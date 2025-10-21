You are here

  • Home
  • Ending polio still possible as funding cut by 30 percent, health officials say

Ending polio still possible as funding cut by 30 percent, health officials say

Ending polio still possible as funding cut by 30 percent, health officials say
A health worker administers polio drops to a child for vaccination on the first day of a nationwide week-long poliovirus eradication campaign in Karachi on October 13, 2025. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bm4uu

Updated 21 October 2025
Reuters
Follow

Ending polio still possible as funding cut by 30 percent, health officials say

Ending polio still possible as funding cut by 30 percent, health officials say
  • The shortfall is largely driven by a pullback from foreign aid led by United States and other wealthy donor governments
  • In 2025, there have been 36 cases of wild polio in Afghanistan and Pakistan, the two countries where it remains endemic
Updated 21 October 2025
Reuters
Follow

LONDON: Eradicating polio is still possible despite significant funding cuts to the effort, global health officials said on Tuesday, as they outlined how they will cope with the shortfall.

The budget of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, a partnership including the World Health Organization and the Gates Foundation, will take a 30 percent cut in 2026 and has a $1.7 billion funding gap up to 2029, the organization says.

The shortfall is largely driven by a pullback from foreign aid led by the United States and other wealthy donor governments.

In response, the GPEI partners say they plan to focus more on surveillance and vaccination in areas where there is a high risk of polio transmission.

The GPEI will also collaborate more with other global health programs like measles campaigns, and use strategies like fractional dosing – where as little as a fifth of a vaccine dose is used to stretch out supplies and cut costs, as studies have shown this still protects children from infection.

SOME ACTIVITIES WILL STOP

The partnership will reduce its work in lower-risk areas, unless there are outbreaks, as well as focusing on efficiencies.

“The significant reductions in funding... mean that certain activities will simply not happen,” said Jamal Ahmed, WHO director of polio eradication in a press conference on Tuesday.

Wiping out the paralysis-causing viral disease has been a global health aim for decades. Despite significant progress due to mass vaccination since 1988, ending the disease has proved challenging: the first missed deadline for doing so was in 2000.

Some infectious disease experts have questioned whether it is possible to eradicate the disease, which often causes no symptoms, making it harder to track the spread. Advocates say that it would be foolhardy to stop when the world is so close, despite challenges like conflict and vaccine hesitancy.

“Eradication remains feasible and is doable,” said Ahmed. “We need everybody to remain committed and ensure that no child is left behind.”

In 2025, there have been 36 cases of wild polio in Afghanistan and Pakistan, the two countries where it remains endemic and where essential activities will continue, the GPEI said.

There have been 149 cases of the vaccine-derived form of the virus this year in countries including Nigeria. Cases of both forms have fallen since 2024.

Vaccine-derived polio can occur when children are immunized with a vaccine containing a weakened version of the live virus. They are protected, but the virus excreted by these children can spread and mutate among an unvaccinated population.

Topics: Polio

Pakistan army chief visits Egypt to enhance military, defense cooperation

Pakistan army chief visits Egypt to enhance military, defense cooperation
Updated 13 sec ago
Follow

Pakistan army chief visits Egypt to enhance military, defense cooperation

Pakistan army chief visits Egypt to enhance military, defense cooperation
  • Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir meets Egyptian minister of defense, grand imam of Al Azhar Institute, says military’s media wing
  • Army chief discusses matters of mutual interest, stresses need to eradicate extremist ideologies, “contorted interpretations” of Islam
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s army chief is in Egypt where he held meetings with top defense and military officials to enhance bilateral military cooperation, Pakistani military’s media wing said on Thursday, with talks between both sides focusing on regional security and matters of mutual interest. 

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir met Egypt’s Minister of Defense General Abdul Maged Sagar and the chief of staff of the country’s armed forces, Lt. Gen. Ahmed Khalifa Fatehi, during his visit, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said. 

The Pakistani army chief described Egypt as a brotherly country, adding that cooperation between both states would not only benefit their people will also lead to peace and stability in the region. 

“The visit is aimed at enhancing military cooperation and defense collaboration between the two brotherly countries,” the ISPR said. 

Munir was presented with the guard of honor when he arrived at the Ministry of Defense in Egypt, the military’s media wing said. He also laid a floral wreath at the ‘Memorial of Unknown Soldier’ and the grave of former Egyptian president Mohamed Anwar Al Sadat.

The Pakistani army chief also met Sheikh Ahmed El Tayab, the grand imam of the Al Azhar institute, during which the imam shared his views on the challenges faced by the Muslim world. 

“The COAS highlighted the need to eradicate extremist ideologies and contorted interpretations of Islam,” the ISPR concluded. 

Pakistan and Egypt have cordial ties and both countries have resolved in recent years to facilitate businessmen with visas, exchange trade-related information and promote private-sector contacts.

Military and defense officials of the two countries regularly hold meetings to review the regional security situation. Pakistan’s chairman joint chiefs of staff committee, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, visited Egypt in July this year for the third round of defense and security talks between the two countries.

In July also, senior officials from both countries discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation in agriculture, food security and farming, with Islamabad expressing interest in learning from Cairo’s successful experiences in these areas. 

Topics: Pakistan Egypt ties

South Africa suffer injury blows ahead of limited-overs tour of Pakistan

South Africa suffer injury blows ahead of limited-overs tour of Pakistan
Updated 31 min 56 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

South Africa suffer injury blows ahead of limited-overs tour of Pakistan

South Africa suffer injury blows ahead of limited-overs tour of Pakistan
  • Proteas’ stand-in T20 captain David Miller, pacer Gerald Coetzee ruled out of limited-overs Pakistan tour 
  • Matthew Breetzke, uncapped Tony de Zorzi added to T20 squad while Donovan Ferreira will captain visitors
Updated 31 min 56 sec ago
Reuters

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s stand-in Twenty20 captain David Miller and fast bowler Gerald Coetzee have been ruled out of the limited-overs tour of Pakistan, Cricket South Africa said on Thursday.

Miller was due to lead the T20 side in the three-match series, which starts on Tuesday, but strained a hamstring in training and is out of the tour.

Coetzee will miss the T20 series and three one-day internationals that follow in because of a pectoral muscle injury, sustained while bowling during the one-off T20 international against Namibia in Windhoek this month.

Matthew Breetzke and uncapped Tony de Zorzi have been added to the T20 squad, while Donovan Ferreira will captain the side. Ottneil Baartman has been named as Coetzee’s replacement in the ODI squad.

The squads are without players being rested after the two-test series against Pakistan, including usual T20 skipper Aiden Markram, batsman Tristan Stubbs and fast bowler Kagiso Rabada. ODI captain Temba Bavuma is also not touring as he works his way back to fitness after a calf injury to be fit for the two-test test series in India next month.

T20 squad: Donovan Ferreira (captain, Titans), Ottneil Baartman (Dolphins), Corbin Bosch (Titans), Matthew Breetzke (Warriors), Dewald Brevis (Titans), Nandre Burger (Western Province), Quinton de Kock (Lions), Tony de Zorzi (Western Province), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), George Linde (Western Province), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Nqaba Peter (Lions), Lhuan-dre Pretorius (Titans), Andile Simelane (Dolphins), Lizaad Williams (Titans).

ODI squad: Breetzke, Baartman, Bosch, Brevis, Burger, De Kock, De Zorzi, Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin (Lions), Linde, Ngidi, Peter, Pretorius, Sinethemba Qeshile (Warriors), Williams.

Topics: Pakistan vs South Africa

Pakistan bans religiopolitical party under Anti-Terrorism Act after violent clashes

Pakistan bans religiopolitical party under Anti-Terrorism Act after violent clashes
Updated 23 October 2025
Follow

Pakistan bans religiopolitical party under Anti-Terrorism Act after violent clashes

Pakistan bans religiopolitical party under Anti-Terrorism Act after violent clashes
  • Violent clashes between Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan and police took place in Punjab earlier this month during a planned protest march
  • Known for street mobilization and confrontational politics, TLP has repeatedly staged mass sit-ins and marches to Islamabad since 2017
Updated 23 October 2025
Shahjahan Khurram

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s federal cabinet unanimously approved a summary declaring religiopolitical party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) a proscribed organization under the Anti-Terrorism Act, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on Thursday, following violent clashes between the party’s supporters and law enforcement personnel earlier this month. 

The Punjab government announced last Friday it had formally approved a recommendation to ban the TLP and sent it to the government for final enforcement. Punjab’s move came a few days after a pre-dawn operation by law enforcement authorities in Muridke, a town near Lahore, where the TLP had set up a protest camp en route to Islamabad. The crackdown led to violent clashes and dozens of arrests, effectively halting the group’s planned march. 

The party said its march toward Islamabad was for peaceful purposes and was intended to culminate in a sit-in outside the US Embassy in Islamabad to demonstrate solidarity with Gaza.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday chaired a meeting of the federal cabinet in which the interior ministry submitted the summary to ban the TLP on behalf of the Punjab government, the PMO said. The cabinet was briefed on the “violent and terrorist” activities of the TLP across the country, it added. 

“The federal cabinet has unanimously approved declaring the TLP (Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan) as a proscribed organization under the Anti-Terrorism Act,” the PMO said. 

Senior Punjab government officials took part in the cabinet meeting via video link, the statement said. Members of the cabinet were told that since the party was formed in 2016, it had incited unrest throughout the country via violent protests. 

This is not the first time the government has decided to ban the TLP. The federal government outlawed the group in April 2021 under the same Anti-Terrorism Act, following a wave of violent anti-France protests that left several police officers dead.

However, the ban was lifted just months later in November 2021, after Islamabad negotiated a deal with the party to end its march toward the capital.

The PMO noted that the TLP’s violent protest rallies and gatherings in the past have resulted in the deaths of security personnel and innocent citizens. Punjab Police said earlier this month that clashes with TLP protesters injured nearly 100 police personnel.

“After the briefing and recommendations from the Punjab government, the federal cabinet unanimously concluded that the TLP is involved in terrorism and violent activities,” it concluded. 

TLP’S RISE

The TLP, led by its chief Saad Hussain Rizvi, is known for its street mobilization and confrontational politics. The party has repeatedly staged mass sit-ins and marches to Islamabad since its rise in 2017. Previous protests have often turned violent, resulting in extended clashes with police and days-long disruption of traffic on key highways leading to the capital.

TLP has its ideological roots in Barelvi Islam, a mainstream sect traditionally seen as moderate but for which blasphemy is a red line. It was formed in 2015 by Rizvi’s wheelchair-bound father, Khadim Hussain Rizvi, known for his fiery speeches and harsh criticism of political opponents. 

The party started making waves in 2016 when it protested the execution of Mumtaz Qadri, a bodyguard who assassinated the governor of Punjab over his stance on blasphemy.

The TLP bagged 2.2 million votes in the 2018 national elections, mostly from the easter Punjab province, and won two provincial seats in southern Sindh. It also emerged as the third-largest party in Punjab, behind former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and ex-premier Nawaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

According to Gallup Pakistan, over 2.89 million people voted for the far-right party in the 2024 national elections, 0.76 million more compared to the 2018 polls.

Topics: Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan party (TLP) Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Islamabad, Doha sign protocol to realize Qatar’s $3 billion investment in Pakistan

Islamabad, Doha sign protocol to realize Qatar’s $3 billion investment in Pakistan
Updated 23 October 2025
Follow

Islamabad, Doha sign protocol to realize Qatar’s $3 billion investment in Pakistan

Islamabad, Doha sign protocol to realize Qatar’s $3 billion investment in Pakistan
  • Pakistan’s Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan meets Qatari counterpart at sixth Joint Ministerial Commission session
  • Qatar, Pakistan agree to enhance cooperation in road, railways, aviation, health, media digital economy and IT sectors 
Updated 23 October 2025
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Qatar have signed a protocol that commits both nations to realize Doha’s $3 billion investment in Pakistan’s key sectors, the economic affairs ministry said in a statement on Thursday, amid Islamabad’s efforts to attract foreign funding to stabilize its economy. 

The development took place during the sixth session of the two-day Pakistan-Qatar Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) on economic, trade and technical cooperation between the two countries. The Qatari emir’s office said in 2022 that the Qatar Investment Authority aims to invest $3 billion in Pakistan to support the South Asian nation’s cash-strapped economy. Qatar’s investment will focus on Pakistan’s transport, civil aviation, education, health, culture, media, communications, information technology and labor sectors.

The agreement was signed between Pakistan’s Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan and his Qatari counterpart, Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, during the JMC meeting, the economic affairs ministry said. 

“In the realm of trade, economy and investment, the signed protocol commits both nations to realizing His Highness the Emir of Qatar’s vision of investing $3 billion in Pakistan through the Qatar Investment Authority or other investment vehicles,” the Pakistani ministry said.

Both sides agreed to enhance direct coordination between Pakistan’s Special Investment Facilitation Council— a government body formed in June 2023 to fast-track decisions related to international investment in Pakistan— and the Qatar Investment Authority, to create a more conducive environment for Qatari investors.

As per the signed protocol, Qatar will enhance cooperation in Pakistan’s public transport system including rail, bus and metro networks and support the adoption of electric vehicles in the country. Pakistan and Qatar’s aviation authorities will also meet early next year to further strengthen cooperation, it added.

The statement said the agreement also included a memorandum of understanding between Pakistan and Qatar’s education ministries to enhance technical skills development.

It highlighted the need to form a joint working committee to attract Pakistani medical professionals to Qatar’s Hamad Medical Corporation and promote the exchange of health expertise between the two countries.

“They also provide for exploring the mutual recognition of pharmaceuticals and medical instruments to facilitate market access,” the ministry said.

It also included news exchange agreements between state-run entities Qatar News Agency and the Associated Press of Pakistan for joint documentary and drama productions, along with cultural program exchanges with Pakistan Broadcasting Cooperation and Qatar Radio.

The agreement called for stronger cooperation in e-government, smart cities, digital economy and transformation in the communication and IT sector.

In the labor sector, it urged sending skilled Pakistani workers to Qatar and fast-tracking a new MoU on labor cooperation.

Pakistan shares cordial ties with Qatar rooted in economic cooperation, defense, shared values, faith and culture. Qatar hosts a large Pakistani workforce and this month facilitated dialogue that resulted in a ceasefire with Afghanistan after border skirmishes.

Topics: Pakistan Qatar ties Pakistan’s Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan

Gunmen kill Pakistan militia chief, five others

Gunmen kill Pakistan militia chief, five others
Updated 23 October 2025
AFP
Follow

Gunmen kill Pakistan militia chief, five others

Gunmen kill Pakistan militia chief, five others
  • Assailants torched bodies of pro-government militia chief and others in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, says official
  • No group has claimed responsibility but official says Pakistani Taliban demanded extortion money from militia chief
Updated 23 October 2025
AFP

 

PESHAWAR: Gunmen fired on a vehicle in Pakistan’s northwestern border region, killing a pro-government militia leader and five others before torching their bodies, an official told AFP on Thursday.

The attack took place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday, where violence has surged since the Taliban returned to power in neighboring Afghanistan in 2021.

The gunmen fired on the victims, poured fuel onto their vehicle and set it ablaze, a senior administration official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

“The assailants set the vehicle on fire to spread fear, completely charring the bodies of the six victims,” the official said.

No group has claimed responsibility, but the official said the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) — the Pakistani Taliban — had been demanding extortion money from the militia leader, which he refused to pay, and was killed in reprisal.

Pakistan has accused the Taliban authorities in Afghanistan of sheltering TTP militants and allowing them to launch cross-border attacks from there — a charge Kabul denies.

The border between the two countries was closed after clashes this month, sparked by an explosion in Kabul on October 9, killed dozens of civilians and troops on both sides.

Afghanistan’s Taliban government blamed the blast on Pakistan and launched a retaliatory offensive along the border.

A ceasefire brokered over the weekend remained in effect on Thursday, with Pakistani and Afghan officials due to meet in Turkiye on Saturday.

Topics: militancy in Pakistan KP militancy

Latest updates

Messi signs new Inter Miami contract through 2028: club

Messi signs new Inter Miami contract through 2028: club

US envoy calls on Iran to abandon regional ambitions, as UN presses for two-state solution

US envoy calls on Iran to abandon regional ambitions, as UN presses for two-state solution

Royal Diriyah Opera House: a modern desert oasis honoring tradition

Royal Diriyah Opera House: a modern desert oasis honoring tradition

3 Abu Dhabi restaurants retain Michelin stars in 2026 guide

3 Abu Dhabi restaurants retain Michelin stars in 2026 guide

Met Police sack British officer over ‘racism’ revealed in BBC Panorama probe

Met Police sack British officer over ‘racism’ revealed in BBC Panorama probe

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.