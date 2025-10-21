You are here

Publicis Groupe Middle East and Snapchat launch intelligence hub Youth Studio

Publicis Groupe Middle East and Snapchat launch intelligence hub Youth Studio
Youth Studio will be accessible to all Publicis Groupe Middle East clients across agencies. (Supplied)
Updated 21 October 2025
Zaira Lakhpatwala
Publicis Groupe Middle East and Snapchat launch intelligence hub Youth Studio

Publicis Groupe Middle East and Snapchat launch intelligence hub Youth Studio
  • Initiative will provide marketers with real-time insights based on multiple data sources
Updated 21 October 2025
Zaira Lakhpatwala
DUBAI: Publicis Groupe Middle East, in partnership with Snapchat, on Tuesday launched Youth Studio, a hub designed to provide marketers with exclusive insights about young audiences, specifically Gen Z and Gen Alpha.

Jennifer Fischer, chief growth and innovation officer, Publicis Groupe Middle East and Turkiye, told Arab News: “Saudi Arabia has the youngest population in the GCC and one of the fastest-moving economies in the region. That combination means brands and government entities can’t afford to rely on outdated assumptions or global reports that don’t account for the cultural nuances here.

“Youth Studio is our answer to that, built for the depth and pace this region requires.”

Fischer described the studio as a “living ecosystem” combining data, research and creativity rather than a “physical space or a static platform.”

Youth Studio consists of four key dimensions: A specific methodology; insights based on real-time data; a community of more than 400 Gen Z professionals from Publicis Groupe, with a smaller group identified as “heroes” who help validate the work; and a modular toolkit.

The modular approach means that Youth Studio is not a “one-size-fits-all program,” but rather a “set of strategic modules, so brands can plug in where they need the most value,” whether that is “understanding culture, fine-tuning an idea or identifying the right partners and moments to activate,” Fischer explained.

Each module is designed to help brands address specific challenges, she added.

For example, the “Code Compass” module helps brands understand how certain themes resonate with youth, such as what “home” means for a furniture brand or “success” for a bank.

“Idea Turner” helps brands refine existing ideas or campaigns to make them more relevant to youth culture by identifying the right tone, language, partnerships and cultural entry points.

And “What’s Hot/What’s Not” is a dedicated module built with Snapchat, focusing on how brands can translate cultural cues into Snapchat-specific campaign ideas.

Youth Studio is supported by Publicis Groupe’s “Youth Uncliched Series,” which is “not a single report but rather a living synthesis of all our ongoing data, research and cultural analysis,” Fischer said.

It combines intelligence from various sources such as BEAT, the group’s proprietary research tool that gathers live weekly data; qualitative research and interviews, conducted with youth aged 9 to 27; digital and social intelligence tools that “track cultural trends, memes and behavioral shifts across the broader online ecosystem”; and Snapchat’s insights that provide a “behavioral and creative layer,” she added.

Snapchat reaches in excess of 75 million daily active users in the GCC, including more than 90 percent of 13-34-year-olds in Saudi Arabia and one in three in the UAE, according to a statement.

The platform “has become the pulse of Saudi creativity, where global trends are remixed with local identity,” and “by pairing that cultural heartbeat with Publicis Groupe’s regional scale, we’re turning these insights into strategies that brands can build on,” Rasha El-Ghoussaini, head of Agency at Snap Inc. MENA, told Arab News.

Youth Studio will be accessible to all Publicis Groupe Middle East clients across agencies. Fischer said that the network is open “to engaging with brands who are keen on connecting with the youth, but our priority is to bring added value to Publicis Groupe clients first.”

FASTFACT

YOUTH IN THE MIDDLE EAST

- Only 15 percent feel represented in adverts

- 52 percent value a balance between religious teachings and modern life

- 85 percent of Gen Alpha look up to their parents vs 49 percent to friends or siblings and 21 percent to media influencers

- 60 percent believe they learn fastest with AI

- 43 percent believe AI has given them new possibilities they had not imagined

Topics: Publicis Groupe Arab Youth

India’s iconic Parsi magazine closes after 6 decades

India's iconic Parsi magazine closes after 6 decades
Updated 20 October 2025
India’s iconic Parsi magazine closes after 6 decades

India’s iconic Parsi magazine closes after 6 decades
  • Parsiana started in Mumbai in 1964 to chronicle the Parsi community
  • The fortnightly magazine’s final issue will be published on Oct. 21
Updated 20 October 2025
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: One of India’s oldest and most prominent Parsi magazines, Parsiana, will publish its final issue this week, closing after a six-decade run of chronicling the country’s declining Zoroastrian minority population.

Founded in 1964 by Pestonji Warden, a Parsi doctor and entrepreneur, Parsiana was for the first nine years focused largely on religious, historic, and academic subjects.

The focus changed to current affairs in 1973, when it was bought by Jehangir Patel, who, a few years earlier, returned to India after graduating from Yale University.

Having worked for the San Francisco Examiner and the Hartford Times in the US, and upon return, the Mumbai-based Freedom First magazine, Patel took on board professional journalists to cover contemporary issues concerning the Parsis both in India and abroad.

But over 60 years after its founding, the magazine’s readership has been shrinking along with the community, which has declined sharply over the past decades, leaving the editorial board without successors to continue running it.

Parsiana’s current team has 15 members. Most of them have been working at the publication for 40 years and are in their 60s.

“One lady is almost 80, and I’m also 80, so it didn’t seem possible for us to continue,” Patel said.

“To find new people to come and work with us, or even non-Parsis, is very difficult, and generally in journalism, people are looking to other professions.”

 

The Parsis are a small community of Zoroastrians in the Indian subcontinent, who originally came from Persia. Some of its prominent representatives include the Tata family — India’s key industrialist — as well as the conductor Zubin Mehta and Freddie Mercury, the late lead singer of Queen.

Most of the community’s members live in Mumbai, but there is also a diaspora in India’s south, in Bengaluru, and in Karachi, Pakistan. A few thousand Parsis also live in the US, UK and Canada.

Over the last century, the number of Parsis has fallen by half due to late marriages and low birth rates.

“We’re dwindling. According to the 2011 census, 57,000 Parsis were in India. Now, the figure must be less than 40,000,” Patel said.

“It’s very hard to increase the population. No government in the world has succeeded in reversing a declining population trend. People don’t want to get married. If people get married late, and maybe have one child or don’t have children, our replacement ratio is probably less than 1 percent … It’s an aging community.”

Parsiana’s final issue will be published on Oct. 21, with a story featuring clocks in Zoroastrian fire temples. Some of those tower timepieces at the 50 remaining temples in Mumbai do not even function anymore.

“We’ve written about clocks in the fire temples, how they are maintained, how they are looked after … To find parts for them is not easy. So, a lot of these clocks are just not working,” Patel said.

“A lot of these clocks are just not working, or are just lying over there, only to get one person who maybe comes to wind them up. But even that person is too old now to come around … At our fire temples, there are hardly any visitors, hardly any devotees.”

When Parsiana announced its closure in one of its editorials in August, a reader commented that its closure would leave a void.

“Your professionalism, courage, and passion have not only elevated the standards of community journalism but have also given a voice to countless Zoroastrian stories,” they wrote in a letter to the editor. “Parsiana has been our pride and our companion — its absence will be deeply felt.”

Topics: India media

US court bars Israel’s NSO Group from installing spyware on WhatsApp

US court bars Israel's NSO Group from installing spyware on WhatsApp
Updated 18 October 2025
AFP
US court bars Israel’s NSO Group from installing spyware on WhatsApp

US court bars Israel’s NSO Group from installing spyware on WhatsApp
  • Evidence at trial showed that NSO Group reverse-engineered WhatsApp code to stealthily install spyware targeting users
  • NSO Group produces Pegasus, a highly invasive tool that can switch on a target’s cell phone camera and microphone and access data on it
Updated 18 October 2025
AFP

SAN FRANCISCO: A US judge on Friday granted an injunction barring Israeli spyware maker NSO Group from targeting WhatsApp users but slashed a $168 million damages award at trial to just $4 million.
District Judge Phyllis Hamilton ruled that NSO Group’s behavior fell short of a “particularly egregious” standard needed to support the jury’s calculations on a financial penalty.
But in the ruling, seen by AFP, she said the court “concluded that defendants’ conduct causes irreparable harm, and there being no dispute that the conduct is ongoing” the judge granted WhatsApp owner Meta an injunction to stop NSO Group’s snooping tactics at the messaging service.
Evidence at trial showed that NSO Group reverse-engineered WhatsApp code to stealthily install spyware targeting users, according to the ruling, which called such access to user data “unlawful.”
The spyware was repeatedly redesigned to escape detection and bypass security fixes at WhatsApp, the court concluded.
The lawsuit, filed in late 2019, accused NSO Group of cyberespionage targeting journalists, lawyers, human rights activists and others using the encrypted messaging service.
Hamilton ruled however that the $168 million damages verdict awarded to Meta earlier this year was excessive.
“There have simply not yet been enough cases involving unlawful electronic surveillance in the smartphone era for the court to be able to conclude that defendants’ conduct was ‘particularly egregious’,” Hamilton wrote in the ruling which was seen by AFP.
“As time goes on, more of a shared societal consensus may emerge about the acceptability of defendants’ conduct.”
Founded in 2010 by Israelis Shalev Hulio and Omri Lavie, NSO Group is based in the seaside high-tech hub of Herzliya, near Tel Aviv.
Media website TechCrunch reported Friday that a US investment group has acquired controlling interest in NSO Group.
The Israeli firm produces Pegasus, a highly invasive tool that can reportedly switch on a target’s cell phone camera and microphone and access data on it, effectively turning the phone into a pocket spy.
The suit filed in a California federal court contended that NSO tried to infect approximately 1,400 “target devices” with malicious software to steal valuable information.
Infecting smartphones or other gadgets being used for WhatsApp messages meant the content of messages encrypted during transmission could be accessed after they were unscrambled.
The complaint said the attackers “developed a program to enable them to emulate legitimate WhatsApp network traffic in order to transmit malicious code” to take over the devices.
The software has been pinpointed by independent experts as being used by nation states, some of them with poor human rights records.
NSO Group has maintained it only licenses its software to governments for fighting crime and terrorism.
 

Topics: WhatsApp NSO Group spyware cyberespionage

White House joins Bluesky and immediately trolls Trump opponents

White House joins Bluesky and immediately trolls Trump opponents
Updated 18 October 2025
AP
White House joins Bluesky and immediately trolls Trump opponents

White House joins Bluesky and immediately trolls Trump opponents
  • Bluesky is the social media platform of choice of many in the left-leaning online world
  • Disgruntled X users began flocking to Bluesky after billionaire Elon Musk took over Twitter (now known as X) in 2022
Updated 18 October 2025
AP

WASHINGTON: The White House on Friday joined Bluesky, the social media platform of choice of many in the left-leaning online world.
In its inaugural post, the White House account offered a sizzle reel of the administration’s memes, trolls and messages from President Donald Trump’s nine months since returning to office. The post appeared aimed at tweaking liberals who aren’t fans of the Republican president.
The first post included mentions of the administration’s executive order renaming the Gulf of Mexico, a doctored image of Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries adorned in a sombrero with a faux mustache, and stream of photos and video from other big moments in the early going of Trump’s second term.
“What’s up, Bluesky?” the White House said in a message accompanying the video. ”We thought you might’ve missed some of our greatest hits, so we put this together for you. Can’t wait to spend more quality time together!”
Disgruntled X users began flocking to Bluesky after billionaire Elon Musk took over Twitter (now known as X) in 2022, and the platform reported a surge in new users late last year.
It remains small compared to more established online spaces such as X, but it has emerged as an alternative for those looking for a different mood.
The Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Homeland Security also launched Bluesky accounts Friday.
Vice President JD Vance joined Bluesky in June.
Trump’s social media platform of choice is Truth Social. Trump is the biggest shareholder in Trump Media & Technology Group, the company that owns Truth Social.

Topics: Bluesky White House

Kingdom’s Media Bridges initiative explores global content partnerships at MIPCOM festival

Kingdom's Media Bridges initiative explores global content partnerships at MIPCOM festival
Updated 17 October 2025
SPA
Kingdom’s Media Bridges initiative explores global content partnerships at MIPCOM festival

Kingdom’s Media Bridges initiative explores global content partnerships at MIPCOM festival
  • Session reflects broader push to deepen international collaboration
Updated 17 October 2025
SPA

RIYADH: The Media Bridges initiative, under the auspices of the Saudi Media Forum, convened a strategic workshop with the theme “Toward Global Partnerships in Production and Content Marketing,” at the MIPCOM international festival in Cannes, France, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The session reflected Saudi Arabia’s broader push to deepen international collaboration in media investment while advancing production capabilities and cutting-edge technologies.

The effort aligned directly with Vision 2030’s emphasis on empowering creative and media industries through expanded strategic partnerships with global players.

Workshop participants examined how traditional media organizations could integrate with digital platforms and international technology firms, creating pathways for Saudi and Arab companies to forge production and marketing alliances suited to the evolving global content landscape.

Those attending explored Saudi Arabia’s media infrastructure and investment landscape, with discussions centered on attracting international capital and broadening partnerships across media production and digital content ventures.

The gathering drew a diverse international roster: executives from major technology companies, founders of over-the-top streaming platforms, and experts specializing in media analytics and artificial intelligence applications — bringing varied global perspectives and industry insights to the conversation.

The workshop represented one element in the Saudi Media Forum’s campaign to amplify the Kingdom’s visibility at premier international industry gatherings, positioning Saudi Arabia as a rising center for media innovation.

Topics: media

Freed Gaza photographer overjoyed to find family alive after being told in Israeli jail they were dead

Freed Gaza photographer overjoyed to find family alive after being told in Israeli jail they were dead
Updated 16 October 2025
Reuters
Freed Gaza photographer overjoyed to find family alive after being told in Israeli jail they were dead

Freed Gaza photographer overjoyed to find family alive after being told in Israeli jail they were dead
  • Shadi Abu Sido says Israeli prison guards told him his family had been killed in Gaza war
  • The Palestinian photojournalist was detained without trial under Israel’s Unlawful Combatants Law, severely beaten
Updated 16 October 2025
Reuters

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip: Shadi Abu Sido said his world shattered in Israeli detention when guards told him his wife and two children had been killed in the Gaza war.
“I got hysterical,” the Gaza Palestinian photographer said.
It wasn’t until his release on Monday, part of the US-mediated ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel that halted two years of war, that he discovered his loved ones were alive.
His wife, Hanaa Bahlul, raced down the hallway of his family’s house in Khan Younis and leapt into his arms. He spun her in the air as they clung to each other. Abu Sido kissed his children’s cheeks again and again, murmuring “my love” as he held the daughter and son he thought he would never see again.
“I heard her voice, I heard the voice of my children, I was astonished, it cannot be explained, they were alive. I saw my wife and children alive. Imagine amid death — life,” he said.
Abu Sido, a photojournalist, said he was detained at Shifa hospital in the northern Gaza Strip on March 18, 2024.
He was among 1,700 Palestinians detained by Israeli forces during the devastating war in Gaza and released on Monday, along with 250 prisoners convicted or suspected of involvement in deadly attacks, in exchange for 20 Israeli hostages held by Hamas since its October 2023 cross-border assault.
DETAINED UNDER THE ‘UNLAWFUL COMBATANTS’ LAW
Bahlul said a lawyer from Addameer, a Palestinian human rights group, had told her Abu Sido was being held under Israel’s Unlawful Combatants Law — a form of administrative detention.
Omer Shatz, an Israeli international law expert at Sciences Po university in Paris, said the law allows Israel to limit access to lawyers, incarcerate people without charge or trial, and arbitrarily detain many Palestinians in Gaza.
According to Addameer, 2,673 Gazans are currently detained under this law.
The Israeli military said in a statement sent to Reuters that its detention policy was “in full alignment with Israeli law and the Geneva Conventions” on legal standards for humanitarian treatment in wartime.
Israel’s Justice Ministry did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.
In March 2024 the Israeli military said it raided Shifa hospital, accusing Hamas of operating from the premises. Hamas has denied Israeli allegations it had command posts underneath Shifa and other Gaza hospitals. Reuters could not independently verify the assertions of either side.

’A GRAVEYARD FOR THE LIVING’
Abu Sido said he was severely beaten, handcuffed, blindfolded and forced to kneel for long periods while in detention. His wrists looked raw during his meeting with Reuters, which he said had been caused by the shackles. Reuters could not independently verify the details of his account.
He was first held at Israel’s Sde Teiman military detention camp, then transferred to the Ofer military camp — which is in the Israeli-occupied West Bank — and later to Ketziot prison in Israel, according to his wife.
Bahlul said Abu Sido was arrested only for being “a journalist for a Palestinian institution.”
A spokesperson for the Israeli Prison Service said all inmates were held according to legal procedures and their rights upheld. “We are not aware of the claims described, and to the best of our knowledge, no such incidents occurred under IPS responsibility,” the spokesperson said.
The Israeli military statement said mistreatment of detainees was “strictly prohibited.” The military said that prolonged restraint was only allowed in “exceptional cases” with significant security risks, and denied that detainees were forced to remain in a crouching position.
An Israeli military official told Reuters in September that of around 100 criminal investigations related to the Gaza war, most concerned allegations of abuse or death of detainees in military custody. Two cases have led to indictments, and one soldier was sentenced to 17 months in prison.
Reuters previously spoke to released Palestinian prisoners who said they suffered abuses in Israeli detention.
Many of the Israeli hostages released by Hamas have also described torture, sexual assault, psychological abuse, and denial of food and medical care.
Amany Srahneh of the Palestinian Prisoners Society said conditions for Palestinian inmates deteriorated dramatically after Hamas’ October 7, 2023 attack, with reports of sexual assault, beatings, denial of medication, and food shortages.
She said conditions were even worse for Gaza Palestinians held in military detention.
Abu Sido said that prison was “the graveyard of the living. When I returned to Gaza, it was like my soul returned to my body. But when I saw the destruction..., how can I start again?“

Topics: War on Gaza Journalists

