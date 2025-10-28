You are here

Slain Palestinian journalist's brother says new findings over killing reveal US cover-up

Updated 28 October 2025
Shireen Abu Akleh was shot dead by the Israeli army while covering a raid in the West Bank in 2022. (Wikimedia Commons)
Updated 28 October 2025
Arab News
Slain Palestinian journalist’s brother says new findings over killing reveal US cover-up

Slain Palestinian journalist’s brother says new findings over killing reveal US cover-up
  • Comments came days after New York Times report revealed Shireen Abu Akleh was intentionally killed, but that the Biden administration ‘soft-pedaled’ this assessment to appease Israel
  • ‘No government should compromise the truth and the safety of its citizens to protect political interests,’ says Tony Abu Akleh
Updated 28 October 2025
Arab News
LONDON: The brother of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot dead by the Israeli army while covering a raid in the West Bank in 2022, has alleged that new revelations from an American military officer who investigated her killing reveal a US cover-up.

Tony Abu Akleh’s comments follow a report by The New York Times stating that Col. Steve Gabavics and four other unnamed sources who were part of the investigative team concluded that Shireen, a Palestinian-American correspondent for Al Jazeera, was intentionally killed, but that the administration of then US President Joe Biden “soft-pedaled” this assessment to appease Israel.

“It was from day one we knew everything. They were trying to cover it up … obviously for political gains,” Tony told the BBC on Tuesday.

“We believe that the US government intentionally downplayed these findings and softened the language just to avoid holding Israel accountable, which is really disappointing. No government should compromise the truth and the safety of its citizens to protect political interests.”

Shireen was killed while reporting on an Israeli army raid in Jenin in May 2022.

Multiple investigations by the UN, The New York Times, and others concluded she was deliberately shot by Israeli forces.

Although Israel initially blamed Palestinian gunmen, it later acknowledged she was very likely shot by an Israeli soldier who “misidentified” her.

The Biden administration supported this narrative, stating it “found no reason to believe” the US citizen was intentionally targeted, a position Tony described at the time as a “whitewash.”

Gabavics, a retired US military policeman involved in the investigation, told The New York Times earlier this week that he was certain the Israeli sniper knew he was targeting a journalist, even if not Shireen specifically.

Based on records of Israeli military radio traffic, Shireen’s clearly visible position, and the precision of the shot, Gabavics stressed that the evidence strongly suggested the shooting was deliberate.

He also revealed that he clashed with his then superior, Lt. Gen. Michael R. Fenzel, over the question of intent, which resulted in Gabavics being sidelined.

Gabavics, who was the key informant behind a Zeteo documentary claiming to identify the shooter, told the BBC that the evidence reviewed “indicated clearly that it was intentional.”

He said: “I would like the administration to really go back and talk to Israel and hold them accountable, to make them actually do a deliberate investigation, even with the facts almost, you know, multiple years removed. They still exist there, that they can go back to make a determination.”

On Tuesday, media rights groups also called for “an independent and transparent” investigation into the killing.

“The US government owes the public — and Shireen Abu Akleh’s family — more than words of regret,” said the Committee to Protect Journalists’ CEO Jodie Ginsberg.

“It has a responsibility to its citizens. These new disclosures reinforce the need for an independent investigation that finally delivers accountability. Without such accountability, Israeli forces will continue to take journalists’ lives — because they know they can do so without consequence.”

Topics: Shireen Abu Akleh Tony Abu Akleh

White House restricts reporters' access to part of press office

Updated 01 November 2025
Updated 01 November 2025
AFP
White House restricts reporters’ access to part of press office

White House restricts reporters’ access to part of press office
  • Journalists are now barred if they do not have prior approval to access the area known as Upper Press, near the president's office
  • he policy comes amid wider restrictions on journalists by the Trump administration, including new rules at the Pentagon 
Updated 01 November 2025
AFP

WEST PALM BEACH: US President Donald Trump’s administration on Friday barred reporters from accessing part of the White House press office without an appointment, citing the need to protect “sensitive material.”
Journalists are now barred if they do not have prior approval to access the area known as Upper Press — which is where Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s office is located and is near the Oval Office.
Reporters have until now been able to freely visit the area, often wandering up to try to speak to Leavitt or senior press officers to seek information or confirm stories.
Media are still allowed to access the area known as “Lower Press,” next to the famed White House briefing room, where more junior press officers have their desks, the memo said.
The policy comes amid wider restrictions on journalists by the Trump administration, including new rules at the Pentagon that major outlets including AFP refused to sign earlier this month.
The change at the White House was announced by the National Security Council in a memorandum titled “protecting sensitive material from unauthorized disclosure in Upper Press.”
“This memorandum directs the prohibition of press passholders from accessing... ‘Upper Press,’ which is situated adjacent to the Oval Office, without an appointment,” said the memo, addressed to Leavitt and White house Communications Director Steven Cheung.
“This policy will ensure adherence to best practices pertaining to access to sensitive material.”
It said the change was necessary because White House press officers were now routinely dealing with sensitive materials following “recent structural changes to the National Security Council.”
Trump has gutted the once powerful NSC, putting it under the control of Secretary of State Marco Rubio, after former National Security Adviser Mike Waltz was reassigned in May following a scandal over the use of the Signal app to plan strikes on Yemen.
Trump’s administration has made a major shake-up to access rules for journalists since his return to power in January.
Many mainstream outlets have seen their access to areas like the Oval Office and Air Force One reduced, while right-wing, Trump-friendly outlets have been given more prominence.
The White House also banned the Associated Press news agency from key areas where Trump speaks after it refused to recognize his order changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.
 

Topics: Donald Trump US White House

