India lights up as millions celebrate Diwali festival

NEW DELHI: Millions of Indians celebrated on Monday the festival of lights, Diwali, one of Hinduism’s most significant and widely observed holidays.
Diwali symbolizes the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.
In the northern parts of India, it marks Rama’s return to Ayodhya after defeating the demon king Ravana, while in other parts of the country it is associated with Lakshmi, the deity of fortune.
It is celebrated with bright lights, prayers for wealth, health, and prosperity, and exchanging gifts and sweets. Homes and temples are cleaned and decorated with diyas — oil lamps — candles, paper lamps and traditional colorful designs known as rangoli to invite good luck.
Across the country, markets in cities and towns bustle with shoppers buying sweets, gifts, decorations, and firecrackers.
“Kids are mostly excited about bursting crackers. Diwali night looks beautiful with all houses lit up and different types of colorful crackers brightening the sky too,” said Kanchan Mala, a homemaker in Mokama, in the eastern Indian state of Bihar.
“Special dishes are prepared and at night we light earthen lamps. These oil lamps are filled with mustard oil and a cotton wick is dipped into it and lit, and we put them in front of our houses or on the terrace. I put hundreds of diyas on the parapets of the terrace.”
As millions of Indians travel to observe Diwali with their families, it is also known as a festival of homecoming.
“It’s a festival celebrated best with family members. For me Diwali also means a time to get together with my sons and daughters who live in cities,” Mala told Arab News.
“Diwali makes me feel young.”
Despite many people leaving major cities for the countryside, metropolises like New Delhi see no relief from toxic air pollution which — unlike during other national festivals — gets worse throughout Diwali.
On Monday morning, the Indian capital was shrouded in a thick haze, with the Air Quality Index at 339, or “very poor,” according to the Central Pollution Control Board in Delhi.
The main contributing factor was the use of firecrackers, which produce large amounts of ultrafine toxic particles.
Simran Sodhi, a resident of New Delhi, was one of many troubled by the pollution.
“The smog in the air gets terrible and I wish people would stop bursting firecrackers. Celebrations don’t have to be a loud noise and smog,” she said.
“Diwali means time to cherish with family and loved ones. A time to introspect on the year gone by and plan for the future.”
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that all trade talks with Canada were terminated following what he called a fraudulent advertisement in which former President Ronald Reagan spoke negatively about tariffs.
“Based on their egregious behavior, ALL TRADE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADA ARE HEREBY TERMINATED,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said earlier this week that the ad with anti-tariff messaging had caught Trump’s attention. The ad showed Reagan, a Republican, criticizing tariffs on foreign goods while saying they caused job losses and trade wars.
“I heard that the president heard our ad. I’m sure he wasn’t too happy,” Ford said on Tuesday.
Trump has used tariffs as leverage on many countries around the world.
His trade war has increased US tariffs to their highest levels since the 1930s and he has regularly threatened more duties, sparking concerns among businesses and economists.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney told reporters on Thursday that Canada will not allow unfair US access to its markets if talks on various trade deals with Washington fail.
Trump imposed tariffs on Canadian steel, aluminum and autos earlier this year, prompting Ottawa to respond in kind. The two sides have been in talks for weeks on a potential deal for the steel and aluminum sectors.
Next year, the US, Canada and Mexico are due to review their 2020 continental free-trade agreement.
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that his administration plans to brief the US Congress on operations against drug cartels and that even though he did not need a declaration of war, operations against cartels on land would be next.
The US military has been increasing its presence in the Caribbean, including deployments of guided-missile destroyers, F-35 fighter jets, a nuclear submarine and thousands of troops.
“Well, I don’t think we’re going to necessarily ask for a declaration of war. I think we’re just going to kill people that are bringing drugs into our country. OK? We’re going to kill them,” Trump told reporters at the White House. The United States has carried out a number of strikes against suspected drug vessels in the Caribbean and Pacific Ocean since early September, killing nearly 40 people. While the Pentagon has provided little information, it has said some of those strikes have been against vessels near Venezuela.
“Now they are coming in by land ... you know, the land is going to be next,” Trump added, echoing comments he has made in recent weeks.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, speaking at a live event in Caracas on Thursday, warned that if the US ever intervened in the country, “the working class would rise and a general insurrectional strike would be declared in the streets until power is regained,” adding that “millions of men and women with rifles would march across the country.”
Last week, Reuters was first to report that two alleged drug traffickers survived a US military strike in the Caribbean. They were rescued and brought to a US Navy warship before being repatriated to their home countries of Colombia and Ecuador.
Sitting next to Trump at the same event on Thursday, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth defended the decision to repatriate two survivors, likening it to battlefield practices during the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.
“In those conflicts, we captured thousands on the battlefield and handed over 99 percent to host-nation authorities,” Hegseth said. “Did we always like the outcome? Not always. But it was the standard, and it’s the same here.”
As they walked up to the thick metal pillars of the border wall dividing Tijuana and San Diego, the Hussaini siblings carried nothing from their lives in Afghanistan than a hazy fantasy of what awaited them on the other side.
Amir, 21, and his sisters, Suraiya, 26, and Bano, 27, arrived in northern Mexico with an appointment for Jan. 24, four days after US President Donald Trump took office.
That was the day they were supposed to enter the US and make their case, marking what they thought would be an end to the repression by the Taliban after the withdrawal of American troops in 2021, and to their 17,500-mile journey by foot, canoe, bus and plane across the world.
That was all before the door to asylum slammed shut along the US southern border moments after Trump took office. Trump’s victory was based in no small part on support from voters who embraced his hard-line immigration views. Within days, his administration had transformed what it meant to seek refuge in the US, casting aside an ethos of helping the persecuted that is nearly as old as the country itself.
Families such as the Hussainis are suffering the cascading consequences of larger political shifts as countries tighten asylum policies and turn away refugees. In Afghanistan, whose tumultuous history is intertwined with American military and foreign policy, the expulsion carried an added sting because the Hussainis believed they would find safe harbor in the US.
Instead, Amir watched his sisters being torn away from him by American border agents under the harsh fluorescent lights of a detention facility. It was the last time he saw them.
Half a year later, the family has been dispersed to different countries as part of the administration’s push to send immigrants and refugees to far-flung, unfamiliar and often dangerous places. One sister is trying to navigate life in the far reaches of South America. The second is marooned in Central America. Amir is back in Afghanistan, plagued by fear in the very country the family fled.
“We had reached the end of our journey … and our hopes were completely shattered,” Suraiya said. “I can’t necessarily call it a betrayal, but the fact that they didn’t interview us, ask about our fears or why we fled our country. It all seemed very cruel.” Watching a future in Afghanistan dissolve
For most of their lives, even as their homeland was riven by war, Suraiya and her siblings never dreamed of leaving.
But as the years rolled on, they watched the life they were building dissolve. That was when they turned to the US, which once funneled hundreds of billions of dollars in humanitarian and military aid into Afghanistan, as the place that could offer them a new life.
The Hussainis grew up in an area run by local gangs on the fringes of Kabul, the capital, after the fall of the Taliban in 2001. Their father was a metalworker. Their mother could not attend school but wanted everything for her children.
After centuries of targeted massacres and persecution, the Hussainis’ ethnic minority group, the Hazaras, felt a respite with the Taliban out of power. For women, the doors to education and work finally were opened.
“I never thought I would go to America. I hadn’t even seen American soldiers up close until they left and the Taliban came back” four years ago, Suraiya said. “My family was in Afghanistan. I just wanted to be here doing the things my parents were never able to do.”
Amir, an aspiring musician with thick, curly black hair and an optimistic smile that crinkles the corners of his eyes, would spend weekends working as a wedding DJ. Suraiya, his more reserved older sister, studied computer science in a public university sitting side by side with men.
Suraiya dreamed of a career, but that changed in her third semester in college in 2021, when the Taliban-led government resumed a a yearslong effort to systematically exclude women from much of society.
Taliban officials came to her classes and told women they were no longer allowed to attend school alongside men. She was transferred to a Taliban-run school, where women were only allowed to study dentistry. Ultimately, women were banned from higher education.
For Amir, work evaporated when the Taliban prohibited most forms of music, which they said was against the teachings of Islam. In 2023, authorities announced that religious police would scour wedding halls in Kabul to enforce the ban. In 2024, they announced they had “seized and destroyed” over 21,000 instruments.
“The Taliban told me I had to quit my job a number of times. But if I gave it up, I would have lost everything – my work, my livelihood, my entire way of life,” Amir said.
Under the new government, some of Afghanistan’s millions of Hazaras have been killed in raids and attacks as part of a campaign of violence and discrimination. Suraiya became increasingly scared to go outside. The home she shared with her parents and five siblings felt more like a prison.
“We were considered nothing just because we were Hazaras,” she said.
The Hussainis felt they had no choice but to leave.
The Taliban government did not respond to a request for comment about criticisms of human rights concerns about their treatment of Hazaras and women under its rule. Crossing continents
To finance their journey to the US, the three siblings sold everything they owned in 2023, including a family home.
Along with Bano and her husband, the siblings traveled to neighboring Iran, where they spent a year applying for a humanitarian visa to Brazil. While they waited, Bano gave birth to her first daughter.
In Iran, the family and the baby lived in a ramshackle home in Tehran, eluding detection to avoid being swept up in deportations by Iran’s government. In spring of 2024, their spirits lifted when they boarded a flight to Brazil with new humanitarian visas. A world of possibilities seemed to await.
The airport in Sao Paolo is the starting point for many migrants traveling to reach the US In a span of months, the Hussaini family crossed 11 countries, winding their way north by bus through the high-altitude deserts of Bolivia and the dense forests of the Andes.
Suraiya carried a hair clip her mother had given her and a few totems from friends. Then, in Ecuador, those small pieces of her former life were stolen.
The siblings joined more than a million people who crossed the Darien Gap between 2022 and 2024. Controlled by criminal gangs, the perilous stretch of jungle dividing Colombia and Panama has turned into a migratory highway for those fleeing economic crisis, repression and war.
Suraiya remembers the pouring rain and the crying of her sister’s baby as they trudged through the rainforest. By the time they climbed out of the jungle days later, their shoes were in tatters.
Only able to speak their native Dari, they did their best to learn small words like “amigo” and basic questions to communicate.
One night, she heard that three people, including a 6-year-old child, had drowned in the river next to where they were sleeping.
For the first time, she wondered if they had made a mistake.
“Nothing was as difficult as the jungle. … I had never seen anything like it,” she said. “There was this feeling of regret, but there was no way to go back.” Asylum contracting globally
As they were traveling, access to asylum was constricting globally. In September, the United Nations refugee agency warned that governments around the world, namely the US and European countries, were increasingly undermining the global convention on refugees and asylum-seekers.
“The institution of the asylum worldwide is under more threat now than it has ever been,” Ruvendrini Menikdiwela, assistant high commissioner for protection at the agency, told reporters.
Experts describe the shift as “protection fatigue” triggered by rising rates of displacement around the world.
By the end of 2024, 123.2 million people worldwide – approximately 1 in 67 people – were living forcibly displaced from their homes, according to the UN
“Governments have gotten much less tolerant of asylum,” said Susan Fratzke, a senior policy analyst at Migration Policy Institute. “Rather than trying to solve these problems within their asylum systems, they’re increasingly turning to measures that really push the boundaries of what’s legal.”
Democratic President Joe Biden’s administration had already been cutting access to asylum and trying to slow the flow of migrants before the 2024 election. Under Republican Trump, access to asylum along the U.S-Mexico border has virtually disappeared.
Governments from Europe to Australia to Asia have heightened restrictions and even imposed laws criminalizing asylum-seekers.
Nigel Farage, the head of the United Kingdom’s far-right party, promised to carry out mass deportations if it wins elections next year, regardless of the dangers that asylum-seekers may face back home.
“We cannot be responsible for all the sins that take place around the world.” Farage said. ‘No other country will take you’
Amir, Suraiya, Bano and her husband and daughter arrived in Mexico in the fall of 2024. Like many asylum-seekers, they spent nearly half a year in limbo waiting for the chance to make their case to American authorities.
They would wake up and immediately apply for an appointment on a Biden-era app, known as CBP One, a daily lottery under which more than 900,000 people entered the US without a visa for up to two years, with eligibility for a work permit and a shot at getting asylum through immigration courts. It was a game of chance and patience more than circumstance.
To pay for a small room they shared with other migrants, they cleaned the streets of Mexico City for coins. They went to bed each night unsure of their fate.
In January, they received word that their names were selected. As they made their way to the Tijuana-San Diego border, their once-vague ambitions gave way to imaginings of returning to college, finding work and building a life in the US
But the date of their appointment was Jan. 24, four days after Trump took office. Their plan to seek asylum disappeared when his new administration shut down the app and canceled all appointments, stranding tens of thousands of people like the Hussainis in Mexico.
Desperate, the family decided to cross the border illegally and present themselves to authorities as refugees in early February. American and international law allows vulnerable populations to seek asylum regardless of whether they enter legally, but under Trump that has virtually disappeared.
The family crossed a muddy Alamar River running along the border. Reeking of sewage, they were detained by Border Patrol agents who brought them to a detention center near San Diego that was wedged between farms along the border fence.
The few belongings — phones, passports and a small packet of medicine — they had left were seized and the family was torn apart.
Locked in the concrete facility for more than a week and wearing the same grimy clothes, the siblings begged authorities to see each other or to call family in Afghanistan and in the US for help.
It was all in vain. They were not told where they were going and were not permitted to present their asylum case.
“You have no options,” Suraiya remembers being told by US Customs and Border Protection officers. “Because you have been in prison here in the US, no other country will take you.”
Within weeks, the Hussaini siblings were loaded onto three separate planes that would scatter them overseas, setting each on very different paths.
Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said their case was a “sob story” and that reporting on their separation was “pure garbage.” She did not answer multiple questions inquiring why the siblings were separated and sent to other countries. She said those seeking humanitarian protection should ask at official border crossings, not enter illegally, even as that path has become largely impossible under Trump.
“These are grown adults who made a choice to try and enter our country illegally,” she said. A family torn apart
Amir felt utterly alone.
It was March. He had spent two sleepless days and nights aboard commercial airlines with no hint where he was headed.
His plane stopped in Dubai, where he stepped out into the white halls and flashing lights of the airport. Armed guards met him, soon confirming his suspicion that he would be returned to Afghanistan.
He sobbed for hours in a cell at the airport and begged guards not to send him back. He went to the restroom and tore up documents confirming his asylum appointment and deportation papers, anything that could provide evidence to the Taliban that he had sought asylum in the US
Shortly after, he said he was forced aboard a plane to Kabul.
“At first there were two soldiers, then there were four. I kept refusing to board and they dragged me onto the plane while I cried,” he said.
The stories of people like the Hussainis are mostly lost in the headlines about US Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids and deportations, which have only accelerated.
ICE averaged 710 arrests a day during Trump’s first six months in office, up from 311 a day during the final budget year under Biden, according to agency data obtained by Deportation Data Project, based at University of California, Berkeley and analyzed by The Associated Press.
Less visible is the human toll of the policies and what is in store for those denied asylum when they return home.
Migrants are often dropped back into the circumstances that forced them to flee, and they also often face a combination of economic deprivation, physical danger and social exile.
In Afghanistan, with no political opposition, the Taliban wield unchecked power and have targeted everything from civil society to musicians, while extremist groups attack Hazara minorities.
The UN has urged member nations not to deport anyone, even those who have been denied asylum, to Afghanistan.
In a July report, the UN warned that people being returned to Afghanistan increasingly face “threats, arbitrary arrest, detention, torture and ill-treatment” only exacerbated by closing pathways out of the country. As a result, they are forced into hiding.
Despite that, ICE arrests of Afghans in the US have jumped along with that of people of other nationalities since Trump took office, compared with arrests during the final year of the Biden administration. Living in the shadows in Afghanistan
Back in Afghanistan’s capital of 5 million people, fear follows Amir like a shadow.
When he returned, he walked through the Kabul airport with his eyes cast downward, terrified he would be targeted.
“The dangers I face are these: If I am arrested, I will be questioned about why I left the country. Secondly, I might be accused of being a spy because I came back from America,” he said. “Simply fleeing the country is itself considered a threat.”
Every night, he tries to sleep in a new place, often with friends or extended family, though many of them have cast him away, worried they could become targets.
“Most nights I am alone. I try not to communicate with many people,” he said.
After he had his phone searched at a police checkpoint, Amir began to delete messages and contacts in his phone. He wants to work, but worries that returning to the same place every day could draw attention. That’s only been exacerbated by soaring unemployment and instability fueled by mass-expulsions of Afghans from nearby countries.
His money gone, Amir has been left to ask friends for assistance.
He awakens each day to shrinking options. Sleep eludes him, fear grips him, hunger torments him. He tries to not let hopelessness overwhelm him.
“I’ve lost everything.” he said. “You lose hope in life.” Dropped in a legal ‘black hole’ in Central America
Amir’s sisters tried to track him down and search for help, writing aid groups and anyone they could for help or more details on his whereabouts. That was when Suraiya first messaged The Associated Press, and when months of correspondence with journalists began. AP later spoke to Suraiya from a migrant refuge in Panama, with Amir over the phone as he hid away in Kabul, and maintained contact with them in their native Dari since.
The sisters struggled to aid their brother as they struggled in their own world of precarity.
In early February, his sisters were awakened by officials in the morning in their cells in the California detention center and loaded onto separate flights to Central America.
Bano, her husband and 1-year-old daughter were sent to Costa Rica. Suraiya was sent alone to Panama, part of a larger deal struck with the US government.
They were sent with 400 other people fleeing war and repression in Afghanistan, Iran, Russia, China and Sudan, and were among the first to be deported from the US and dropped in third countries. Others have been sent to El Salvador, South Sudan, Eswatini and Mexico.
Human rights groups have argued that those deportees have been dropped into a legal “black hole,” part of a punitive strategy by the administration to dissuade others from attempting the journey north. Panama’s then-vice foreign minister told the AP that the government was detaining deportees such as Suraiya to help the Trump administration “send a signal of deterrence.”
In October, the chief of the UN’s refugee agency suggested that Trump’s deportations practices were breaking international law.
Without speaking Spanish or English or having the money to pay for a lawyer, people deported to third countries often lack basic legal protections and have few ways out.
The increasing use of such deportations have fueled concern that the governments are creating a roving population of migrants with few safeguards.
In a September AP-NORC poll, three in four of those polled said the US opening its doors to refugees fleeing violence in their own countries should be a high or moderate priority, marking a slight warming by Americans toward refugee populations since just before Trump took office. Nearly half of Americans maintain that Trump’s deportation efforts have gone too far, an opinion split along partisan lines. ‘We cannot stay here’
Suraiya stepped out of the military plane into thick tropical air feeling disoriented. She tried to figure out where she was. Then she saw guards with uniforms that said “Panama,” the same place she had passed through months before.
She and some 200 migrants were locked into hotel rooms in the country’s capital. While some deportees held up signs reading “help,” Suraiya peered down at the city from her window, held a hand up to her head and cried.
“It was a feeling of hopelessness and heartbreak, like being beaten down,” she said. “After all the hardships, after the long journey and the struggles of the jungle, they brought us back.”
One late February night, she said Panamanian officials took them from their beds and drove them to a remote camp in the Darien Gap, where their phones were seized.
In jungle heat, guards threatened to send them back to their home countries, and fed the detainees rotten food, Suraiya, other detainees and human rights groups said. Officials refused to provide an increasing number of sick people medicine unless they paid, detainees said.
Facing international criticism, Panamanian authorities dropped Suraiya and others on the streets of Panama City. Human rights groups later offered them shelter in a former school.
It was there, in the small brick gymnasium, that she heard from her siblings for the first time in weeks.
In Costa Rica, Bano and her family were bused with hundreds of others to a former factory that was turned into a migrant detention facility along the Panama border.
The hundreds of migrants, including 81 children, were barred from leaving the facility for months. That led to a lawsuit by a human rights group arguing that the government had subjected the kids to “inhumane treatment.”
Later released and given temporary protections in Costa Rica, Bano and her family have spent the past months applying for asylum in Canada and Switzerland. She said the countries refused.
“In Costa Rica, we have no one from our country, no friends, no family, and no money,” Bano said. “We cannot stay here.”
What weighs on Suraiya most, though, is her brother.
She spends her days glued to her phone in a sparsely furnished room she shares with other Afghan deportees, checking on Amir and writing to human rights organizations. A small fan cuts through the afternoon heat.
“From afar, I can’t help my brother at all,” she said. “I saw with my own eyes everything he went through on our journey. I knew his goals, his dreams. But when he was deported to Afghanistan, I knew that was all gone.”
Finding refuge in one country willing to open its doors
In September, Suraiya finally found some relief as she boarded a plane out of the Panama City airport.
After months of humanitarian groups searching and herself going door to door to foreign consulates with other Afghans in a push to find any place that would accept them, Chile agreed to open its doors.
As she looked out on the Andean mountains towering over the Chilean capital, Santiago, and wandered the streets of her new city, she allowed herself to wonder what her new life would look like.
Perhaps she would return to school. She thought first of getting Amir out of Afghanistan, then of her sister stranded in Costa Rica, then her younger sisters whose studies had been cut off just like hers. She thought of the future she could finally build.
When she arrived at her new home and called her parents, the first thing she said was, “All I want is for you to come so we can build a life together.”
WASHINGTON: The White House is looking for more donors to help fund President Donald Trump’s $300 million ballroom. The president’s team has released a list of companies and wealthy individuals who have pledged to contribute to the project’s cost, but it has not said how much each is giving or specified how much Trump himself intends to pony up.
The project had received nearly $200 million in pledged contributions as of last week, according to a White House official.
The president said on Thursday he intended to give millions of dollars. “I’ll donate whatever’s needed,” he said.
Corporations including Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Alphabet’s Google, as well as individuals such as Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, have agreed to help pay for the ballroom, according to the White House.
“Fundraising has not stopped,” the White House official told Reuters.
Last week, Trump addressed roughly three dozen major donors and corporate leaders at a dinner in the East Room of the White House to highlight progress on the project.
“We have a lot of legends in the room tonight, and that’s why we’re here to celebrate you, because you gave,” Trump told them. The cost for the 90,000-square-foot addition has grown from Trump’s initial $200 million estimate to $300 million this week, as demolition workers take down the entire East Wing, which held offices for the first lady and other staff. The demolition has prompted outrage from Democrats and others who were shocked at seeing part of the historic building turned to rubble.
The Department of the Interior was taking the lead on what to do with the rubble, the official said, adding he was not aware of any plans to sell pieces of demolished walls as souvenirs.
The official said demolition work could be completed in the coming days. “The goal is as soon as possible,” he said.
The White House on Thursday said it had been transparent about the project despite concern expressed by critics that it did not go through a proper review process before tearing down the East Wing. Trump, when he announced the project in July, said it would not interfere with the existing structure.
“The president has been incredibly transparent,” White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told a briefing. “With any construction project there are changes over time as you assess what the project is going to look like, and we’ll continue to keep you apprised of all of those changes, but just trust the process.”
BUDAPEST, Hungary: Hundreds of thousands of Hungarians filled the streets of Budapest on Thursday in competing demonstrations as supporters of the country’s two main political movements staged mutual shows of strength before next spring’s national election.
The rival rallies were a standoff between nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and his main political challenger, Péter Magyar, who looks set to present the long-serving Hungarian leader with the most competitive ballot in his 15 years in power.
The election is due in April, but an exact date for the vote hasn’t been set.
Orbán’s supporters gathered on a bridge spanning the Danube River on Thursday morning and began marching toward Hungary’s towering neo-Gothic parliament. The rally, dubbed a “peace march” by organizers, came on Hungary’s Oct. 23 national holiday, a remembrance of a failed anti-Soviet uprising in 1956 that was crushed by the Red Army.
Participants shouted slogans backing Orbán, and his message that foreign powers threaten to push Hungary into direct involvement in Russia’s war in Ukraine. At the front of the march, one large banner read: “We don’t want to die for Ukraine.”
Addressing the crowd in a speech riddled with hostility for both Ukraine and the European Union — regular subjects of his ire — Orbán accused Kyiv’s European backers of having brought the EU into the war, and of being willing “to send others to die.”
Orbán, considered Russian President Vladimir Putin’s closest partner in the EU, has consistently argued against Western support for neighboring Ukraine since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, and has maintained warm relations with the Kremlin while taking a combative posture toward Kyiv.
The Hungarian leader also has vehemently opposed Ukraine’s ambitions to join the 27-nation EU and has argued for an immediate ceasefire in the conflict, though he hasn’t addressed what that might imply for Ukraine’s territorial integrity or European security amid continuing Russian aggression.
During his roughly 40-minute speech, Orbán said that Ukraine “has long ceased to be sovereign, independent and is absolutely not self-sufficient.”
He said he would support a strategic partnership between the EU and Kyiv, but that Ukraine “cannot be members either of our military or economic alliance. They would bring war, take our money and ruin our economy.”
Later in the day, throngs of supporters of opposition leader Magyar filled one of Budapest’s central squares and adjacent avenues for their own demonstration — both an anti-government protest and a show of support for Magyar and his center-right Tisza party.
Marchers shouted anti-government slogans, as well as “Russians go home!” — a refrain from Hungary’s 1956 anti-Soviet rebellion and a modern reference to many people’s view that Orbán has drawn the country too close to Moscow.
One Tisza supporter, Zsanett Kiss, traveled from Pápa in western Hungary to attend the march. She said she believed Magyar would be able to improve Hungary’s stagnate economy, but also to bring the country back to a more democratic path.
“I want there to be a change already in this country, and I can say that I’ve had enough, enough of the last 15 years,” she said.
Magyar, a 44-year-old lawyer and former insider within Orbán’s Fidesz party, burst into political prominence last year, and has focused his message on bread-and-butter issues affecting the majority of Hungarians: persistent inflation, poor health care and increasingly salient allegations of government corruption — all sources of dissatisfaction that have plagued Orbán’s government.
Magyar has focused his campaign on the rural countryside, traditionally a reliable voting bloc for Fidesz. He recently ended an 80-day tour of the country where he held scores of town hall-style forums, giving speeches and taking questions from attendees.
Speaking to the crowd of his supporters that filled Budapest’s sprawling Heroes’ Square, Magyar accused Orbán of impoverishing the country by misusing public funds, and of turning Hungarians against one another.
However, he also struck an inclusionary tone, encouraging his supporters to embrace their political opponents following next April’s election.
“I call on everyone to stick together and endure these six bitter months, and then to reach out to those who gathered at another event today,” Magyar said. He encouraged the crowd to imagine a future in which, “on October 23 of next year, there are not two contemptuous crowds facing each other, but a nation united, celebrating and smiling at each other.”
The dueling marches on Thursday were seen as a barometer of which politician had more energy behind his campaign as the election nears. Orbán is lagging in the polls behind Magyar’s Tisza, and with six months before the ballot, the prime minister has struggled to reinvigorate his base.
Still, the EU’s longest-serving leader remains popular among a sizable portion of Hungary’s voters, and on Thursday was able to successfully mobilize many thousands to Budapest in his support.
Scores of buses that were used to transport participants from around Hungary and neighboring countries were parked near the pro-government march route. One marcher, Sándor Kerekes, said that he had come to the event from the ethnic Hungarian-majority town of Fantanele, in Romania’s Transylvania region.
“It’s important for us to feel like we can meet with like-minded people, that we think the same things and think with unity,” he said.