You are here

  • Home
  • Sofia Boutella to star in ‘Only What We Carry’

Sofia Boutella to star in ‘Only What We Carry’

Sofia Boutella to star in ‘Only What We Carry’
Boutella plays Charlotte Levant, a woman who returns to her hometown to confront painful memories and unresolved emotions from her past. (Instagram)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vxtps

Updated 28 October 2025
Arab News
Follow

Sofia Boutella to star in ‘Only What We Carry’

Sofia Boutella to star in ‘Only What We Carry’
  • Drama is latest feature of Welsh director Jamie Adams
  • Boutella, 43, joined by Simon Pegg, Quentin Tarantino
Updated 28 October 2025
Arab News
Follow

DUBAI: French Algerian actress Sofia Boutella is set to star in “Only What We Carry,” the latest feature from Welsh writer and director Jamie Adams, best known for “She Is Love” and “Wild Honey Pie!”

The drama, which recently wrapped filming in Deauville, France, will have Boutella star alongside her “Star Trek” co-star Simon Pegg, the British actor known for the “Mission: Impossible” franchise.

Also appearing are French actress and singer Charlotte Gainsbourg, and filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, who reportedly has his most significant on-screen role since Robert Rodriguez’s 1996 cult classic “From Dusk Till Dawn.”

In addition, the cast features French actor Liam Hellmann and American singer Lizzy McAlpine, who makes her feature film debut.

Boutella plays Charlotte Levant, a woman who returns to her hometown to confront painful memories and unresolved emotions from her past.

Set on the windswept coast of Normandy, “Only What We Carry” follows a group of people brought together by chance as they face buried truths and emotional wounds.

When old relationships resurface — including the arrival of Tarantino’s character, John Percy, each person is forced to reckon with love, loss and the unspoken weight of the past.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BBC iPlayer (@bbciplayer)

Boutella most recently starred in “The Killer’s Game,” which hit cinemas in September, and Netflix’s “Rebel Moon — Part 2: The Scargiver.”

She also began filming the third season of the Second World War drama “SAS Rogue Heroes” in September.

The actress is known for her breakout performance in the Oscar-nominated film “Star Trek Beyond,” in which she portrayed the fierce alien warrior, Jaylah.

Boutella, 43, is a professional dancer and starred in a music video for rock band the Foo Fighters in 2020.

Born in Bab El-Oued, a bustling neighborhood of Algiers, Boutella started studying ballet aged 5. The family fled the Algerian Civil War in 1992 when she was 10 and moved to Paris.

There, she gravitated toward rhythmic gymnastics, joining the French national team at 18.

She later blended her classical ballet training with the physicality of gymnastics and even spent time breakdancing with a group called the Vagabond Crew.

Topics: Sofia Boutella Only What We Carry

‘Superman’ star David Corenswet signs pro-Palestine film pledge

‘Superman’ star David Corenswet signs pro-Palestine film pledge
Updated 03 November 2025
Arab News
Follow

‘Superman’ star David Corenswet signs pro-Palestine film pledge

‘Superman’ star David Corenswet signs pro-Palestine film pledge
Updated 03 November 2025
Arab News

DUBAI: Anerican actor David Corenswet, best known for his portrayal of the title role in James Gunn’s “Superman,” is the latest Hollywood star to sign the “Film Workers for Palestine” pledge, joining a growing list of Hollywood figures expressing solidarity with Palestinians.

The pledge, launched on Sept. 8, calls on members of the entertainment industry to avoid collaborating with Israeli film institutions allegedly linked to “genocide and apartheid.” 

Among the signatories are Mark Ruffalo, Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, Tilda Swinton, Riz Ahmed, and Javier Bardem.

“As filmmakers, actors, film industry workers, and institutions, we recognise the power of cinema to shape perceptions,” the pledge, launched on Sept. 8, stated.

“In this urgent moment of crisis, where many of our governments are enabling the carnage in Gaza, we must do everything we can to address complicity in that unrelenting horror,” it added.

Film-makers Yorgos Lanthimos, Ava DuVernay, Asif Kapadia, Boots Riley and Joshua Oppenheimer also joined the signatories.

The statement, published by Film Workers for Palestine, commits signatories not to collaborate with institutions deemed complicit — including festivals, broadcasters and production companies — citing examples such as “whitewashing or justifying genocide and apartheid, and/or partnering with the government committing them.”

It continued: “We answer the call of Palestinian film-makers, who have urged the international film industry to refuse silence, racism, and dehumanization, as well as to ‘do everything humanly possible’ to end complicity in their oppression.”

Topics: David Corenswet Palestine Superman

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 

‘Battle of the Sexes’ pits Aryna Sabalenka against Nick Kyrgios

‘Battle of the Sexes’ pits Aryna Sabalenka against Nick Kyrgios

EU in last-minute talks to set new climate goal for COP30

EU in last-minute talks to set new climate goal for COP30

Seoul: North Korea fired artillery rockets during Hegseth’s DMZ visit

Seoul: North Korea fired artillery rockets during Hegseth’s DMZ visit

Jonathan Bailey named People magazine’s 2025 Sexiest Man Alive

Jonathan Bailey named People magazine’s 2025 Sexiest Man Alive

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.