Spanish PM faces grilling by lawmakers over graft scandal

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez presides a meeting of the government's crisis committee next to Valencia Regional President Carlos Mazon in L'Eliana, Spain. (AFP)
Updated 30 October 2025
AFP
  • Corruption probes targeting former Socialist heavyweights and Sanchez’s wife have embarrassed a leader who took office in 2018 pledging to clean up Spanish politics after the conservative opposition was convicted in its own graft scandal
MADRID: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will on Thursday attempt to offer explanations to hostile lawmakers investigating a corruption scandal that has threatened to topple his minority left-wing government.
Corruption probes targeting former Socialist heavyweights and Sanchez’s wife have embarrassed a leader who took office in 2018 pledging to clean up Spanish politics after the conservative opposition was convicted in its own graft scandal.
The hours-long hearing before a Senate committee will grill Sanchez over a complicated affair involving alleged kickbacks in exchange for public contracts for sanitary equipment during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The scandal has ensnared ex-transport minister Jose Luis Abalos and former senior Socialist official Santos Cerdan, both former close allies of Sanchez who helped him rise to power.
Abalos’s former adviser Koldo Garcia is another key suspect in the case that has seen Cerdan jailed and police enter Socialist headquarters in Madrid, in damaging images for Sanchez.
The opposition conservative Popular Party (PP), which commands a majority in the Senate, aims to prove that Sanchez knew about or participated in the murky maneuvers.
The summoning of Sanchez is part of its relentless focus on alleged Socialist corruption in a bid to force early elections that would return it to power.
“You will lie again tomorrow in the Senate because you know that if you tell the truth, it will be the end of you,” PP leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo told Sanchez in parliament on Wednesday.
The prime minister has repeatedly apologized for the scandal but denied knowledge of the alleged wrongdoing or that the Socialists benefited from illegal funding.
A damning police report in the summer that implicated Cerdan in the scandal briefly threatened to rip apart the Socialist-led coalition with the far-left Sumar party.
But Sanchez has rebuffed opposition calls to resign and call early elections, although he has acknowledged he once considered quitting as the pressure grew.
In July, he unveiled a package of anti-corruption measures in a bid to repair ties with Sumar and an array of fringe and regional separatist parties without which the government cannot pass legislation.
Separate corruption investigations have targeted Sanchez’s wife Begona Gomez and his younger brother David Sanchez, dogging his government for more than a year.
In another affair embarrassing the government, the Socialist-appointed top prosecutor will go on trial next week accused of leaking legal secrets against the partner of the Madrid region’s influential PP leader.

