No room for hatred, ‘terrorism’ in Pakistan, PM assures minorities on Diwali

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday assured minorities that there was no room for hatred, chaos or "terrorism" in Pakistan, as millions of Hindus marked the holy Diwali festival worldwide.

Diwali is one of Hinduism's most significant and widely observed holidays. It is celebrated with bright lights, prayers for wealth, health, and prosperity, and exchanging gifts and sweets.

Only four percent of Pakistan's population comprises minorities, which include 5.2 million Hindus, 3.3 million Christians, 15,992 Sikhs and others. There have been dozens of instances of mob violence against religious minorities in Pakistan in recent years, including an attack on Christians in Jaranwala, a town in Punjab province, where churches, homes and businesses were set ablaze in August 2023.

In the southern Sindh province, Hindus have frequently complained about forced conversions, particularly of young girls within their community and attacks on temples.

"Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has emphatically stated that Pakistan is a land of peace and tolerance where there is no room for hatred, chaos and terrorism," state broadcaster Radio Pakistan reported.

Sharif was speaking at a ceremony held at the Prime Minister House in Islamabad to mark Diwali. During his speech, he paid tribute to the services and contributions of Pakistan's minority communities in different fields of life.

He said Muslim and non-Muslim Pakistanis were united to thwart any nefarious designs against the country.

"The Prime Minister said the majority Muslim population of Pakistan has always expressed strong indignation at any despicable acts against the minority communities of the country and stood in unequivocal solidarity with them in any such times," the state broadcaster said.

Sharif mentioned the representation of minority communities in Pakistan's parliament, the five percent quota requirement in government jobs as well as scholarships for minority students.