Babar Azam gets a chance to answer coach’s questions in T20 series against South Africa

Pakistan’s Babar Azam gestures during a practice session ahead of their T20 series against South Africa, in Rawalpindi on October 26, 2025. (Handout/PCB)
Updated 27 October 2025
AP
  • Azam needs only nine runs to break Rohit Sharma’s all-time record of 4,231 runs in T20 Internationals
  • However, he has not been included in Pakistan’s T20I squad since December over poor form, strike rate
Updated 27 October 2025
AP
RAWALPINDI: Babar Azam gets an opportunity to answer all the questions from white-ball coach Mike Hesson over his technique and skillset in Twenty20 cricket when Pakistan takes on South Africa in a three-match series starting Tuesday.

Babar, who needs only nine runs to break Rohit Sharma’s all-time record of 4,231 runs in T20 internationals, hasn’t been selected in the format since December. In that time, Pakistan has played 26 T20s.

Babar has scored 4,223 runs at an average of 39.83, but Hesson had concerns over the premier batter’s strike rate of 129.22. He also wanted improvement in Babar’s technique.

Since taking over in July, Hesson has favored Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman for the top three batting slots.

Without Babar, Pakistan won a bilateral home series against Bangladesh before losing 2-1 in Bangladesh. Pakistan also won 2-1 against West Indies and the tri-series in the United Arab Emirates before losing three times to archrival India in the “no handshake” Asia Cup.

Now the absence of Zaman for the series against South Africa has forced Hesson to “endorse” Babar at No. 3, a batting position where he has scored 1,166 runs in 35 T20s at an average of 44.84.

According to Hesson, Zaman wanted to play in first-class cricket to gear up for the ODI series against South Africa in Faisalabad next month and team management agreed to give the left-hander a break from T20 cricket.

“That’s created an opportunity for another top-order player and it’s a great opportunity to get Babar back into the squad,” Hesson said. “He’s likely to bat at three so it’s a role that I’m very confident that he’ll be able to do well, and it also gives our squad some options coming into the World Cup.”

Babar has a strong fan base, and strong crowds turned out in Lahore and Rawalpindi to cheer for their star player during the recent drawn 1-1 test series against South Africa. They left the stadium in big numbers the moment Babar got out.

Babar scored 131 runs in four test innings against South Africa, falling to spinners three times. His top score of 50 was not enough to save Pakistan from an eight-wicket loss at Rawalpindi in the second test.

UNDERSTRENGTH SOUTH AFRICA

Injury to David Miller forced the Proteas to hand over the T20 captaincy to Donovan Ferreira, who recently endured a shocking four-wicket loss to Namibia in a one-off game. Miller strained his right hamstring during a training camp in South Africa.

Fast bowler Gerald Coetzee was also ruled out of the white-ball tour to Pakistan because of a pectoral muscle injury he sustained against Namibia, when he was limited to 1.3 overs. Another promising fast bowler, Kwena Maphaka, was ruled out with a hamstring strain.

Matthew Breetzke, who will lead South Africa in the ODI series against Pakistan, and uncapped Tony de Zorzi were drafted into the T20 squad.

The series will also mark the return of Quinton de Kock in white-ball format after the left-hander reversed his ODI retirement last month. He hasn’t played in the shortest format since South Africa lost last year’s T20 World Cup final to India.

Topics: Babar Azam Pakistan vs South Africa

‘Battle of the Sexes’ pits Aryna Sabalenka against Nick Kyrgios

Updated 55 min 24 sec ago
Arab News
  • WTA world No. 1 Sabalenka vs. showman Kyrgios on Dec. 28
  • Game comes 52 years after Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs
Updated 55 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: WTA world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and tennis showman Nick Kyrgios face-off in a competition billed as the “Battle of the Sexes: The Dubai Showdown” on Dec. 28.

The event at the Coca-Cola Arena has been organized by TLive, the sports and entertainment company, co-founding partner IM8, and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.

Fifty-two years after the legendary 1973 “Battle of the Sexes” match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs, this contemporary edition unites two of tennis’ most compelling personalities, the organizers stated in a release on Tuesday.

Sabalenka said: “I have so much respect for Billie Jean King and what she has done for the women’s game. I’m proud to represent women’s tennis and to be part of this modern take of the iconic ‘Battle of the Sexes’ match.

“Dubai is my home, and I know this city loves big, entertaining events. I have a lot of respect for Nick and his talent, but make no mistake, I’m ready to bring my A-game.”

Kyrgios said: “When the world No.1 challenges you, you answer the call. I've got massive respect for Aryna; she’s a powerhouse and a true champion.

“But I’ve never backed down from a challenge, and I’m not just here to play — I’m here to entertain. This is what I live for.”

Mark McFarlane, MD of TLive, said: “We’re bringing together two of tennis’ most compelling personalities for a night that celebrates skill, showmanship, and respect on and off the court.”

Topics: tennis Aryna Sabalenka Nick Kyrgios Dubai UAE

