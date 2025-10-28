Dar wa Emaar launches new residential project ‘Saraya Al-Ruba’

With the launch of its latest project, Saraya Al-Ruba in East Riyadh, Dar wa Emaar continues to reinforce its standing as one of the Kingdom’s leading real estate developers. The project, developed in partnership with National Housing Company, comprises 1,155 residential units designed with contemporary architecture and integrated facilities, including private gardens, green spaces, retail centers, hospitals, and mosques. Well-planned road networks and pedestrian pathways ensure residents enjoy a safe and complete living environment.

The project witnessed exceptional demand, recording 25 percent bookings and sales within just 48 hours of its launch, a clear reflection of the market’s trust in Dar wa Emaar’s vision and the rising demand for contemporary, community-driven living in the Kingdom.

Amr Elfeky, executive director of development and investment at Dar wa Emaar, said: “Saraya Al-Ruba reflects Dar wa Emaar’s commitment to delivering advanced real estate solutions that balance quality with long-term value. It has been our vision to build integrated communities that set new benchmarks for modern urban planning in the Kingdom, and at the same time supporting the sustainable growth objectives of the housing sector.”

The project is further supported by flexible financing options, including a reduced installment program starting at SR400 ($106.6) per month over a period of up to 36 months. This scheme is available across all Dar wa Emaar projects approved by NHC under the off-plan sales program, making homeownership more accessible to a wider segment of Saudi families.

Elfeky added: “Over 18 years of experience has given us the insight to understand that today’s homebuyers are looking for more than just a house. They seek a home, complete with vibrant communities, financial accessibility, and a sense of long-term security. That is why we invest in solutions that deliver a high quality of life at a cost-effective price.”

Saraya Al-Ruba is part of the wider “Saraya” portfolio of projects that Dar wa Emaar has developed across the Kingdom. Since its establishment in 2007, the company has delivered thousands of residential units, reaffirming its commitment to building high-quality, sustainable communities that deliver long-term value for homeowners.

“At Dar wa Emaar, our ambition is to play a central role in shaping the Kingdom’s modern urban landscape. By integrating innovation, long-term value, and customer-centric planning, we aim to build communities that reflect both the aspirations of Saudi families and the wider objectives of Vision 2030,” Elfeky said.