Dar wa Emaar launches new residential project ‘Saraya Al-Ruba’

Amr Elfeky, executive director of development and investment at Dar wa Emaar
Updated 28 October 2025
With the launch of its latest project, Saraya Al-Ruba in East Riyadh, Dar wa Emaar continues to reinforce its standing as one of the Kingdom’s leading real estate developers. The project, developed in partnership with National Housing Company, comprises 1,155 residential units designed with contemporary architecture and integrated facilities, including private gardens, green spaces, retail centers, hospitals, and mosques. Well-planned road networks and pedestrian pathways ensure residents enjoy a safe and complete living environment.

The project witnessed exceptional demand, recording 25 percent bookings and sales within just 48 hours of its launch, a clear reflection of the market’s trust in Dar wa Emaar’s vision and the rising demand for contemporary, community-driven living in the Kingdom.

Amr Elfeky, executive director of development and investment at Dar wa Emaar, said: “Saraya Al-Ruba reflects Dar wa Emaar’s commitment to delivering advanced real estate solutions that balance quality with long-term value. It has been our vision to build integrated communities that set new benchmarks for modern urban planning in the Kingdom, and at the same time supporting the sustainable growth objectives of the housing sector.”

The project is further supported by flexible financing options, including a reduced installment program starting at SR400 ($106.6) per month over a period of up to 36 months. This scheme is available across all Dar wa Emaar projects approved by NHC under the off-plan sales program, making homeownership more accessible to a wider segment of Saudi families.

Elfeky added: “Over 18 years of experience has given us the insight to understand that today’s homebuyers are looking for more than just a house. They seek a home, complete with vibrant communities, financial accessibility, and a sense of long-term security. That is why we invest in solutions that deliver a high quality of life at a cost-effective price.”

Saraya Al-Ruba is part of the wider “Saraya” portfolio of projects that Dar wa Emaar has developed across the Kingdom. Since its establishment in 2007, the company has delivered thousands of residential units, reaffirming its commitment to building high-quality, sustainable communities that deliver long-term value for homeowners.

“At Dar wa Emaar, our ambition is to play a central role in shaping the Kingdom’s modern urban landscape. By integrating innovation, long-term value, and customer-centric planning, we aim to build communities that reflect both the aspirations of Saudi families and the wider objectives of Vision 2030,” Elfeky said.

Updated 03 November 2025
Updated 03 November 2025

Wesam Medical Holding, a Saudi healthcare investment company, has announced the signing of a strategic MoU with McLaren Health Care, one of the largest healthcare systems in the state of Michigan, US, and operator of the Karmanos Cancer Institute, to establish a specialized hematology and oncology hospital in Riyadh.

Under the terms of the MoU, Wesam Medical Holding will oversee all legal, regulatory, and local market operations, while McLaren Health Care will be responsible for clinical, operational, and technical components, including hospital design and construction.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in Saudi Arabia’s healthcare sector, representing McLaren’s entry into the Kingdom to provide comprehensive, integrated services for hematology and oncology patients. The collaboration will extend the reach of the system’s renowned Karmanos Cancer Institute, designated by the US National Cancer Institute as a Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The MoU was signed by Fahad Ibrahim Al-Khalaf, chairman of Wesam Medical Holding Company, and Dr. Barton Buxton, president and chief executive of McLaren Health Management Group, a subsidiary of McLaren Health Care. The partnership aims to transform oncology services in the Kingdom, aligning with the objectives of the Healthcare Sector Transformation Program.

The hospital represents the first standalone private comprehensive cancer center in the Kingdom, delivering fully integrated services across hematology and oncology disciplines. It provides high-quality care through Saudi consultants and a multidisciplinary team of highly qualified professionals.

The partnership with McLaren Health Care reflects a shared vision to advance clinical excellence, adopt state-of-the-art technologies, and apply internationally recognized best practices in cancer care and precision medicine.

Al-Khalaf said: “This partnership represents an important milestone in realizing our investment vision, which focuses on long-term strategic ventures that add sustainable value to the Kingdom’s healthcare sector. Following the completion of the feasibility study for the hematology and oncology hospital, we are pleased to launch this ambitious project in collaboration with McLaren Health Care, a system recognized globally for its excellence in oncology. Together, we will integrate our local expertise with McLaren’s clinical and technical capabilities to deliver specialized healthcare services of the highest international standards.”

Dr. Buxton said: “Our collaboration with Wesam Medical Holding marks a significant step in McLaren Health Care’s global strategy. Through this partnership, we aim to extend our mission of delivering value-based healthcare through clinical excellence and cost efficiency beyond the US. Wesam Medical’s deep understanding of the Saudi healthcare landscape makes it an ideal partner. Together, we will integrate Karmanos Cancer Institute’s world-class oncology standards into the Kingdom’s healthcare system, beginning with Riyadh.”

Prior to signing this memorandum, Wesam Medical conducted a detailed feasibility study for the establishment of the hospital in collaboration with a specialized healthcare consulting firm.

The hospital’s key strategic objectives and pillars include:

  1. Meeting the rising demand for specialized oncology services: Addressing the growing need for high-quality hematology and oncology care through the private sector, reducing the burden on government-run referral hospitals, and ensuring access to world-class care within the Kingdom.
  2. Leveraging McLaren’s expertise: Bringing the clinical and operational excellence of McLaren Health Care and its subsidiary, the Karmanos Cancer Institute, one of the leading oncology and research institutions in the US, to strengthen clinical research and national disease registries in Saudi Arabia.
  3. Enhancing national workforce efficiency: Providing advanced training and professional development for Saudi physicians, nurses, and administrative personnel through knowledge transfer from McLaren and Karmanos experts, thereby improving the overall quality of healthcare services in the Kingdom.
  4. Transferring American knowledge and technology: Ensuring the delivery of diagnostic and therapeutic services that meet the highest international standards and align with the Kingdom’s vision for medical innovation and sustainability.

 

