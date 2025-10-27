You are here

  • Home
  • FIFA President Infantino announces new ASEAN Cup tournament for Southeast Asian nations

FIFA President Infantino announces new ASEAN Cup tournament for Southeast Asian nations

FIFA President Infantino announces new ASEAN Cup tournament for Southeast Asian nations
Southeast Asia already stages the ASEAN Championship, a biennial regional competition, with Vietnam winning the most recent edition in January. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pd7tm

Updated 27 October 2025
AP
Follow

FIFA President Infantino announces new ASEAN Cup tournament for Southeast Asian nations

FIFA President Infantino announces new ASEAN Cup tournament for Southeast Asian nations
  • Southeast Asia already stages the ASEAN Championship, a biennial regional competition, with Vietnam winning the most recent edition in January
Updated 27 October 2025
AP
Follow

KUALA LUMPUR: FIFA President Gianni Infantino unveiled a new football tournament for Southeast Asian nations on Sunday at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Malaysia.
Southeast Asia already stages the ASEAN Championship, a biennial regional competition, with Vietnam winning the most recent edition in January. But Infantino said the new tournament will be held during FIFA’s international match window allowing players from leagues around the world to join their national teams.
“Through the FIFA ASEAN Cup, we are uniting countries together, and this competition will be a huge success,” Infantino said. “It will help boost national team football in the ASEAN region and will support the development of our sport across all of Southeast Asia.”
Infantino made the announcement hours after East Timor was formally admitted as ASEAN’s 11th member.
“The number 11 is a symbolic one in the footballing world as each team has 11 players,” Infantino said.
Indonesia was the only team from an ASEAN member nation to advance beyond the third round of continental qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.
The new southeast Asian tournament is expected to be staged in a similar format to the Arab Cup. FIFA said it would engage stakeholders including the Asian Football Confederation before finalizing the details.

Topics: FIFA football ASEAN

Related

De Bruyne scores and limps off as Napoli beat Inter to move top
Sport

De Bruyne scores and limps off as Napoli beat Inter to move top

Norris claims ‘beautiful’ Mexico win, replaces Piastri as championship leader
Sport

Norris claims ‘beautiful’ Mexico win, replaces Piastri as championship leader

‘Battle of the Sexes’ pits Aryna Sabalenka against Nick Kyrgios

‘Battle of the Sexes’ pits Aryna Sabalenka against Nick Kyrgios
Updated 6 min 58 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

‘Battle of the Sexes’ pits Aryna Sabalenka against Nick Kyrgios

‘Battle of the Sexes’ pits Aryna Sabalenka against Nick Kyrgios
  • WTA world No. 1 Sabalenka vs. showman Kyrgios on Dec. 28
  • Game comes 52 years after Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs
Updated 6 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: WTA world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and tennis showman Nick Kyrgios face-off in a competition billed as the “Battle of the Sexes: The Dubai Showdown” on Dec. 28.

The event at the Coca-Cola Arena has been organized by TLive, the sports and entertainment company, co-founding partner IM8, and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.

Fifty-two years after the legendary 1973 “Battle of the Sexes” match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs, this contemporary edition unites two of tennis’ most compelling personalities, the organizers stated in a release on Tuesday.

Sabalenka said: “I have so much respect for Billie Jean King and what she has done for the women’s game. I’m proud to represent women’s tennis and to be part of this modern take of the iconic ‘Battle of the Sexes’ match.

“Dubai is my home, and I know this city loves big, entertaining events. I have a lot of respect for Nick and his talent, but make no mistake, I’m ready to bring my A-game.”

Kyrgios said: “When the world No.1 challenges you, you answer the call. I've got massive respect for Aryna; she’s a powerhouse and a true champion.

“But I’ve never backed down from a challenge, and I’m not just here to play — I’m here to entertain. This is what I live for.”

Mark McFarlane, MD of TLive, said: “We’re bringing together two of tennis’ most compelling personalities for a night that celebrates skill, showmanship, and respect on and off the court.”

Topics: tennis Aryna Sabalenka Nick Kyrgios Dubai UAE

Related

Update Sabalenka, Pegula start strong as Gauff falters in WTA Finals opener in Riyadh video
Sport

Sabalenka, Pegula start strong as Gauff falters in WTA Finals opener in Riyadh

Nick Kyrgios suspended, fined by ATP for ‘conduct contrary to integrity of game’
Sport

Nick Kyrgios suspended, fined by ATP for ‘conduct contrary to integrity of game’

Latest updates

Truckers defy death to supply militant-hit Mali with fuel

Truckers defy death to supply militant-hit Mali with fuel

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 

‘Battle of the Sexes’ pits Aryna Sabalenka against Nick Kyrgios

‘Battle of the Sexes’ pits Aryna Sabalenka against Nick Kyrgios

EU in last-minute talks to set new climate goal for COP30

EU in last-minute talks to set new climate goal for COP30

Seoul: North Korea fired artillery rockets during Hegseth’s DMZ visit

Seoul: North Korea fired artillery rockets during Hegseth’s DMZ visit

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.