage digitally,” she explained. “Through AI, the platform safeguards historical knowledge while offering global access. This approach ensures both cultural preservation and public engagement, merging heritage conservation with digital transformation to create an innovative, educational, and immersive experience.”

Her second initiative, AeroQuest, connects travelers with Saudi culture even before they land.

“AeroQuest was created to make air travel both educational and interactive,” she said.

The app provides an in-flight map displaying tourist destinations, historical landmarks, and major cultural events across Saudi Arabia in real time.

“Travelers can explore sites from the air, learn about their history, and engage with augmented reality content,” she added.







The AeroQuest interface displays Saudi landmarks and cultural destinations, allowing travelers to explore sites such as Diriyah, Al-Balad, and the Edge of the World through AI-powered interactive maps. (Supplied)



“Using AI, the app delivers accurate multilingual translations and interactive storytelling,” she explained. “This project integrates aviation, heritage, and smart tourism, transforming flights into immersive cultural journeys.”

AeroQuest demonstrates how technology can enhance tourism by linking innovation with heritage, allowing visitors “to experience Saudi culture dynamically while supporting digital transformation and educational exploration throughout every journey.”

Both ArchTech and AeroQuest align with Saudi Vision 2030’s goals of cultural preservation, tourism diversification, and technological advancement.

“Additionally, they contribute to empowering women in technology, fostering knowledge-based development, and encouraging community engagement. Overall, my work bridges tradition with modern technology, demonstrating how innovation can support sustainability, cultural enrichment, and the strategic objectives of Vision 2030,” Al-Zahrani said.

Creating AI models for archeological data came with challenges: “The main challenge was data collection, as no comprehensive databases existed for ancient inscriptions. I had to gather information from books, manuscripts, and historical sources to train AI models accurately. The diversity of scripts, including Thamudic, Sabaean, and Nabataean, combined with natural erosion, made recognition more difficult.”

Translation accuracy was another obstacle. “Another challenge was preserving historical and cultural meaning during translation for multiple languages,” she said. “Overcoming these obstacles enabled creating interactive digital experiences that support smart tourism and digital transformation. Successfully addressing these challenges ensures AI can both safeguard heritage and engage researchers and the public in meaningful, immersive ways.”

Through ArchTech and AeroQuest, Al-Zahrani is helping reimagine how people engage with Saudi Arabia’s archaeological treasures — from inscriptions carved centuries ago to landmarks visible from 30,000 feet above ground.

Her work embodies a national shift that embraces AI not only as a tool for innovation, but as a means of preserving identity.

In doing so, she joins a new generation of Saudi women driving scientific and cultural transformation.