Saudi ambassador receives 2025 Spirit of the UN Award

Saudi ambassador receives 2025 Spirit of the UN Award
Saudi Arabia's UN ambassador, Abdulaziz Al-Wasil, received the 2025 Spirit of the UN Award in the Diplomat Category on Monday. (SPA)
Updated 28 October 2025
Arab News
Saudi ambassador receives 2025 Spirit of the UN Award

Saudi ambassador receives 2025 Spirit of the UN Award
  Al-Wasil was recognized for contributions to multilateralism, dialogue, peace promotion and international cooperation
  He was elected in June as vice president of the General Assembly 
Updated 28 October 2025
Arab News
LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s UN ambassador received the 2025 Spirit of the UN Award in the Diplomat Category on Monday for his contributions to multilateralism, dialogue, peace promotion and international cooperation.
Abdulaziz Al-Wasil was elected in June as vice president of the General Assembly and has assumed positions including chairing the Commission on the Status of Women this year.
“This recognition is a tribute to the enduring principles of multilateralism and the shared commitment of the international community to peace, dialogue and cooperation,” he said on X.
Al-Wasil positioned Saudi diplomacy at the forefront of the Two-State Solution Conference in September, co-chaired with France. The event led several countries to recognize Palestinian statehood as part of efforts to promote peace and security in the region.
He dedicated the award to “all who uphold the noble ideals of the UN in advancing a more peaceful and compassionate world,” and to those who shaped his educational and professional journey, including his family and colleagues at the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Topics: Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Wasil Spirit of the UN Award Diplomacy

Saudi Arabia and Japan mark 70 years of diplomacy in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia and Japan mark 70 years of diplomacy in Riyadh
Updated 04 November 2025
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia and Japan mark 70 years of diplomacy in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia and Japan mark 70 years of diplomacy in Riyadh
  • Bilateral ties play a crucial role in promoting regional and global stability, says Saudi official
  • ‘Tireless work between the two friendly countries can push mutual relations to a new stage’
Updated 04 November 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Japan held a ceremony in the capital Riyadh on Monday to commemorate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between their countries.

During a speech, Saudi Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed Al-Khereiji highlighted the strong relationship between Saudi Arabia and Japan. He said that their cooperation, which began in 1955, plays a crucial role in promoting regional and global stability and prosperity.

“The tireless work between the two friendly countries can push mutual relations to a new stage,” he said. Al-Khereiji highlighted that the Saudi-Japan Vision 2030 established a comprehensive strategic partnership to achieve common goals, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

He expressed the Kingdom’s desire to enhance its relationship with Japan and achieve greater growth and prosperity for both countries, the SPA added.

Saudi Arabia is the primary supplier of crude oil to Japan, and Japan has become a significant partner for the Kingdom in trade and investment. Under Saudi-Japan Vision 2030, the two countries have agreed to enhance cooperation, including efforts in decarbonization, as highlighted in a blog post by the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Topics: Japan Diplomacy

