Climate change, poor planning drive Vietnam flooding

Climate change, poor planning drive Vietnam flooding
A man sits at the entrance of a flooded shop following heavy rains in Hoi An, Vietnam. (AFP)
Updated 30 October 2025
AFP
Climate change, poor planning drive Vietnam flooding

Climate change, poor planning drive Vietnam flooding
  • This week alone, floods triggered by record rainfall in central Vietnam have killed at least 10 people and inundated more than 100,000 homes
Updated 30 October 2025
AFP
HANOI: Dozens of people dead, thousands evacuated and millions of dollars in damage. Vietnam is once again battling widespread flooding driven by climate change and poor infrastructure decisions, experts say.
The Southeast Asian nation’s location and topography make it naturally vulnerable to frequent typhoons and some flooding, but the situation is being made worse by the heavier rains that climate change brings and rampant urbanization.
- Stronger, wetter storms -
Vietnam is in one of the most active tropical cyclone regions on Earth and prone to heavy rains between June and September.
Ten typhoons or tropical storms usually affect Vietnam, directly or offshore, in a given year, but it has experienced 12 already in 2025.
“Climate change is already shaping Vietnam’s exposure in several important ways,” said Nguyen Phuong Loan, a climate scientist at the University of New South Wales.
Studies suggest climate change will produce fewer but “possibly more intense tropical cyclones (typhoons)” along with heavier bursts of rain because a warmer atmosphere holds more moisture.
“That means a higher chance of flash floods, especially in densely populated urban areas,” said Loan.
Rising sea levels are also putting pressure on coastal communities.
- Topography, infrastructure -
With 3,200 kilometers (around 2,000 miles) of coastline and a network of 2,300 rivers, Vietnam faces a high risk of flooding.
Much of the country has little natural ability to drain quickly after heavy flooding because of its topography, hydrological experts said.
In some cases construction and environmental degradation has made matters worse, said meteorological expert Nguyen Lan Oanh.
Upstream forest destruction for hydropower projects, cementing of drainage canals and rampant urbanization have “badly contributed to the source of flooding and increased landslides,” Oanh told AFP.
“Humans need to change their perception in the way they treat nature for a safer world.”
- Devastating impacts -
This week alone, floods triggered by record rainfall in central Vietnam have killed at least 10 people and inundated more than 100,000 homes.
In the coastal city of Hue, up to 1.7 meters of rain fell in just 24 hours.
The flooding follows several rounds of inundations in the capital Hanoi and elsewhere, linked to storm systems or heavy rain fronts.
Natural disasters — mostly storms, floods and landslides — left 187 people dead or missing in Vietnam in the first nine months of this year.
Hundreds more were killed or left missing last year, many of them in Typhoon Yagi, the strongest storm to hit Vietnam in decades.
Yagi caused an estimated $1.6 billion in economic losses.
- Responses -
Vietnam “is making great efforts at early warning,” said Ralf Toumi, director of the Grantham Institute — Climate Change and the Environment at Imperial College London.
In recent flood incidents, the government has issued evacuation orders and assisted residents moving to higher ground.
But “the infrastructure also needs to be continuously improved as the country is getting richer,” Toumi added.
Dykes, sea barriers and drainage systems in major deltas on the Red River and the Mekong have been reinforced, upgraded or newly built.
And after deadly landslides and flash floods triggered by Yagi, part of an entire village in northern Lao Cai province was relocated to safer, higher ground.
But often “the focus is on disaster infrastructure whereas it should also be on not creating disaster risk,” said Brad Jessup, an environmental expert at the University of Melbourne.
“Without attending to risk reduction, the needs for protection infrastructure keeps on increasing. It is a spiral.”
Climate adaptation is expensive, and wealthy countries have consistently failed to keep promises on climate funding for developing nations like Vietnam.
Rich countries pledged in 2021 to double their adaptation financing by 2025, but instead, the figure has fallen, the United Nations said this week.

Topics: Vietnam

EU in last-minute talks to set new climate goal for COP30

EU in last-minute talks to set new climate goal for COP30
Updated 25 min 49 sec ago
Reuters
EU in last-minute talks to set new climate goal for COP30

EU in last-minute talks to set new climate goal for COP30
  • EU ministers meet to try to pass new climate target
  • Bloc’s credibility at risk ahead of COP30 climate talks
Updated 25 min 49 sec ago
Reuters

BRUSSELS: EU climate ministers will make a last-ditch attempt to pass a new climate change target on Tuesday, in an effort to avoid going to the UN COP30 summit in Brazil empty-handed.
Failure to agree could undermine the European Union’s claims to leadership at the COP30 talks, which will test the will of major economies to keep fighting climate change despite opposition from US President Donald Trump.
Countries including China, Britain and Australia have already submitted new climate targets ahead of COP30.
But the EU, which has some of the world’s most ambitious CO2-cutting policies, has struggled to contain a backlash from industries and governments skeptical that it can afford the measures alongside defense and industrial priorities. EU members failed to agree a 2040 climate target in September, leaving them scrambling for a deal days before European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen meets other world leaders at COP30 in Belem, Brazil, on November 6.
“The geopolitical landscape has rarely been more complex,” EU climate policy chief Wopke Hoekstra told a gathering of climate ministers in Canada on Saturday, adding that he was confident the bloc would approve its new goal.
“The European Union will continue to do its utmost, even under these circumstances, in Belem to uphold its commitment to multilateralism and to the Paris Agreement,” he said.
The starting point for talks is a European Commission proposal to cut net EU greenhouse gas emissions by 90 percent from 1990 levels by 2040, to keep countries on track for net-zero by 2050.
Italy, Poland and the Czech Republic are among those warning this is too restrictive for domestic industries struggling with high energy costs, cheaper Chinese imports and US tariffs.
Others, including the Netherlands, Spain and Sweden, cite worsening extreme weather and the need to catch up with China in manufacturing green technologies as reasons for ambitious goals. The draft compromise ministers will discuss, seen by Reuters, includes a clause demanded by France allowing a weakening of the 2040 goal in future, if it becomes clear EU forests are not absorbing enough CO2 to meet it. Brussels has also vowed to change other measures to attempt to win buy-in for the climate goal. These include controlling prices in an upcoming carbon market and considering weakening its 2035 combustion engine ban as requested by Germany.
A deal on Tuesday will require ministers to agree on the share of the 90 percent emissions cut countries can cover by buying foreign carbon credits — effectively softening efforts required by domestic industries.
France has said credits should cover 5 percent, more than the 3 percent share originally proposed by the Commission. Other governments argue money would be better spent on supporting European industries than buying foreign CO2 credits.
Support from at least 15 of the 27 EU members is needed to pass the goal. EU diplomats said on Monday the vote would be tight and could depend on one or two flipping positions.
Ministers will try first to agree the 2040 goal, and from that derive an emissions pledge for 2035 — which is what the UN asked countries to submit ahead of COP30.

Topics: EU Cop 30

