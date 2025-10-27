You are here

Pakistan, EU delegation agree to strengthen partnership under GSP Plus framework

European Union flags fly outside the European Commission building in Brussel on June 1, 2022. (AFP/File)
Updated 27 October 2025
  • EU parliamentary committee holds talks on trade, investment and human rights with Pakistan’s commerce minister
  • Pakistan is a beneficiary of GSP Plus scheme, which grants countries’ exports duty-free access to the European market
Updated 27 October 2025
Arab News Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan and a European Union parliamentary delegation on Monday agreed to strengthen the existing partnership between the two sides under the Generalized Scheme of Preference Plus (GSP Plus) framework, the commerce ministry said as both sides discussed trade, investment and human rights. 

A high-level committee of the EU parliament visited the Ministry of Commerce in Islamabad to hold talks with Khan. The two sides held discussions on sustainable development and transparent relations between Pakistan and the EU, with Khan briefing the EU delegation regarding Pakistan’s progress on climate action, human rights and labor reforms. 

Pakistan is a beneficiary of the GSP Plus scheme, which grants countries’ exports duty-free access to the European market in exchange for voluntarily agreeing to implement 27 international core conventions, including those on human and civil rights. In October 2023, the EU unanimously voted to extend GSP Plus status until 2027 for developing countries, including Pakistan.

“Pakistan and the European parliament delegation agree to strengthen partnership under the GSP Plus framework,” the commerce ministry said in a statement. 

Khan said Pakistan attaches great significance to its ties with EU, informing the delegation that it has recently introduced laws to protect journalists and promote religious harmony.

The minister also highlighted Islamabad’s recent measures to create a conducive environment for foreign investment, pointing out that the country has tried to tackle issues related to high taxation, energy costs, and particularly interest rates, which he said have been reduced from 22 percent to 11 percent.

“He reaffirmed that Pakistan’s economic future lies in industrial expansion, skill development, and human resource empowerment, noting that over 60 percent of Pakistan’s 250 million population is below the age of 30— making skill training and vocational education a key national priority,” the commerce ministry said. 

The EU parliament members, including Lukas Mandl and Marc Jongen, appreciated Pakistan’s “constructive engagement, openness in discussion, and the government’s focus on reforms and human capital development,” the commerce ministry said. 

“They acknowledged Pakistan’s potential and reiterated that dialogue, transparency, and partnership would continue to guide the EU–Pakistan relationship,” the ministry added. 

Islamabad considers the EU a vital trading partner. Pakistan has become the largest beneficiary of the GSP+ trade scheme in recent years, with its businesses increasing their exports to the EU market by 108 percent since the trade scheme was launched in 2014.

Topics: Pakistan EU Ties GSP Plus framework

Pakistan urges stronger OIC trade liberalization, digital integration at Istanbul conference

Pakistan urges stronger OIC trade liberalization, digital integration at Istanbul conference
Updated 7 sec ago
  • Country’s commerce minister calls for harmonized trade rules, digital cooperation across OIC states
  • He proposes OIC Green Finance Mechanism, knowledge-sharing center for agriculture, manufacturing
Updated 7 sec ago
Ismail Dilawar

KARACHI: Pakistan has urged Muslim nations to deepen economic and digital integration, according to an official statement on Tuesday, calling for the removal of trade barriers and joint investment in green and technology-driven growth across the Islamic world.

Addressing the 41st session of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation (COMCEC) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan said stronger intra-OIC cooperation was essential to face global economic, political and environmental challenges.

“For us in the Islamic world, economic cooperation is not merely about trade: it is about forging stronger bonds of partnership and mutual benefit,” he told delegates.

Khan said intra-OIC trade remained below potential due to regulatory barriers, limited connectivity and infrastructure gaps while calling for cutting non-tariff barriers, streamlining customs and harmonizing trade regulations to enable freer movement of goods and services.

“Pakistan believes the OIC Trade Agreement should become a real tool for trade liberalization and cross-border facilitation,” he said, urging more private-sector engagement and public-private partnerships to spur investment and job creation.

The minister highlighted the need to prioritize digital integration in areas such as e-commerce, fintech and digital infrastructure to create new opportunities for youth and entrepreneurs.

“By promoting digital integration, we can enhance market access and create new prospects for innovation and growth,” he said.

He also proposed the creation of an OIC Green Finance Mechanism to fund climate-resilient and renewable-energy projects, stressing that economic progress must align with environmental stewardship.

Khan suggested establishing an OIC Center of Excellence for knowledge sharing and capacity building in sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing and clean energy.

Speaking on behalf of the Asia Group of OIC member states, he pointed out that while digital technologies were reshaping trade and finance, significant disparities persisted in broadband coverage, data governance and cross-border payments.

“The Muslim Ummah must act decisively to ensure that no member state is left behind in this digital transformation,” he said, urging investment in secure and inclusive digital infrastructure and Shariah-compliant financial tools for small and medium enterprises.

Topics: Pakistan OIC Ties Pakistan’s Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan COMCEC

