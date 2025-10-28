You are here

Billion hopes as India face formidable Australia in World Cup semis

Billion hopes as India face formidable Australia in World Cup semis
India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur (L) and her Australia's counterpart Alyssa Healy attend the 2025 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Captains' Day ahead of the start of the tournament in Bengaluru on September 26, 2025.
Updated 28 October 2025
Billion hopes as India face formidable Australia in World Cup semis

Billion hopes as India face formidable Australia in World Cup semis
  • Seven-time champions Australia have won six of their seven league matches in this World Cup 
  • Win included one over India, when the hosts posted mammoth 330 but failed to contain Aussies
Updated 28 October 2025
Arab News Pakistan
MUMBAI, India: Defending champions Australia surged unbeaten into the Women’s World Cup semifinals and are clear favorites to defeat hosts India in front of an expected sell-out crowd.

Seven-time champions Australia won six of their seven league matches to underline why they are the team to beat in the 50-over tournament, the other game being a washout.

India and Australia clash at the 45,000-capacity DY Patil Stadium on the outskirts of Mumbai on Thursday after the first semifinal between England and South Africa in Guwahati on Wednesday.

India will have the crowd firmly on their side and the country of 1.4 billion is desperate to win a first women’s World Cup crown in its favorite sport.

“You’re not just playing the XI on the field, you’re playing their whole nation, and the whole stadium is going to be a sea of blue,” Australia leg-spinner Alana King said.

“But I think the biggest thing is just embrace it. We know not everything’s going to be on our side that night, but if we just stick together and stick to our processes and try to execute our plans that we’ve got with bat and ball, it’s going to put us in a better position.”

Australia suffered a few scares in the first stage, including when Pakistan reduced them to 76-7 in a match they eventually won convincingly by 107 runs.

India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, also tested Australia by posting 330 but the title-holders overhauled the total with three wickets and one over to spare.

Australia are sweating on the return of skipper Alyssa Healy, who missed the last two league matches with a calf injury after scoring 294 runs including two centuries in four innings.

In their previous victory, over South Africa, Australia were clinical with King starring with best-ever World Cup bowling figures of 7-18.

AUSTRALIA BEATABLE

In contrast, India had a patchy run in the league phase, where they lost three successive matches before clinching the last semifinal spot.

Opener Smriti Mandhana is in top form and leads the tournament batting with 365 runs including one ton in seven matches.

But the home team suffered a blow when another in-form opener, Pratika Rawal, went out injured in their last league match and has been replaced by Shafali Verma for the semifinal.

India have twice been runners-up, in 2005 and 2017 — when they beat Australia in the semifinals before losing to England.

Since that semifinal defeat to India, Australia have been on a roll with 15 ODI World Cup wins in a row.

Former India captain Mithali Raj said the current team can halt the Australian juggernaut.

“I think now there is this thought that it’s a possibility to beat this Australian side despite all the strengths that they boast,” Raj told ESPNcricinfo.

HOT AND COLD

England, the most successful team historically behind Australia, take on perennial underdogs South Africa.

Led by Nat Sciver-Brunt, England’s only defeat so far at this edition of the tournament was to Ashes rivals Australia.

They are favorites against a South Africa team that was bundled out for 97 before Australia raced to their target in 16.5 overs in the league stage.

Opener Laura Wolvaardt has led the Proteas with 301 runs and will be key to giving them a strong start in the knockout match.

The South Africans have run hot and cold in the eight-nation tournament, including notching up a total of 312-9 in 40 overs in a big win over Pakistan.

The final is on Sunday.

Topics: 2025 Women’s World Cup

Pakistan eyes European trade corridor via Romania to boost blue economy

Pakistan eyes European trade corridor via Romania to boost blue economy
Updated 41 sec ago
Follow

Pakistan eyes European trade corridor via Romania to boost blue economy

Pakistan eyes European trade corridor via Romania to boost blue economy
  • Maritime minister, Romanian envoy discuss linking Karachi Port with Port of Constanța to expand access to European markets
  • Cooperation to focus on digital port systems, training and private-sector investment in maritime infrastructure
Updated 41 sec ago
Ismail Dilawar

KARACHI: Pakistan and Romania are exploring the creation of new maritime linkages between Karachi Port and the Port of Constanța on the Black Sea as part of Islamabad’s push to expand its blue economy and open trade routes to European markets, the ministry of maritime affairs said on Tuesday.

Pakistan’s maritime sector, which underpins its emerging blue economy, contributes less than one percent to GDP but is central to long-term economic plans that envision the country as a regional industrial and trade hub. The government aims to expand the number of operational ports from three to six by 2047, with Karachi, Port Qasim and Gwadar serving as anchors for new regional shipping and logistics corridors linking the Middle East, Central Asia, Eastern Europe and Africa.

The Port of Constanța, one of the largest on the Black Sea, offers direct connectivity to Central and Eastern Europe through the Danube River corridor, providing a potential new route for Pakistani exports to EU markets.

Discussions on the issue took place between Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry and Romanian Ambassador Dr. Dan Stoenescu in Karachi, with Rear Admiral Atiq-ur-Rehman, Acting Chairman of the Karachi Port Trust, also in attendance.

“Pakistan wants to play a bigger role in global maritime trade by building linkages that connect the Middle East, Central Asia, Eastern Europe, and Africa,” Chaudhry was quoted as saying in a statement by the maritime ministry, adding that stronger ties with Romania could help Pakistan diversify its trade and strengthen its role as a regional maritime hub.

Chaudhry said Pakistan’s existing ports are expected to reach full capacity before 2047, underscoring the need for new infrastructure and international partnerships.

“Strengthening maritime infrastructure and connectivity is key to turning Pakistan into a major industrial and trade hub,” he said.

The two sides discussed cooperation in training, digital port systems, environmental management, and capacity building. Chaudhry said developing a skilled workforce to manage next-generation port systems was central to Pakistan’s modernization plans.

Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to expand collaboration across economic, educational, and cultural sectors, reflecting what the ministry described as a growing partnership between Pakistan and Romania.

According to the maritime ministry statement, Romanian Ambassador Stoenescu praised the quality of Pakistani exports and said his country was interested in importing sports goods, surgical instruments, and agricultural products. 

He called maritime cooperation “a practical way to deepen regional integration and shared prosperity.”

Topics: Pakistan Romania ties Junaid Anwar Chaudhry

