Saudi meteorology center to present Hajj safety plans

RIYADH: The fifth Hajj Conference and Exhibition will see the National Center for Meteorology unveil its services and operational readiness plans to ensure the safety of pilgrims amid changing and extreme weather conditions.

Organized by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in partnership with the Pilgrim Experience Program, the event will take place in Jeddah from Nov. 9-12 with the theme “From Makkah to the World.”

The center will present climate scenarios for upcoming Hajj seasons and join a panel discussion on using climate studies to improve the environment in the holy sites and enhance service efficiency.

The event will feature more than 80 sessions and 60 workshops, with attendees including academics, researchers, representatives from Hajj affairs offices and diplomatic missions, and more than 2,400 trainees from around the world.

More than 260 exhibitors from 137 countries will also show the latest technologies and services related to the Hajj and Umrah ecosystem.

This year’s conference is expected to launch high-impact initiatives, and officials will sign new agreements to enhance technological integration, urban development and pilgrim services.