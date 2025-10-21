MADRID: Spain has imposed a temporary ban on exports of live cattle following an outbreak of the highly-contagious lumpy skin disease, Agriculture Minister Luis Planas told reporters on Tuesday.
Lumpy skin disease is a virus spread by insects that affects cattle and buffalo, causing blisters and reducing milk production. It does not pose a risk to humans but often leads to trade restrictions and severe economic losses.
“We have temporarily suspended exports of live animals to prevent the spread of the disease; France has done the same,” Planas said.
France imposed a similar ban on cattle exports and events such as bullfighting on Friday.
The Spanish outbreak was detected on a farm with 123 dairy heifers near Girona in the northeast, after three animals showed symptoms on October 1.
Spain bans live cattle exports over lumpy skin disease outbreak
