'Marvels of the Saudi Orchestra' returns to Riyadh

‘Marvels of the Saudi Orchestra’ returns to Riyadh
These concerts have received critical acclaim worldwide, highlighting Saudi music’s growing influence on the international stage. (Music Commission)
Updated 28 October 2025
Arab News
‘Marvels of the Saudi Orchestra’ returns to Riyadh

‘Marvels of the Saudi Orchestra’ returns to Riyadh
Updated 28 October 2025
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Music Commission will host the “Marvels of the Saudi Orchestra” concert on Nov. 13 in Riyadh for the second time.

It will be held under the patronage of Culture Minister and Music Commission Chairman Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

The two-day concert will take place at the King Fahd Cultural Center Theater, with tickets available on the Webook platform.

The Riyadh concert is part of a series of performances by the Saudi National Orchestra and Choir in major cities worldwide, showcasing the melodies of Saudi heritage on prestigious stages.

Previous performances have been held at renowned venues in Paris, Mexico City, New York, London, Tokyo, and Riyadh.

These concerts have received critical acclaim worldwide, highlighting Saudi music’s growing influence on the international stage, the SPA reported.

Each performance takes audiences on a journey through traditional Saudi musical expressions, presenting the Kingdom’s diverse artistic landscape through harmonious musical narratives.

Through this event, the commission aims to give local audiences the opportunity to experience performances celebrating the Kingdom’s cultural and artistic diversity.

Topics: Music Marvels of Saudi Orchestra

Saudi Arabia and Japan mark 70 years of diplomacy in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia and Japan mark 70 years of diplomacy in Riyadh
Updated 04 November 2025
Arab News
Saudi Arabia and Japan mark 70 years of diplomacy in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia and Japan mark 70 years of diplomacy in Riyadh
  • Bilateral ties play a crucial role in promoting regional and global stability, says Saudi official
  • ‘Tireless work between the two friendly countries can push mutual relations to a new stage’
Updated 04 November 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Japan held a ceremony in the capital Riyadh on Monday to commemorate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between their countries.

During a speech, Saudi Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed Al-Khereiji highlighted the strong relationship between Saudi Arabia and Japan. He said that their cooperation, which began in 1955, plays a crucial role in promoting regional and global stability and prosperity.

“The tireless work between the two friendly countries can push mutual relations to a new stage,” he said. Al-Khereiji highlighted that the Saudi-Japan Vision 2030 established a comprehensive strategic partnership to achieve common goals, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

He expressed the Kingdom’s desire to enhance its relationship with Japan and achieve greater growth and prosperity for both countries, the SPA added.

Saudi Arabia is the primary supplier of crude oil to Japan, and Japan has become a significant partner for the Kingdom in trade and investment. Under Saudi-Japan Vision 2030, the two countries have agreed to enhance cooperation, including efforts in decarbonization, as highlighted in a blog post by the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Topics: Japan Diplomacy

