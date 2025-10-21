Philippines launches ‘Muslim Travelogue’ in halal tourism push

MANILA: The Philippine tourism secretary launched on Tuesday the government’s “Muslim-Friendly Travelogue” amid a rise in arrivals from Muslim-majority countries.

Tourism is a key sector for the Philippines, which since the COVID-19 pandemic has been trying to attract more visitors by creating Muslim-friendly destinations and ensuring that tourists have access to halal products and services.

The “Muslim-Friendly Travelogue,” the Philippines’ official guide for tourists planning their trips to the country, covers its Islamic history and heritage, recommendations for destinations, and halal culinary products available in all parts of the archipelago.

“Our target is really to be able to communicate that the Philippines is open and ready, and that it’s not just certain destinations, but Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao are open for Muslim travelers,” Tourism Secretary Cristina Frasco told reporters during the guide’s launch in Makati City.

“‘The Muslim Travelogue’ expands opportunities for the country. It allows us to penetrate non-traditional markets, so to speak, and casts a wider net in terms of international arrivals. We’re also making sure that the benefit of Muslim-friendly travel and halal travel is felt across our destinations.”

Those efforts, part of the Philippines’ move to diversify its economy away from dependency on the declining Chinese market, have led to a recent surge in international tourism arrivals from countries in the Middle East and the GCC.

“We’re very heartened by the fact that the arrival growth of travelers from Muslim-majority countries has reached 10 percent this year,” Frasco said.

“We’re very grateful that Saudi Arabia’s travelers have started to come to the country. We also have travelers coming in from the United Arab Emirates.”

In 2024, the Philippines was recognized as an Emerging Muslim-friendly non-Organization of Islamic Cooperation Destination by the Mastercard-CrescentRating Global Muslim Travel Index.

The index is an annual report benchmarking destinations in the Muslim travel market.

Known for its white-sand beaches, diving spots and rich culture, the Philippines also won the award in 2023.

The predominantly Catholic country — where Muslims constitute about 10 percent of the almost 120 million population — also launched last year a beach dedicated to Muslim women travelers in Boracay, one of the world’s most popular island resorts.