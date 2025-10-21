Pakistan hosts Olive Summit to boost cultivation, attract investment in emerging oil sector

KARACHI: Pakistan’s agriculture experts and industry stakeholders gathered in Islamabad on Tuesday for the Pakistan Olive Summit 2.0, aimed at accelerating investment and innovation in the country’s emerging olive sector, which officials say could generate billions in export revenue.

The event, organized by Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited in collaboration with the National Alliance for Safe Food, brought together policymakers, researchers, and international representatives from countries including Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Bahrain, Spain, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

According to data shared at the summit, Pakistan has around 10 million acres of cultivable land suitable for olive farming, of which only 55,000 acres have been developed so far. Out of a total requirement of 1.3 billion olive plants, about 7 million have been planted. At full production capacity, the sector could generate over $3 billion annually through olive oil exports, officials said.

“This initiative is not just about cultivating olives, it’s about cultivating opportunity, resilience, and prosperity,” said Muhammad Atif Hanif, CEO of Al Baraka Bank Pakistan, adding that the bank was committed to “empowering farmers, promoting agricultural sustainability, and enabling rural economic transformation through dedicated financing solutions and strategic global partnerships.”

Rana Tanveer Hussain, Pakistan’s Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, attended the summit as chief guest and called for greater private-sector participation to expand olive cultivation and reduce the country’s dependence on imported edible oils.

The summit emphasized value chain development, farmer training, and investment incentives as key to transforming the crop into a major source of export revenue and rural employment.

Pakistan currently spends more than $3 billion annually on edible oil imports, according to government data. The olive sector has been highlighted as a potential alternative, particularly in the northwestern and Potohar regions, where climate conditions are favorable for cultivation.

