Hundreds protest election of Bolivia’s new president

LA PAZ: Hundreds of protesters took to the streets Monday in Bolivia to denounce alleged election fraud and call for an audit after the country’s new center-right president was announced.
Rodrigo Paz, a 58-year-old economist, won the second round of voting on Sunday with 54.5 percent of the votes against former right-wing president Jorge Quiroga.
Protesters shouted “fraud” and attempted to march on the square in La Paz where the president and parliamentary offices are located, before being dispersed by police without any reported clashes.
Quiroga conceded defeat and congratulated Paz while announcing the records would be verified in coming days in response to accusations of irregularities.
Several allegations circulated on social media but remain unproven.
Paz’s victory marked the end of 20 years of left-wing government in Bolivia, which is currently experiencing its worst economic crisis in four decades.
The Supreme Electoral Tribunal announced results on Sunday and its president Oscar Hassenteufel denied any possibility of irregularities on Monday, adding “the word fraud should be banned from Bolivia.”
Student Pablo Perez, 23, refuses to accept Quiroga’s defeat and told AFP “what is outrageous is that there was fraud and the vote was not respected.”
