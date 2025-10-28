Saudi ambassador receives 2025 Spirit of the UN Award

LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s UN ambassador received the 2025 Spirit of the UN Award in the Diplomat Category on Monday for his contributions to multilateralism, dialogue, peace promotion and international cooperation.
Abdulaziz Al-Wasil was elected in June as vice president of the General Assembly and has assumed positions including chairing the Commission on the Status of Women this year.
“This recognition is a tribute to the enduring principles of multilateralism and the shared commitment of the international community to peace, dialogue and cooperation,” he said on X.
Al-Wasil positioned Saudi diplomacy at the forefront of the Two-State Solution Conference in September, co-chaired with France. The event led several countries to recognize Palestinian statehood as part of efforts to promote peace and security in the region.
He dedicated the award to “all who uphold the noble ideals of the UN in advancing a more peaceful and compassionate world,” and to those who shaped his educational and professional journey, including his family and colleagues at the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s UN ambassador received the 2025 Spirit of the UN Award in the Diplomat Category on Monday for his contributions to multilateralism, dialogue, peace promotion and international cooperation.