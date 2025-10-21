You are here

A second Birkin bag owned by Jane Birkin to be auctioned in Abu Dhabi

A second Birkin bag owned by Jane Birkin to be auctioned in Abu Dhabi
The Birkin Voyageur owned by Jane Birkin between 2003 and 2007. (Supplied)
Updated 21 October 2025
Arab News
A second Birkin bag owned by Jane Birkin to be auctioned in Abu Dhabi

A second Birkin bag owned by Jane Birkin to be auctioned in Abu Dhabi
Updated 21 October 2025
Arab News
DUBAI: One of only four Birkin handbags ever owned by British actress and singer Jane Birkin will be offered at auction as part of the inaugural Abu Dhabi Collectors’ Week. The program of auctions, masterclasses, panel discussions, and exhibitions at the St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort in Abu Dhabi is all set to take place from Dec. 2-5.

Gifted to Birkin by Hermes, the black bag was one of four the artist used after she sold her beloved Original Birkin, the prototype.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sotheby's (@sothebys)

This one-of-a-kind bag will be sold in a live auction on Dec. 5 under the name Le Birkin Voyageur — a reference to a message inside the bag written by Birkin herself — with an estimate of $230,000–$430,000.

Following the record-breaking sale in July of Birkin’s original Hermes Birkin — a unique and iconic prototype that fetched $10.1 million at Sotheby’s Paris, becoming the most valuable handbag ever sold at auction — global interest in both Hermes Birkins and the actress’ personal collection has surged to unprecedented heights.

Birkin sold her original Hermes Birkin in 1994 to raise funds for a leading French AIDS charity, which prompted Hermes to offer the artist a new Birkin, similar to the prototype she had inspired and helped design.

Selling her Birkin bags to raise funds for charities she cared deeply about, after a few years of usage, became a tradition for the actress, with Hermes replacing them every time. Hermes gave Birkin a total of four Birkin handbags during the course of her life after the sale of the prototype, the very origin of the legend.

Now, one of those four bags is coming to auction, this particular model for the first time in over 15 years, presenting a rare opportunity to own one of the five pieces making up the iconic Birkin handbag legacy. Le Birkin Voyageur was Birkin’s everyday bag from 2003 to 2007, during which time it became an extension of her identity.
 

