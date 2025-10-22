You are here

Riyadh Metro spurs residential property boom: Knight Frank 

Riyadh Metro spurs residential property boom: Knight Frank 
The Riyadh Metro was launched in December. Getty
Updated 45 min 20 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan
Riyadh Metro spurs residential property boom: Knight Frank 

Riyadh Metro spurs residential property boom: Knight Frank 
Updated 45 min 20 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan
RIYADH: The opening of the Riyadh Metro has transformed the Saudi capital’s housing market, with villa prices near stations jumping as much as 78 percent since 2023, according to a new report. 

An analysis by Knight Frank found that apartment prices increase by about SR96 ($25.60) per sq. meter for every 500 meters closer to a metro station. 

The report, titled “The Value of Access: Measuring the Impact of Riyadh Metro on Real Estate,” underscores how improved transport connectivity is fueling demand in a city undergoing rapid transformation under Vision 2030. 

The findings come as the metro network marked a major milestone — carrying 100 million passengers in August — since its launch in December. Designed to serve 3.6 million daily commuters, the Riyadh Metro operates a six-line network that connects business districts, residential communities, and cultural landmarks. 

Faisal Durrani, head of research, Knight Frank for the Middle East and North Africa region, said: “Designed to generate change rather than react to it, the system will reshape residential patterns, business locations and the lived experience of the city’s residents.” 

He added that the metro, as a flagship project under the Vision 2030 agenda, is not merely a transport initiative but a cornerstone of the Kingdom’s broader ambition to diversify its economy, enhance livability, and transform Riyadh into a global capital. 

“Transport infrastructure is central to this vision, reducing car dependency, cutting emissions and enabling more sustainable patterns of growth,” said Durrani. 

According to the report, villa values in Al Yarmuk surged by 78 percent since 2023, compared to 22 percent in peripheral areas. 

In Tuwaiq and Al Malqa, homes within walking distance of stations rose by 20 percent between the second quarter of 2023 and June 2025 — double the rate of other locations. 

The analysis estimated that around 1.5 million of Riyadh’s 8.3 million residents live within a 15-minute walk of a metro station — meaning roughly one in five, or 18 percent, of the population benefits from enhanced accessibility. 

By comparison, in Dubai, approximately 13 percent of residents live within walking distance of the metro network. 

The three stations with the highest surrounding populations are Al Bat’ha, Al Wizarat, and the National Museum in central Riyadh, each serving around 50,000 residents within a 15-minute radius. 

“The direct correlation between house prices and proximity to metro stations that we found is consistent with the effect seen in other major cities around the world, reinforcing the conclusion that metro accessibility is a key determinant of real estate value,” said Harmen de Jong, regional partner — head of consulting, MENA at Knight Frank. 

Looking ahead, Knight Frank noted that expansion plans — including the 65-km Line 7 corridor linking Qiddiya, King Salman Park, Diriyah Gate, New Murabba, and King Khalid International Airport — are set to extend these accessibility and sustainability benefits further, unlocking new areas for development.

Topics: Riyadh Metro real estate riyadh real estate

Saudi POS transactions hold above $3bn in mid-October 

Saudi POS transactions hold above $3bn in mid-October 
Updated 11 min 44 sec ago
Miguel Hadchity
Saudi POS transactions hold above $3bn in mid-October 

Saudi POS transactions hold above $3bn in mid-October 
Updated 11 min 44 sec ago
Miguel Hadchity

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s point-of-sale transactions remained above the $3 billion mark for the third consecutive week, underscoring the resilience of consumer activity even as overall spending moderated in mid-October. 

According to the latest data from the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, consumer spending stood at SR12.2 billion ($3.25 billion) during the week ending Oct. 18, reflecting a 9 percent decline from SR13.4 billion a week earlier. 

The total number of transactions also eased 6.1 percent to 222.7 million, compared with 237.2 million in the prior seven-day period. 

Data revealed declines across most spending categories, led by education, which saw the steepest fall — a 31.2 percent drop in value, reflecting a slowdown after earlier back-to-school spending peaks. Recreation and culture followed, with a 14.6 percent decrease. 

Spending on restaurants and cafes dropped 9.3 percent to SR1.52 billion, while food and beverages fell 6.8 percent to SR1.92 billion. Purchases of apparel and accessories decreased 9 percent to SR880.53 million, and construction and building materials slipped 5.6 percent to SR395.63 million. 

The health sector also cooled, declining 7.5 percent to SR818.67 million, while professional and business services dropped 12 percent to SR671.24 million. 

The Kingdom’s key urban centers mirrored the national decline. Riyadh, which accounted for the largest share of total POS spending, saw a 7.8 percent drop to SR4.38 billion, down from SR4.76 billion the previous week. The number of transactions in the capital fell to 74.3 million. 

In Jeddah, transaction values decreased 8 percent to SR1.69 billion, while Dammam reported a 7.9 percent contraction to SR619.68 million. Other cities, such as Makkah and Madinah, also recorded notable declines in consumer spending, down 7.8 percent and 7.9 percent, respectively. Tabuk followed with an 11.5 percent decline. 

POS data, tracked weekly by SAMA, provides an indicator of consumer spending trends and the ongoing growth of digital payments in Saudi Arabia. 

The data also highlights the expanding reach of POS infrastructure, extending beyond major retail hubs to smaller cities and service sectors, supporting broader digital inclusion initiatives. 

The growth of digital payment technologies aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 objectives, promoting electronic transactions and contributing to the Kingdom’s broader digital economy. 

Topics: POS transactions point-of-sale Saudi Central Bank (SAMA)

PIF's EA deal: What's happening behind the scenes in esports?

PIF’s EA deal: What’s happening behind the scenes in esports?
Updated 21 October 2025
Abdulrahman Abed Al-Eqtisadiah
PIF’s EA deal: What’s happening behind the scenes in esports?

PIF’s EA deal: What’s happening behind the scenes in esports?
Updated 21 October 2025
Abdulrahman Abed Al-Eqtisadiah

RIYADH: Just weeks after the conclusion of the second edition of the Esports World Cup, the Saudis were ready for the next step. 

In late September, the Public Investment Fund, along with investment partners, acquired the American video game company Electronic Arts for $55 billion, a deal considered one of the largest in the sector.

Riyadh is now given the key to entering global markets, bringing it closer than ever to achieving its goals, particularly those related to attracting tourists from Japan and South Korea, historical leaders in this sector.

The most prominent outcome of this deal is that Saudi Arabia will benefit from the EA player base, estimated at around 150 million annually, given that the company develops the most popular games such as FIFA and F1. 

It will be easy for the Kingdom to organize tournaments with exclusive rights within the Esports World Cup to attract all these people to the Riyadh Boulevard in Hittin over the next few years.

Saudi Arabia’s influence and confident steps toward digital sports leadership have worried some American politicians, including Senators Richard Blumenthal and Elizabeth Warren. 

They sent a letter to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US Treasury Department demanding strict scrutiny of the deal, arguing that it goes beyond a financial investment to influence storytelling and content, which they say influences American culture. 

EA responded that the deal has been approved and aims to accelerate innovation and growth in the entertainment industry, according to PC Gamer, a British magazine specializing in the video game industry.

Saudi Arabia’s passion is relentless. The latest edition of the Esports World Cup saw the Saudi Tourism Authority join as an official partner, capitalizing on the tournament’s audience of 3 million visitors. 

Meanwhile, the General Entertainment Authority installed giant interactive sculptures of famous characters such as Gundam and Vegapunk in Boulevard World during the Riyadh Season, seeking to attract Asian audiences through various entertainment experiences such as Anime Cafes, Japan Park, and a Kanji calligraphy experience.

Here’s the question: Will the number of tourists coming to Saudi Arabia from Asian capitals such as Beijing, Bangkok, and Manila, as well as Taipei, Singapore, and New Delhi, increase before the start of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup and the 2034 World Cup?

Faisal bin Homran, chief product officer at eSports World Cup Foundation, confirms that their strategy with clubs encourages fans from their home countries to come to Riyadh as part of an integrated sports, tourism, and entertainment journey. 

The latest club tournament generated 350 million viewing hours, with prizes exceeding $70 million, the largest prize pool in the history of the global eSports sector.

Further fueling the growth are the combined efforts of partners in China, Japan, Germany, and the US ahead of the inaugural eSports National Team Cup in Riyadh in November 2026. 

Bin Hamran believes the sustainability of the game lies in enhancing it with artificial intelligence technologies and increasing viewership, despite challenges such as differing audience tastes, the decline of some games among citizens of different countries, and the time difference between the East and West. 

All of these obstacles are fading thanks to the continued support and attention of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The eSports sector aims to contribute $13 billion to Saudi Arabia’s GDP by 2030. Bin Hamran believes that current planning will lead to amazing future results, not only in terms of sporting enjoyment, but also in terms of financial outcomes. 

He said: “Most of the current targets have been achieved, and most of the revenues come from partnerships, viewership, visitors, tickets, sponsorship rights, advertising, promotional merchandise, and fees from game-producing companies.

“Profits will double and increase in the coming years. Our goal is to double viewership, follow-up, and participants, while increasing the value of the game’s brand for sponsors and advertisers.”

Sports fans are wondering about the possibility of creating a global game that reflects Saudi identity after the sovereign wealth fund acquired EA. 

Bin Hamran told Al-Eqtisadiah: “It is possible, as the company owns the largest international studios, and there are ongoing discussions with other studios, which will undoubtedly develop local content played by hundreds of millions around the world. 

“Also, electronic game publishers are racing to open headquarters and studios with the latest technology in Riyadh, with financial investments pumped into them under the umbrella of major partnerships. It is sufficient that the national strategy for games aims to provide more than 39,000 job opportunities over five years.”

Topics: Electronic Arts Public Investment Fund (PIF) eSports

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in red at 11,546 

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in red at 11,546 
Updated 21 October 2025
Nirmal Narayanan
Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in red at 11,546 

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in red at 11,546 
Updated 21 October 2025
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped on Tuesday, falling 98.75 points, or 0.85 percent, to close at 11,545.80. 

The benchmark index recorded a total trading turnover of SR4.91 billion ($1.31 billion), with 35 stocks advancing and 221 declining. 

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu also shed 149.66 points, or 0.59 percent, to close at 25,072.11. 

Meanwhile, the MSCI Tadawul Index fell 0.73 percent to 1,507.47. 

Al Majed Oud Co. was the best-performing stock on the benchmark index, as its share price increased by 3.36 percent to SR135.20. 

The share price of Americana Restaurants International rose 2.40 percent to SR2.13. 

Arabian Contracting Services Co. also saw its stock price climb by 1.79 percent to SR108.10. 

Conversely, the share price of Yamama Cement Co. declined by 9.99 percent to SR28.46. 

On the announcements front, Alinma Bank reported a net profit of SR4.67 billion for the first nine months of 2025, up 8.61 percent compared to the same period of the previous year. 

In a Tadawul statement, the financial institution attributed this rise to growth in financing and investments volume. Its third-quarter net profit rose 1.30 percent year on year to SR1.59 billion. 

Alinma Bank’s share price declined 0.53 percent to SR26.20. 

Bank Aljazira also released its results, reporting a nine-month net profit of SR1.14 billion, a 20.42 percent increase from the previous year. 

According to a Tadawul statement, this rise in profit was driven by a higher income from financing and investments, which increased as a result of portfolio growth. 

The financial institution’s third-quarter profit stood at SR400.1 million, marking an increase of 20.82 percent compared to the same period in 2024. 

The share price of Bank Aljazira dropped by 1.85 percent to SR12.72. 

Topics: Closing Bell Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Goldman Sachs expands wealth management in Saudi Arabia, targeting ultra-rich 

Goldman Sachs expands wealth management in Saudi Arabia, targeting ultra-rich 
Updated 21 October 2025
Al-Eqtisadiah
Goldman Sachs expands wealth management in Saudi Arabia, targeting ultra-rich 

Goldman Sachs expands wealth management in Saudi Arabia, targeting ultra-rich 
Updated 21 October 2025
Al-Eqtisadiah

RIYADH: Goldman Sachs is expanding its wealth management division in Saudi Arabia, the bank said, as global financial firms increase their presence in the Middle East’s largest economy.  

The New York-based banking giant has launched the first phase of its private banking services locally, Al-Eqtisadiah reported. The expansion will enhance operations from its Riyadh office, where the US lender has maintained a presence for over a decade. 

The expansion comes after Goldman Sachs became the first major international investment bank to receive a regional headquarters license in Saudi Arabia last year. 

In a statement, Rob Mullane, co-head of private wealth management for the EMEA region at Goldman Sachs, said: “Saudi Arabia has an exceptionally dynamic economy and a highly sophisticated investor base.”

He added that the bank plans to offer both “local and global investment opportunities” for regional clients. 

The license aligns with Saudi authorities’ ongoing efforts to attract more foreign companies to establish regional hubs in the Kingdom, as part of the broader economic diversification plan under Vision 2030. 

Goldman Sachs’ expansion is part of a wider trend of global financial firms scaling up operations across the Middle East. This growth is largely driven by the region’s vast concentration of capital, including sovereign wealth funds and wealthy families managing more than $1 trillion in assets. 

While Saudi Arabia and the UAE remain the primary focus, other Gulf nations, such as Qatar, are also taking steps to attract international financial institutions. 

The move positions Goldman Sachs to directly serve ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families in Saudi Arabia and across the Middle East, tapping into one of the world’s most significant pools of private capital. 

Topics: Goldman Sachs

PIF's Soudah Development partners with FII Institute to boost sustainable tourism 

PIF’s Soudah Development partners with FII Institute to boost sustainable tourism 
Updated 21 October 2025
Reem Walid
PIF’s Soudah Development partners with FII Institute to boost sustainable tourism 

PIF’s Soudah Development partners with FII Institute to boost sustainable tourism 
Updated 21 October 2025
Reem Walid

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund–owned Soudah Development has signed a strategic partnership with the Future Investment Initiative Institute to advance sustainable investment and tourism in the Aseer region. 

The collaboration, unveiled ahead of the FII9 conference in Riyadh from Oct. 27 to 30, will see both entities cooperate on thought leadership programs, global forums, and innovation initiatives aimed at promoting environmental responsibility and community development, the company said in a statement. 

Established in 2021, the company aims to develop Soudah and parts of Rijal Almaa into a world-class luxury mountain tourism destination, emphasizing authentic cultural experiences and immersion in nature in line with Saudi Vision 2030. 

Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector has exceeded expectations, hitting its original Vision 2030 target of 100 million visitors seven years early, and now aims for 150 million tourists by the end of the decade. 

Richard Attias, chairman of the executive committee and acting CEO of the FII Institute, said: “Tourism is a powerful engine for economic growth and cultural exchange, but its future depends on regenerative approaches that restore ecosystems, empower communities, and preserve authenticity.”  

He added: “Together, we aim to demonstrate how tourism can be both a driver of prosperity and a catalyst for long-term resilience.” 

The partnership underscores the FII Institute’s focus on sustainable investment and supports Soudah Development’s efforts to advance tourism and economic growth 

“Saudi Arabia is accelerating the realization of Vision 2030, and Soudah Development is proud to be contributing through Soudah Peaks, the Kingdom’s first luxury mountain destination,” said Saleh Aloraini, CEO of Soudah Development. 

He added: “As a strategic partner of FII Institute, we are showcasing how this flagship project is driving the development of the Aseer region, attracting investment, and advancing the Kingdom’s economic diversification agenda.” 

Topics: Soudah Development Company (SDC) FII Institute FII9

