You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan PM meets Saudi crown prince on sidelines of Riyadh investment summit

Pakistan PM meets Saudi crown prince on sidelines of Riyadh investment summit

Pakistan PM meets Saudi crown prince on sidelines of Riyadh investment summit
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the sidelines of a Future Investment Initiative summit in Riyadh, on October 26, 2025. (PMO)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5ry82

Updated 27 October 2025
Follow

Pakistan PM meets Saudi crown prince on sidelines of Riyadh investment summit

Pakistan PM meets Saudi crown prince on sidelines of Riyadh investment summit
  • Pakistan, Saudi Arabia enjoy close ties but have sought to broaden their cooperation and signed a defense pact last month
  • Monday’s meeting between Shehbaz Sharif and Crown Prince Mohammed was also attended by Pakistani Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir
Updated 27 October 2025
Waseem Abbasi
Follow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday held a meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the sidelines of a Future Investment Initiative summit in Riyadh, Sharif’s office said.

This is Sharif’s second meeting with the Saudi crown prince since last month, when the two leaders met during an emergency Arab–Islamic Summit in Qatar to discuss Israeli strikes on Doha and the situation in Gaza.

Monday’s meeting between Sharif and Crown Prince Mohammed was attended by senior cabinet members from both countries as well as Pakistani Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, according to Sharif’s office.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh in a cordial atmosphere,” Sharif’s office said, adding: “Matters of mutual interest came under discussion in the meeting.”

It said a detailed joint statement relating to discussions on trade, investment and other affairs concerning the two brotherly countries will be issued shortly.

Sharif arrived in Riyadh along with a high-level delegation on Monday evening to attend the FII summit as Islamabad seeks to increase international trade and investment cooperation with the Kingdom.

This year’s summit, being held on Oct. 27–30, is themed as ‘The Key to Prosperity: Unlocking New Frontiers of Growth’ and will address global challenges and opportunities, focusing on key topics such as innovation, sustainability, economic inclusion and geopolitical shifts.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will represent Pakistan at the Future Investment Initiative being held in Riyadh,” Sharif’s office said.

“The prime minister will also hold meetings with world leaders and heads of international organizations who have come to participate in the Future Investment Initiative.”

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have long enjoyed close ties but have sought to broaden cooperation in recent years, including a defense pact signed in Riyadh during the prime minister’s visit on Sept. 18 and 34 memorandums of understanding worth $2.8 billion across multiple sectors last year.

The two nations share longstanding ties rooted in faith, mutual respect and strategic cooperation, with Riyadh remaining a key political and economic partner of Islamabad. The Kingdom also hosts over 2.5 million Pakistani expatriates, the largest source of remittances for Pakistan’s $407 billion economy.

Topics: Pakistan Saudi Ties Shehbaz Sharif Future Investment Initiative

Pakistan eyes European trade corridor via Romania to boost blue economy

Pakistan eyes European trade corridor via Romania to boost blue economy
Updated 41 sec ago
Follow

Pakistan eyes European trade corridor via Romania to boost blue economy

Pakistan eyes European trade corridor via Romania to boost blue economy
  • Maritime minister, Romanian envoy discuss linking Karachi Port with Port of Constanța to expand access to European markets
  • Cooperation to focus on digital port systems, training and private-sector investment in maritime infrastructure
Updated 41 sec ago
Ismail Dilawar

KARACHI: Pakistan and Romania are exploring the creation of new maritime linkages between Karachi Port and the Port of Constanța on the Black Sea as part of Islamabad’s push to expand its blue economy and open trade routes to European markets, the ministry of maritime affairs said on Tuesday.

Pakistan’s maritime sector, which underpins its emerging blue economy, contributes less than one percent to GDP but is central to long-term economic plans that envision the country as a regional industrial and trade hub. The government aims to expand the number of operational ports from three to six by 2047, with Karachi, Port Qasim and Gwadar serving as anchors for new regional shipping and logistics corridors linking the Middle East, Central Asia, Eastern Europe and Africa.

The Port of Constanța, one of the largest on the Black Sea, offers direct connectivity to Central and Eastern Europe through the Danube River corridor, providing a potential new route for Pakistani exports to EU markets.

Discussions on the issue took place between Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry and Romanian Ambassador Dr. Dan Stoenescu in Karachi, with Rear Admiral Atiq-ur-Rehman, Acting Chairman of the Karachi Port Trust, also in attendance.

“Pakistan wants to play a bigger role in global maritime trade by building linkages that connect the Middle East, Central Asia, Eastern Europe, and Africa,” Chaudhry was quoted as saying in a statement by the maritime ministry, adding that stronger ties with Romania could help Pakistan diversify its trade and strengthen its role as a regional maritime hub.

Chaudhry said Pakistan’s existing ports are expected to reach full capacity before 2047, underscoring the need for new infrastructure and international partnerships.

“Strengthening maritime infrastructure and connectivity is key to turning Pakistan into a major industrial and trade hub,” he said.

The two sides discussed cooperation in training, digital port systems, environmental management, and capacity building. Chaudhry said developing a skilled workforce to manage next-generation port systems was central to Pakistan’s modernization plans.

Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to expand collaboration across economic, educational, and cultural sectors, reflecting what the ministry described as a growing partnership between Pakistan and Romania.

According to the maritime ministry statement, Romanian Ambassador Stoenescu praised the quality of Pakistani exports and said his country was interested in importing sports goods, surgical instruments, and agricultural products. 

He called maritime cooperation “a practical way to deepen regional integration and shared prosperity.”

Topics: Pakistan Romania ties Junaid Anwar Chaudhry

Latest updates

Indian Sikh pilgrims enter Pakistan, first major crossing since May conflict

Indian Sikh pilgrims enter Pakistan, first major crossing since May conflict

Refad Real Estate Investment & Development launches Miraf District in Alkhobar

Refad Real Estate Investment & Development launches Miraf District in Alkhobar

Giordano celebrates 30 years of growth in Saudi Arabia

Giordano celebrates 30 years of growth in Saudi Arabia

Lolo Zouai to release new bilingual single

Lolo Zouai to release new bilingual single

Truckers defy death to supply militant-hit Mali with fuel

Truckers defy death to supply militant-hit Mali with fuel

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.