You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan, China sign MoU to expand cooperation in quantum technologies

Pakistan, China sign MoU to expand cooperation in quantum technologies

Pakistan, China sign MoU to expand cooperation in quantum technologies
This photo, released on October 23, 2025, shows Pakistani and Chinese officials during the signing of a memorandum of understanding in Islamabad. (Photo courtesy: CPEC)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mzrnk

Updated 27 October 2025
Follow

Pakistan, China sign MoU to expand cooperation in quantum technologies

Pakistan, China sign MoU to expand cooperation in quantum technologies
  • Pakistan to establish National Center for Quantum Computing with Chinese support
  • Move aligns with CPEC Phase-II focus on high-tech cooperation and digital transformation
Updated 27 October 2025
Arab News Pakistan
Follow

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China this month signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation in quantum technologies, in a move officials say will expand bilateral collaboration into advanced research, development and innovation fields.

The initiative is part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of China’s Belt and Road Initiative aimed at developing energy infrastructure, highways, ports and industrial zones to improve Pakistan’s connectivity and economic growth.

The first phase of CPEC, launched in 2015, largely focused on power, infrastructure and transport projects. The second phase is now centered on industrial cooperation, technology transfer and skills development, with a greater emphasis on digital and knowledge-based sectors.

“China will assist Pakistan in establishing the National Center for Quantum Computing, which will mark a major step forward in the country’s technological advancement,” Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal was quoted as saying in a statement released by the Press Information Department earlier this month when the MoU was signed.

The agreement was signed between the China Electronics Technology Group Corporation (CETC), a major Chinese state-owned technology conglomerate, and the Emerging Technologies Lab, a PSDP-funded project under the Pakistani Ministry of Planning. The cooperation will include research partnerships, joint initiatives, expert exchange and skills training.

Both sides reaffirmed that technological cooperation is a key pillar under CPEC Phase-II, which focuses on industrial modernization, digital transformation and human resource development.

Minister Iqbal said the collaboration represented a deepening of scientific ties between the two countries.

“This collaboration will serve as a new chapter in Pakistan-China scientific relations,” the minister said. “Quantum technology represents the future, and cooperation with China in this domain will be a game changer for Pakistan.”

Iqbal said quantum computing and artificial intelligence (AI) were shaping the global economy, and Pakistan needed to build domestic capacity to remain competitive.

Under the government’s ‘Uraan Pakistan’ initiative, he said, the state was working to expand access to emerging technologies to prepare the workforce for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

“Investments in emerging technologies are the key to joining the ranks of developed nations,” he noted. “We are initiating the Quantum Valley Project, which will become Pakistan’s own Silicon Valley, a hub for innovation, technology, and knowledge-based development,” he added.

Topics: Pakistan China Ties

Pakistan eyes European trade corridor via Romania to boost blue economy

Pakistan eyes European trade corridor via Romania to boost blue economy
Updated 41 sec ago
Follow

Pakistan eyes European trade corridor via Romania to boost blue economy

Pakistan eyes European trade corridor via Romania to boost blue economy
  • Maritime minister, Romanian envoy discuss linking Karachi Port with Port of Constanța to expand access to European markets
  • Cooperation to focus on digital port systems, training and private-sector investment in maritime infrastructure
Updated 41 sec ago
Ismail Dilawar

KARACHI: Pakistan and Romania are exploring the creation of new maritime linkages between Karachi Port and the Port of Constanța on the Black Sea as part of Islamabad’s push to expand its blue economy and open trade routes to European markets, the ministry of maritime affairs said on Tuesday.

Pakistan’s maritime sector, which underpins its emerging blue economy, contributes less than one percent to GDP but is central to long-term economic plans that envision the country as a regional industrial and trade hub. The government aims to expand the number of operational ports from three to six by 2047, with Karachi, Port Qasim and Gwadar serving as anchors for new regional shipping and logistics corridors linking the Middle East, Central Asia, Eastern Europe and Africa.

The Port of Constanța, one of the largest on the Black Sea, offers direct connectivity to Central and Eastern Europe through the Danube River corridor, providing a potential new route for Pakistani exports to EU markets.

Discussions on the issue took place between Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry and Romanian Ambassador Dr. Dan Stoenescu in Karachi, with Rear Admiral Atiq-ur-Rehman, Acting Chairman of the Karachi Port Trust, also in attendance.

“Pakistan wants to play a bigger role in global maritime trade by building linkages that connect the Middle East, Central Asia, Eastern Europe, and Africa,” Chaudhry was quoted as saying in a statement by the maritime ministry, adding that stronger ties with Romania could help Pakistan diversify its trade and strengthen its role as a regional maritime hub.

Chaudhry said Pakistan’s existing ports are expected to reach full capacity before 2047, underscoring the need for new infrastructure and international partnerships.

“Strengthening maritime infrastructure and connectivity is key to turning Pakistan into a major industrial and trade hub,” he said.

The two sides discussed cooperation in training, digital port systems, environmental management, and capacity building. Chaudhry said developing a skilled workforce to manage next-generation port systems was central to Pakistan’s modernization plans.

Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to expand collaboration across economic, educational, and cultural sectors, reflecting what the ministry described as a growing partnership between Pakistan and Romania.

According to the maritime ministry statement, Romanian Ambassador Stoenescu praised the quality of Pakistani exports and said his country was interested in importing sports goods, surgical instruments, and agricultural products. 

He called maritime cooperation “a practical way to deepen regional integration and shared prosperity.”

Topics: Pakistan Romania ties Junaid Anwar Chaudhry

Latest updates

Truckers defy death to supply militant-hit Mali with fuel

Truckers defy death to supply militant-hit Mali with fuel

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 

‘Battle of the Sexes’ pits Aryna Sabalenka against Nick Kyrgios

‘Battle of the Sexes’ pits Aryna Sabalenka against Nick Kyrgios

EU in last-minute talks to set new climate goal for COP30

EU in last-minute talks to set new climate goal for COP30

Seoul: North Korea fired artillery rockets during Hegseth’s DMZ visit

Seoul: North Korea fired artillery rockets during Hegseth’s DMZ visit

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.