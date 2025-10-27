You are here

  • Home
  • Four dead in migrant boat capsize off Greece

Four dead in migrant boat capsize off Greece

Four dead in migrant boat capsize off Greece
A body bag lies on the shore as Coast Guard Command members conduct a search and rescue operation following the sinking of a migrant boat off western Mugla province, Turkiye. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6xh8f

Updated 27 October 2025
AFP
Follow

Four dead in migrant boat capsize off Greece

Four dead in migrant boat capsize off Greece
Updated 27 October 2025
AFP
Follow

ATHENS: Four migrants drowned Monday when their small boat overturned off the Greek island of Lesbos, the Greek coast guard said, with 10 now killed in accidents on the Greek side of the Aegean sea in October.
A coast guard spokesperson told AFP seven people were rescued from the latest boat to hit trouble in the Aegean around Lesbos, where there have been strong winds in recent days.
Lesbos and neighboring islands such as Chios, Kos, Leros and Samos are popular targets for would-be migrants seeking to reach Europe from nearby Turkiye.
Last week, the bodies of two women were found on the Chios coast after a boat carrying at least 29 people capsized. On October 7, four people were found dead off Lesbos.
On Friday, 17 people drowned off the Turkish resort of Bodrum, which is just five kilometers (three miles) from Kos.
The International Organization of Migration says that about 1,400 people have died trying to reach Europe on Mediterranean routes already this year.

Topics: Greece

Related

At least 14 dead as migrant boat sinks off Turkiye
World

At least 14 dead as migrant boat sinks off Turkiye

Greece launches search after migrants rescued off Lesbos
World

Greece launches search after migrants rescued off Lesbos

Indian Sikh pilgrims enter Pakistan, first major crossing since May conflict

Indian Sikh pilgrims enter Pakistan, first major crossing since May conflict
Updated 4 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Indian Sikh pilgrims enter Pakistan, first major crossing since May conflict

Indian Sikh pilgrims enter Pakistan, first major crossing since May conflict
  • The pilgrims were welcomed by Pakistani officials who presented them with flowers
Updated 4 sec ago
AFP
WAGAH BORDER: Dozens of Sikh pilgrims from India crossed into Pakistan Tuesday, AFP journalists saw, in the first major crossing since deadly clashes in May closed the land border between the nuclear-armed neighbors.
The pilgrims, visiting to attend festivities marking the 556th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the founder of the Sikh faith, were welcomed by Pakistani officials who presented them with flowers and showered them with rose petals at the Wagah-Attari border.
Tensions remain high between Islamabad and New Delhi after the worst fighting since 1999 erupted in May, with more than 70 people killed in missile, drone and artillery exchanges.

Latest updates

Indian Sikh pilgrims enter Pakistan, first major crossing since May conflict

Indian Sikh pilgrims enter Pakistan, first major crossing since May conflict

Refad Real Estate Investment & Development launches Miraf District in Alkhobar

Refad Real Estate Investment & Development launches Miraf District in Alkhobar

Giordano celebrates 30 years of growth in Saudi Arabia

Giordano celebrates 30 years of growth in Saudi Arabia

Lolo Zouai to release new bilingual single

Lolo Zouai to release new bilingual single

Truckers defy death to supply militant-hit Mali with fuel

Truckers defy death to supply militant-hit Mali with fuel

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.