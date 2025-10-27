You are here

Sudan Unrest
Sudan Unrest

Sudanese paramilitaries advance into military’s last stronghold in Darfur

Sudanese paramilitaries advance into military’s last stronghold in Darfur
This image grab taken from handout video footage released on Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) Telegram account on October 26, 2025, shows RSF fighters celebrating in the streets of El-Fasher in Sudan's Darfur. (AFP)
Updated 28 October 2025
AP
Sudanese paramilitaries advance into military’s last stronghold in Darfur

Sudanese paramilitaries advance into military’s last stronghold in Darfur
  • Fighting was continuing Monday morning around the airfield of the base
  • The devastating war has killed over 40,000 people and created the world’s worst humanitarian crisis
Updated 28 October 2025
AP
CAIRO: Notorious paramilitaries said they had seized a headquarters in the center of the besieged provincial capital of North Darfur, the Sudanese military’s last stronghold in Darfur.
As fighting continued to rage on Monday in el-Fasher, a medical group said the Rapid Support Forces had killed dozens of civilians and destroyed health care infrastructure the previous day in the city, where hundreds of thousands of people have been trapped for more than a year.
Losing the 6th Division base is a major setback to the military and its allies. Fighting was continuing Monday morning around the airfield of the base, as well as on the western side of the city, according to Resistance Committees in el-Fasher, a grassroots group tracking the war. The group criticized the military for what it said lack of air support to troops trying to fend off the RSF attacks.
The military has yet to comment on the RSF capture of the base. However military officials confirmed that troops vacated the base on Sunday and retreated to another defense line under heavy shelling and artillery attacks from the paramilitaries.
Satellite images analyzed by The Associated Press showed the headquarters of the military’s 6th Division on Sunday with multiple buildings around the compound bearing damage to their roofs. One building in particular looked to have taken serious damage.
The layout of the headquarters as seen in the satellite images corresponded to details seen in footage released by the RSF, showing their fighters gathering around one bullet-scarred building, heralding their capture of the city.
The Humanitarian Research Lab at Yale University, HRL, also confirmed through satellite imagery that the paramilitaries advanced Sunday as far as the 6th Division headquarters, with “significant evidence of close-quarter battle in the area.”
In a statement late Sunday, the HRL reported that it has identified activities likely showing RSF taking prisoners in and around the airfield area, which was the main base of military operations.
The Sudan Doctor Network, a medical group tracking the war, described the RSF attack as a “heinous massacre” during which the paramilitaries killed dozens of people.
In a statement Monday, the group said RSF fighters rampaged through parts of el-Fasher, looting hospitals and other medical facilities and “destroying what remained of essential life-supporting and health care infrastructure” in the city.
The Darfur Network for Human Rights reported that the RSF detained over 1,000 civilians after their capture of the base in what it called “a systematic targeting of civilians, arbitrary detentions and potential acts amounting to war crimes.”
Among the detained was a local journalist, who was one of the few journalists remaining in the city, according to the Sudanese Journalists Union.
The group warned about potential “mass violations” in el-Fasher similar to what happened in another Darfur city in 2023 when RSF fighters ran riot there killing hundreds of people and forcing hundreds of thousands to flee their homes.
Tom Fletcher, UN Emergency Relief Coordinator, expressed “deep alarm” at reports of civilian casualties and forced displacement in el-Fasher.
“Hundreds of thousands of civilians are trapped and terrified — shelled, starving, and without access to food, health care or safety,” he said in a statement. He called for “safe, rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access” to help the population who remained in the city.
Before Sunday’s attack, there were 260,000 civilians, half of them children, trapped inside the city living in “desperate conditions,” according to the UN children’s agency.
Between 2,500 and 3,000 people were forced to flee their homes due to the latest fighting. They moved to other areas within the city, and could flee again toward other areas in North Darfur “depending on security conditions and movement restrictions,” the UN migration agency said.
The city is the military’s last stronghold in the Darfur region and has been at the epicenter of fighting for over a year between the Sudanese military and the RSF, which grew out of the notorious Janjaweed Arab militias that brutalized the Sudanese during the Darfur conflict in 2000s.
Sudan plunged into a war in April 2023 when simmering tension between the military and the RSF exploded into open fighting in the capital, Khartoum, and elsewhere in the northeastern African country.
The devastating war has killed over 40,000 people and created the world’s worst humanitarian crisis with part of the country plunged into famine. It has forced over 14 million people to flee their homes, with some crossing into neighboring countries.
It has been marked by gross atrocities including ethnically motivated killings and rape, according to the United Nations and rights groups. The International Criminal Court said it was investigating alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Topics: Sudan Unrest

Iraq can disarm factions only when the US withdraws, prime minister says 

Iraq can disarm factions only when the US withdraws, prime minister says 
Updated 04 November 2025
Reuters
Follow

Iraq can disarm factions only when the US withdraws, prime minister says 

Iraq can disarm factions only when the US withdraws, prime minister says 
  • Sudani highlights US investment in Iraq’s energy sector
  • Sudani confident in election victory, aims for second term
Updated 04 November 2025
Reuters

BAGHDAD: Iraq has pledged to bring all weapons under the control of the state, but that will not work so long as there is a US-led coalition in the country that some Iraqi factions view as an occupying force, the prime minister said on Monday.
Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani said a plan was still in place to have the multinational anti-Daesh coalition completely leave Iraq, one of Iran’s closest Arab allies, by September 2026 because the threat from Islamist militant groups had eased considerably.
“There is no Daesh. Security and stability? Thank God it’s there ... so give me the excuse for the presence of 86 states (in a coalition),” he said in an interview in Baghdad, referring to the number of countries that have participated in the coalition since it was formed in 2014.
“Then, for sure there will be a clear program to end any arms outside of state institutions. This is the demand of all,” he said, noting factions could enter official security forces or get into politics by laying down their arms.
‘No side can pull Iraq to war’, says Sudani
Iraq is navigating a politically sensitive effort to disarm Iran-backed militias amid pressure from the US, which has said it would like Sudani to dismantle armed groups affiliated with the Popular Mobilization Forces, an umbrella group of mostly Shiite factions. The PMF was formally integrated into Iraq’s state forces and includes several groups aligned with Iran.
At the same time, the US and Iraq have agreed on a phased withdrawal of American troops, with a full exit expected by the end of 2026. An initial drawdown began in 2025.
Asked about growing international pressure on non-state armed groups in the region such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah, part of Iran’s so-called Axis of Resistance created to counter US and Israeli influence in the Middle East, Sudani said:
“There is time enough, God willing. The situation here is different than Lebanon.”
“Iraq is clear in its stances to maintain security and stability and that state institutions have the decision over war and peace, and that no side can pull Iraq to war or conflict,” said Sudani.
Shiite power Iran has gained vast influence in Iraq since a US-led invasion toppled Saddam Hussein in 2003, with heavily armed pro-Iranian paramilitary groups wielding enormous political and military power.
Successive Iraqi governments have faced the challenge of keeping both arch-foes Iran and the US as allies. While the US slaps sanctions on Iran, Iraq does business with it.
Securing major US investment is a top priority for Iraq, which has faced severe economic problems and years of sectarian bloodletting since 2003.
Us companies increasingly active in Iraq, says Sudani
“There is a clear, intensive and qualitative entrance of US companies into Iraq,” said Sudani, including the biggest ever agreement with GE for 24,000 MW of power, equivalent to the country’s entire current generation capacity, he said.
In August, Iraq signed an agreement in principle with US oil producer Chevron (CVX.N), for a project at Nassiriya in southern Iraq that consists of four exploration blocks in addition to the development of other producing oil fields.
Sudani said an agreement with US LNG firm Excelerate to provide LNG helped Iraq cope with rolling power cuts.
Sudani praised a recent preliminary agreement signed with ExxonMobil, and he said the advantage of this agreement is that for the first time Iraq is agreeing with a global company to develop oilfields along with an export system.
Sudani said that US and European companies had shown interest in a plan for the building of a fixed platform for importing and exporting gas off the coast of the Grand Faw Port, which would be the first project there.
Sudani said the government had set a deadline for the end of 2027 to stop all burning of gas and to reach self-sufficiency in gas supplies, and to stop gas imports from Iran.
“We burn gas worth four to five billion (dollars) per year and import gas with 4 billion dollars per year. These are wrong policies and it’s our government that has been finding solutions to these issues,” he said.
Sudani is running against established political parties in his ruling coalition in Iraq’s November 11 election and said he expects to win. Many analysts regard him as the frontrunner.
“We expect a significant victory,” he said, adding he wanted a second term. “We want to keep going on this path.”
Sudani said he believed this year’s elections would see a higher turnout than last year’s roughly 40 percent in parliamentary polls, which was down from around 80 percent two decades ago.
Sudani campaigns as Iraq’s builder-in-chief
He has portrayed himself as the builder-in-chief, his campaign posters strategically laid out at key sites of Baghdad construction, including a new dual-carriageway along the Tigris in the center of the capital.
He ticks off the number of incomplete projects he inherited from previous governments – 2,582, he said — and notes he spent a fraction of their initial cost to finish them.
Many Iraqis have been positive about the roads, bridges and buildings they have seen go up, helping to somewhat alleviate the choking traffic in the city.
But it has come at a cost.
Sudani’s three-year budget was the largest in Iraq’s history at over $150 billion a year.
He also hired about 1 million employees into the already-bloated state bureaucracy, buying social stability at the cost of severely limiting the government’s fiscal room for maneuver.
“I am not worried about Iraq’s financial and economic situation. Iraq is a rich country with many resources, but my fear is that the implementation of reforms is delayed,” he said.

Topics: Iraq Mohammed Shia al-Sudani

