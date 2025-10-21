You are here

Hundreds protest election of Bolivia's new president

Hundreds protest election of Bolivia’s new president
A demonstrator shouts "fraud" during a protest against president-elect Rodrigo Paz following the results of the run-off presidential election in La Paz, Bolivia. (AFP)
Updated 21 October 2025
AFP
Hundreds protest election of Bolivia’s new president

Hundreds protest election of Bolivia’s new president
  Protesters shouted "fraud" and attempted to march on the square in La Paz where the president and parliamentary offices are located, before being dispersed by police without any reported clashes
Updated 21 October 2025
AFP
LA PAZ: Hundreds of protesters took to the streets Monday in Bolivia to denounce alleged election fraud and call for an audit after the country’s new center-right president was announced.
Rodrigo Paz, a 58-year-old economist, won the second round of voting on Sunday with 54.5 percent of the votes against former right-wing president Jorge Quiroga.
Protesters shouted “fraud” and attempted to march on the square in La Paz where the president and parliamentary offices are located, before being dispersed by police without any reported clashes.
Quiroga conceded defeat and congratulated Paz while announcing the records would be verified in coming days in response to accusations of irregularities.
Several allegations circulated on social media but remain unproven.
Paz’s victory marked the end of 20 years of left-wing government in Bolivia, which is currently experiencing its worst economic crisis in four decades.
The Supreme Electoral Tribunal announced results on Sunday and its president Oscar Hassenteufel denied any possibility of irregularities on Monday, adding “the word fraud should be banned from Bolivia.”
Student Pablo Perez, 23, refuses to accept Quiroga’s defeat and told AFP “what is outrageous is that there was fraud and the vote was not respected.”

UK king to be first to pray with pope in five centuries

UK king to be first to pray with pope in five centuries
Updated 4 min 57 sec ago
AFP
UK king to be first to pray with pope in five centuries

UK king to be first to pray with pope in five centuries
  King Charles and the Pope will pray together in the first such public religious moment since Henry VIII broke away from the Catholic Church after the then pope refused to annul his marriage to the Spanish princess Catherine of Aragon
Updated 4 min 57 sec ago
LONDON: King Charles III leaves for a state visit to the Vatican Wednesday, where he will meet Pope Leo XIV and make history as the first head of the Church of England to pray publicly with the pontiff since the schism between the churches 500 years ago.
The visit comes at a delicate time for the British king following new revelations about his brother, Prince Andrew, who is mired in a scandal surrounding late US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Charles and Queen Camilla will meet Leo for the first time since he succeeded the late pope Francis in May.
On Thursday, Charles and Leo will pray together in the first such public religious moment since Henry VIII broke away from the Catholic Church after the then pope refused to annul his marriage to the Spanish princess Catherine of Aragon.
In 1961, the king’s mother, the late queen Elizabeth II, became the first British monarch to visit the Holy See since the 16th-century fracture.
The two-day visit will “mark a significant moment in relations between the Catholic Church and Church of England, of which His Majesty is Supreme Governor,” Buckingham Palace said.
Thursday’s ecumenical service in the Sistine Chapel will be held under the magnificent ceiling adorned with the paintings by Michelangelo.
Its main theme will be conservation and protecting the environment, a cause which has been Charles’s life work.
It will bring together Catholic and Anglican traditions, with the choir from the Sistine Chapel being joined by that from Saint George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, one of the residences of the king and queen.

- ‘Spiritual communion’ -

“It is a historic event principally because the king is supreme governor of the Church of England and required by law to be a Protestant,” said William Gibson, professor of theology at Oxford Brookes university.
“From 1536 to 1914 there were no formal diplomatic relations between the United Kingdom and the Holy See, and the mission was only upgraded to an embassy in 1982,” he told AFP.
Charles and Queen Camilla are also set to take part in an ecumenical religious service at the Basilica of Saint Paul Outside the Walls in Rome, part of a symbolic visit underscoring ties between the Anglican and Catholic Churches.
During the Vatican visit, the king will be formally made a “Royal Confrater” of the abbey adjoining the basilica — a gesture Buckingham Palace described as recognizing a “spiritual communion” between the two denominations.
A specially designed seat for Charles III will be installed in the basilica and preserved for use by future British monarchs.
The visit coincides with preparations for the Catholic Church’s Jubilee Year, held every 25 years, which draws millions of pilgrims to the Vatican.
It also comes a day after the publication of the posthumous memoir by Virginia Giuffre who alleges she was trafficked by Epstein and forced to have sex with the king’s younger brother Prince Andrew on three occasions, including twice when she was just 17.
Andrew announced on Friday he would relinquish his title as Duke of York, reportedly under pressure from Charles. He had already stepped back from royal duties in 2019.
The 76-year-old king meanwhile continues to receive treatment for cancer, which was publicly disclosed in early 2024.
The monarch is no stranger to the Vatican having visited the Holy See several times in the past.
He and Camilla met privately with pope Francis on April 9, just days before the pontiff’s death, during a state visit to Italy.

Celebrities, AI giants urge end to superintelligence quest

Celebrities, AI giants urge end to superintelligence quest
Updated 20 min 58 sec ago
AFP
Celebrities, AI giants urge end to superintelligence quest

Celebrities, AI giants urge end to superintelligence quest
  More than 700 scientists, political figures and celebrities called for an end to the development of artificial intelligence capable of outsmarting humans
Updated 20 min 58 sec ago
PARIS: More than 700 scientists, political figures and celebrities including Prince Harry, Richard Branson and Steve Bannon on Wednesday called for an end to the development of artificial intelligence capable of outsmarting humans.
“The initiative calls for a prohibition on the development of superintelligence until the technology is reliably safe and controllable, and has public buy-in,” according to an open letter published by the Future of Life Institute, a US-based NGO that campaigns against the dangers of AI.
Signatories include the “Godfather of AI” and 2024 winner of the Nobel Prize in Physics Geoffrey Hinton; Computer Sciences Professor at the University of California in Berkeley Stuart Russell; and the world’s most-cited AI scientist Yoshua Bengio of the University of Montreal.
A raft of other public figures have signed: Virgin Group founder Richard Branson, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, US President Donald Trump’s former adviser Steve Bannon, and former president Barack Obama’s national security adviser Susan Rice.
The initiative is also endorsed by the Vatican’s AI expert Paolo Benanti and celebrities such as Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, and the US singer will.i.am.
Most major AI developers are striving for artificial general intelligence (AGI), a stage where AI would match all human intellectual capabilities, and even superintelligence, which would exceed them.
Speaking at an event organized by the media group Axel Springer in September, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, whose company created ChatGPT, said that superintelligence could be achieved within the next five years.
Future of Life Institute President Max Tegmark told AFP that companies should not aim for such an objective without any regulatory framework.
“Many people want powerful AI tools for science, medicine, productivity, and other benefits,” the co-founder of the institute Anthony Aguirre added on Wednesday.
“But the path AI corporations are taking, of racing toward smarter-than-human AI that is designed to replace people, is wildly out of step with what the public wants, scientists think is safe, or religious leaders feel is right.”
The open letter echoes another, published one month ago by AI researchers and sector workers during the United Nations General Assembly, which called for governments “to reach an international agreement on red lines for AI” by the end of 2026.

Ukraine unveils upgraded sea drone it says can strike anywhere in the Black Sea

Ukraine unveils upgraded sea drone it says can strike anywhere in the Black Sea
Updated 30 min 26 sec ago
AP
Ukraine unveils upgraded sea drone it says can strike anywhere in the Black Sea

Ukraine unveils upgraded sea drone it says can strike anywhere in the Black Sea
  Ukraine has used the unmanned naval drones to target Russian shipping and infrastructure in the Black Sea
  The Sea Baby has evolved from a single-use strike craft into a reusable, multipurpose platform
Updated 30 min 26 sec ago
KYIV: Ukraine’s state security service has unveiled an upgraded sea drone it says can now operate anywhere in the Black Sea, carry heavier weapons and use artificial intelligence for targeting.
Ukraine has used the unmanned naval drones to target Russian shipping and infrastructure in the Black Sea. The Security Service of Ukraine, known by its Ukrainian acronym SBU, has credited strikes by the unmanned vessel known as the “Sea Baby” with forcing a strategic shift in Russia’s naval operations.
The range of the Sea Baby was expanded from 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) to 1,500 kilometers (930 miles), SBU said. It can carry up to 2,000 kilograms (about 4,400 pounds) of payload, SBU officials said.
At a demonstration attended by The Associated Press, variants included vessels fitted with a multiple-rocket launcher and another with a stabilized machine-gun turret.
SBU Brig. Gen. Ivan Lukashevych said the new vessels also feature AI-assisted friend-or-foe targeting systems and can launch small aerial attack drones and multilayered self-destruct systems to prevent capture.
Developing a new kind of naval warfare
Drone strikes have been used in successful attacks against 11 Russian vessels, including frigates and missile carriers, SBU said, prompting the Russian navy to relocate its main base from Sevastopol in Crimea to Novorossiysk on Russia’s Black Sea coast.
“The SBU became the first in the world to pioneer this new kind of naval warfare – and we continue to advance it,” Lukashevych said, adding that the Sea Baby has evolved from a single-use strike craft into a reusable, multipurpose platform that expands Ukraine’s offensive options.
Authorities asked that the time and location of the demonstration not be made public for security reasons.
The craft are operated remotely from a mobile control center inside a van, where operators use a bank of screens and controls.
“Cohesion of the crew members is probably the most important thing. We are constantly working on that,” said one operator who was identified only by his call sign, “Scout,” per Ukrainian military protocol.
Ukrainian sea drones helped push back Russia’s navy
The SBU also said sea drones helped carry out other high-profile strikes, including repeated attacks on the Crimean Bridge, most recently targeting its underwater supports in a bid to to render it unusable for heavy military transport.
The Sea Baby program is partially funded by public donations through a state-run initiative and is coordinated with Ukraine’s military and political leadership.
The evolution from expendable strike boats to reusable, networked drones marks an important advance in asymmetric naval warfare, Lukashevych said.
“On this new product, we have installed rocket weaponry that will allow us to work from a large distance outside of the attack range of enemy fire. We can use such platforms to carry heavy weaponry,” he said. “Here we can show Ukrainians the most effective use of the money they have donated to us.”

‘Stealth husband’ of Japan’s new PM vows quiet support

‘Stealth husband’ of Japan’s new PM vows quiet support
Updated 22 October 2025
AFP
'Stealth husband' of Japan's new PM vows quiet support

‘Stealth husband’ of Japan’s new PM vows quiet support
  Taku Yamamoto a former LDP lawmaker, married Sanae Takaichi in 2004, but the couple divorced in 2017
  They re-married in 2021, after Yamamoto supported Takaichi when she ran unsuccessfully for the LDP leadership contest
Updated 22 October 2025
TOKYO: The spouse of Japan’s first woman Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi hopes to support her by being a “stealth husband,” cooking meals but staying out of the spotlight.
“Unlike in the West, it is better for a partner to stay out of the spotlight,” Fukui Television quoted Taku Yamamoto, 73, as saying on Tuesday after Takaichi became premier.
He said it was essential that Takaichi, who won the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership this month, can “pursue her vision of Prime Minister.”
“I want to provide solid support as ‘a stealth husband’ to ensure that my presence does not become an obstacle to that,” he added, according to the Asahi newspaper, Fuji Television and other media.
Yamamoto, a former LDP lawmaker, married Takaichi in 2004, but the couple divorced in 2017 citing “differences in political views.”
They re-married in 2021, after Yamamoto reportedly supported Takaichi when she ran unsuccessfully for the LDP leadership contest that year. In the subsequent snap election he lost his seat.
License to cook
Takaichi’s views on gender place the 64-year-old on the right of an already conservative LDP.
She named only two other women to her cabinet, with Satsuki Katayama as finance minister and Kimi Onoda as economic security minister.
Takaichi opposes revising a 19th-century law requiring married couples to share the same surname, a rule that overwhelmingly results in women taking their husband’s name.
This is despite the difficulties that the law has given the couple.
During Takaichi and Yamamoto’s first marriage, she took his name for official purposes. In the second, he took hers.
They live in a housing complex for members of parliament in Tokyo, where Takaichi helps care for Yamamoto after he suffered a stroke this year and was also diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2024, reports said.
Media reports said that he first proposed to Takaichi in 2004 over the phone.
He told her that “as I have a chef’s license, I’ll make sure you eat delicious food throughout your life,” Jiji Press reported.
Takaichi, an admirer of Margaret Thatcher and a heavy metal drummer in her youth, said that he “was a rather unsociable person, someone I would say I wasn’t very comfortable to be with.”
But he won her over, saying “if you’re seriously looking for a marriage partner, I’m divorced so I’ll run as a candidate,” Takaichi said on her website.
Takaichi had lost her parliamentary seat in 2003 but regained it two years later, so both of them became parliament members.
Since Takaichi was not good at cooking, he continued to prepare meals, saying, “the kitchen is my domain, so please don’t enter,” Jiji said.

Sri Lanka politician shot dead inside office

Sri Lanka politician shot dead inside office
Updated 22 October 2025
AFP
Sri Lanka politician shot dead inside office

Sri Lanka politician shot dead inside office
  A Sri Lankan opposition politician was shot dead in his office on Wednesday, police said, the latest in a wave of assassinations and the first to target a political figure
Updated 22 October 2025
COLOMBO: A Sri Lankan opposition politician was shot dead in his office on Wednesday, police said, the latest in a wave of assassinations and the first to target a political figure.
Lasantha Wickramasekara, 38, the council chairman of the coastal city of Weligama, was meeting with constituents when a gunman burst in and fired multiple times with a revolver.
No one else was wounded, and the gunman fled the scene.
“An investigation is underway to track down the killer,” police said in a statement, adding that the motive for the attack remains unclear.
Wickramasekara was a member of the opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) party, which has been locked in a bitter power struggle with the ruling party over control of the Weligama council.
Sri Lanka has seen a surge in violent crime this year, much of it linked to drug gangs and organized crime.
Official figures show at least 50 people have been killed in more than 100 shootings.
This marks the first assassination of a politician since President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s government came to power last year, pledging to restore law and order.
The most brazen attack was in February when a gunman dressed as a lawyer shot dead a suspect inside a courthouse in Colombo.

