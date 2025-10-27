You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi meteorology center to present Hajj safety plans

Saudi meteorology center to present Hajj safety plans

Saudi meteorology center to present Hajj safety plans
1 / 3
The center will present Hajj climate scenarios and join a panel on using climate studies to improve holy sites and services. (SPA)
Saudi meteorology center to present Hajj safety plans
2 / 3
The center will present Hajj climate scenarios and join a panel on using climate studies to improve holy sites and services. (SPA)
Saudi meteorology center to present Hajj safety plans
3 / 3
The center will present Hajj climate scenarios and join a panel on using climate studies to improve holy sites and services. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/csh25

Updated 27 October 2025
Arab News
Follow

Saudi meteorology center to present Hajj safety plans

Saudi meteorology center to present Hajj safety plans
Updated 27 October 2025
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: The fifth Hajj Conference and Exhibition will see the National Center for Meteorology unveil its services and operational readiness plans to ensure the safety of pilgrims amid changing and extreme weather conditions.

Organized by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in partnership with the Pilgrim Experience Program, the event will take place in Jeddah from Nov. 9-12 with the theme “From Makkah to the World.”

The center will present climate scenarios for upcoming Hajj seasons and join a panel discussion on using climate studies to improve the environment in the holy sites and enhance service efficiency.

The event will feature more than 80 sessions and 60 workshops, with attendees including academics, researchers, representatives from Hajj affairs offices and diplomatic missions, and more than 2,400 trainees from around the world.

More than 260 exhibitors from 137 countries will also show the latest technologies and services related to the Hajj and Umrah ecosystem.

This year’s conference is expected to launch high-impact initiatives, and officials will sign new agreements to enhance technological integration, urban development and pilgrim services.

Topics: hajj Hajj Conference and Exhibition

Related

Jeddah to host annual Hajj Conference and Exhibition
Saudi Arabia

Jeddah to host annual Hajj Conference and Exhibition

Hajj conference to spotlight tech, services
Saudi Arabia

Hajj conference to spotlight tech, services

Saudi Arabia and Japan mark 70 years of diplomacy in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia and Japan mark 70 years of diplomacy in Riyadh
Updated 04 November 2025
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia and Japan mark 70 years of diplomacy in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia and Japan mark 70 years of diplomacy in Riyadh
  • Bilateral ties play a crucial role in promoting regional and global stability, says Saudi official
  • ‘Tireless work between the two friendly countries can push mutual relations to a new stage’
Updated 04 November 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Japan held a ceremony in the capital Riyadh on Monday to commemorate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between their countries.

During a speech, Saudi Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed Al-Khereiji highlighted the strong relationship between Saudi Arabia and Japan. He said that their cooperation, which began in 1955, plays a crucial role in promoting regional and global stability and prosperity.

“The tireless work between the two friendly countries can push mutual relations to a new stage,” he said. Al-Khereiji highlighted that the Saudi-Japan Vision 2030 established a comprehensive strategic partnership to achieve common goals, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

He expressed the Kingdom’s desire to enhance its relationship with Japan and achieve greater growth and prosperity for both countries, the SPA added.

Saudi Arabia is the primary supplier of crude oil to Japan, and Japan has become a significant partner for the Kingdom in trade and investment. Under Saudi-Japan Vision 2030, the two countries have agreed to enhance cooperation, including efforts in decarbonization, as highlighted in a blog post by the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Topics: Japan Diplomacy

Related

Japan Festival in Riyadh celebrates 70 years of diplomatic ties
Saudi Arabia

Japan Festival in Riyadh celebrates 70 years of diplomatic ties

Jeddah hosts fourth Japanese Speech Contest
Saudi Arabia

Jeddah hosts fourth Japanese Speech Contest

Latest updates

Giordano celebrates 30 years of growth in Saudi Arabia

Giordano celebrates 30 years of growth in Saudi Arabia

Lolo Zouai to release new bilingual single

Lolo Zouai to release new bilingual single

Truckers defy death to supply militant-hit Mali with fuel

Truckers defy death to supply militant-hit Mali with fuel

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 

‘Battle of the Sexes’ pits Aryna Sabalenka against Nick Kyrgios

‘Battle of the Sexes’ pits Aryna Sabalenka against Nick Kyrgios

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.