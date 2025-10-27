You are here

Venezuela says US military exercises on nearby island a 'provocation'

Update Venezuela says US military exercises on nearby island a ‘provocation’
The USS Gravely is one of several warships Washington deployed to the Caribbean as part of an anti-drugs campaign that Venezuela sees as a front for trying to topple President Nicolas Maduro. (AFP)
Updated 27 October 2025
Reuters
Venezuela says US military exercises on nearby island a ‘provocation’

Venezuela says US military exercises on nearby island a ‘provocation’
  • USS Gravely’s arrival comes amid a mounting military campaign by US President Donald Trump against alleged drug-traffickers in Latin America
  • Trinidad and Tobago is situated just 11 kilometers from the Venezuelan coast at its closest point
Updated 27 October 2025
Reuters
PORT OF SPAIN: Venezuela on Sunday blasted the arrival in nearby Trinidad and Tobago of a US warship as a dangerous “provocation,” amid mounting fears of potential attacks against the Venezuelan mainland.

The USS Gravely, a guided missile destroyer, docked Sunday in the Trinidadian capital Port of Spain for a four-day visit, which will include joint training with local defense forces.

The ship’s arrival comes amid a mounting military campaign by US President Donald Trump against alleged drug-traffickers in Latin America, which has largely targeted Venezuelans and thus far been limited to deadly strikes in international waters.

Trump has increasingly threatened in recent days to take the campaign on land, while Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro claims Washington is plotting his ouster.

Trinidad and Tobago, which is situated just 11 kilometers (6.8 miles) from the Venezuelan coast at its closest point, has sided with Washington against its neighbor.

Venezuela angrily denounced “the military provocation of Trinidad and Tobago, in coordination with the CIA, aimed at provoking a war in the Caribbean.”

Caracas added that it had arrested “a group of mercenaries” with links to the CIA, days after Trump said he had authorized covert CIA operations against Venezuela.

Maduro’s government claimed the alleged mercenaries were mounting a “false flag attack” aimed at provoking a full-blown war, without giving details.

Venezuela regularly claims to have arrested US-backed mercenaries working to destabilize Maduro’s administration.

US strikes on boats

The USS Gravely is one of several warships Washington deployed to the Caribbean in August as part of an anti-drugs campaign that Venezuela sees as a front for trying to topple Maduro, whose reelection Washington rejects as fraudulent.

Tensions escalated sharply on Friday, when the Pentagon also ordered the deployment of the world’s biggest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R Ford, to the region.

US forces have blown up at least 10 boats they claimed were smuggling narcotics, killing at least 43 people, since September.

The standoff has pulled in Colombia’s Gustavo Petro, a sharp critic of the US strikes who was sanctioned by Washington on Friday for allegedly allowing drug production to flourish.

Caracas has accused Trinidad and Tobago, a laid-back twin-island nation of 1.4 million people whose Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar is fiercely critical of Maduro, of serving as “a US aircraft carrier.”

The Trinidad and Tobago government said the USS Gravely’s visit “aims to bolster the fight against transnational crime and build resilience through training, humanitarian activities, and security cooperation.”

It values its relationship “with the people of Venezuela” and remains committed to “the creation of a safer, stronger and more prosperous region,” a government statement said.

‘Getting a lash’

In Port of Spain, some people welcomed the government’s show of support for Trump’s campaign but others worried about getting caught up in a regional conflict.

“If anything should happen with Venezuela and America, we as people who live on the outskirts of it... could end up getting a lash any time,” 64-year-old Daniel Holder, a Rastafarian who wore a white turban, said.

“I am against my country being part of this,” he added.

Victor Rojas, a 38-year-old carpenter who has been living in Trinidad and Tobago for the past eight years, said he was worried for his family back home.

“Venezuela is not in a position to weather an attack right now,” he said, referring to the country’s economic collapse under Maduro.

Trinidad and Tobago, which acts as a hub in the Caribbean drug trade, has itself been caught up in the US campaign of strikes on suspected drug boats.

Two Trinidadian men were killed in a strike on a vessel that set out from Venezuela in mid-October, according to their families.

The mother of one of the victims insisted he was a fisherman, not a drug trafficker.

Local authorities have not yet confirmed their deaths.

EU in last-minute talks to set new climate goal for COP30

EU in last-minute talks to set new climate goal for COP30
Updated 25 min 49 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

EU in last-minute talks to set new climate goal for COP30

EU in last-minute talks to set new climate goal for COP30
  • EU ministers meet to try to pass new climate target
  • Bloc’s credibility at risk ahead of COP30 climate talks
Updated 25 min 49 sec ago
Reuters

BRUSSELS: EU climate ministers will make a last-ditch attempt to pass a new climate change target on Tuesday, in an effort to avoid going to the UN COP30 summit in Brazil empty-handed.
Failure to agree could undermine the European Union’s claims to leadership at the COP30 talks, which will test the will of major economies to keep fighting climate change despite opposition from US President Donald Trump.
Countries including China, Britain and Australia have already submitted new climate targets ahead of COP30.
But the EU, which has some of the world’s most ambitious CO2-cutting policies, has struggled to contain a backlash from industries and governments skeptical that it can afford the measures alongside defense and industrial priorities. EU members failed to agree a 2040 climate target in September, leaving them scrambling for a deal days before European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen meets other world leaders at COP30 in Belem, Brazil, on November 6.
“The geopolitical landscape has rarely been more complex,” EU climate policy chief Wopke Hoekstra told a gathering of climate ministers in Canada on Saturday, adding that he was confident the bloc would approve its new goal.
“The European Union will continue to do its utmost, even under these circumstances, in Belem to uphold its commitment to multilateralism and to the Paris Agreement,” he said.
The starting point for talks is a European Commission proposal to cut net EU greenhouse gas emissions by 90 percent from 1990 levels by 2040, to keep countries on track for net-zero by 2050.
Italy, Poland and the Czech Republic are among those warning this is too restrictive for domestic industries struggling with high energy costs, cheaper Chinese imports and US tariffs.
Others, including the Netherlands, Spain and Sweden, cite worsening extreme weather and the need to catch up with China in manufacturing green technologies as reasons for ambitious goals. The draft compromise ministers will discuss, seen by Reuters, includes a clause demanded by France allowing a weakening of the 2040 goal in future, if it becomes clear EU forests are not absorbing enough CO2 to meet it. Brussels has also vowed to change other measures to attempt to win buy-in for the climate goal. These include controlling prices in an upcoming carbon market and considering weakening its 2035 combustion engine ban as requested by Germany.
A deal on Tuesday will require ministers to agree on the share of the 90 percent emissions cut countries can cover by buying foreign carbon credits — effectively softening efforts required by domestic industries.
France has said credits should cover 5 percent, more than the 3 percent share originally proposed by the Commission. Other governments argue money would be better spent on supporting European industries than buying foreign CO2 credits.
Support from at least 15 of the 27 EU members is needed to pass the goal. EU diplomats said on Monday the vote would be tight and could depend on one or two flipping positions.
Ministers will try first to agree the 2040 goal, and from that derive an emissions pledge for 2035 — which is what the UN asked countries to submit ahead of COP30.

