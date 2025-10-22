Pakistan Navy seizes $972 million drug haul under Saudi-led maritime task force

KARACHI: A Pakistan Navy ship operating under a Saudi-led multinational task force has seized narcotics worth nearly $972 million (Rs271 billion) in the North Arabian Sea, the navy said on Wednesday.

The operation was carried out by PNS Yarmook under the command of the Combined Task Force 150 (CTF-150), part of the Bahrain-based Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), a coalition of 39 nations focused on maintaining security and stability across the Indian Ocean and adjoining waters.

The operation underscores deepening regional cooperation to curb narcotics trafficking and terrorism at sea, particularly along the North Arabian Sea corridor, which has long served as a route for illicit trade between South Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. Pakistan regularly contributes naval assets to CMF missions in the region.

“This remarkable achievement highlights Pakistan Navy’s unwavering commitment to regional maritime security, global peace, and the collective fight against illicit trafficking at sea,” Pakistan Navy said.

“PNS YARMOOK reaffirms Pakistan’s active role as a responsible maritime partner contributing to peace and security in the wider Indian Ocean Region.”

After the operation, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf congratulated the crew of PNS Yarmook for their “professionalism and dedication.”

“The Naval Chief underscored that PNS YARMOOK’s operation under Saudi led task force will further enhance the interoperability between the two navies and strengthen defense collaboration between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia,” the navy said.

CTF-150 is one of four task forces under the Combined Maritime Forces headquartered in Bahrain, which includes members from the United States, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and other regional partners.