‘Marvels of the Saudi Orchestra’ returns to Riyadh

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Music Commission will host the “Marvels of the Saudi Orchestra” concert on Nov. 13 in Riyadh for the second time.

It will be held under the patronage of Culture Minister and Music Commission Chairman Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

The two-day concert will take place at the King Fahd Cultural Center Theater, with tickets available on the Webook platform.

The Riyadh concert is part of a series of performances by the Saudi National Orchestra and Choir in major cities worldwide, showcasing the melodies of Saudi heritage on prestigious stages.

Previous performances have been held at renowned venues in Paris, Mexico City, New York, London, Tokyo, and Riyadh.

These concerts have received critical acclaim worldwide, highlighting Saudi music’s growing influence on the international stage, the SPA reported.

Each performance takes audiences on a journey through traditional Saudi musical expressions, presenting the Kingdom’s diverse artistic landscape through harmonious musical narratives.

Through this event, the commission aims to give local audiences the opportunity to experience performances celebrating the Kingdom’s cultural and artistic diversity.