Arab maritime sector attracts nearly $4bn in foreign investment over 23 years: Dhaman 

JEDDAH: Arab countries secured 146 foreign maritime transport projects worth nearly $4 billion over the past 23 years, according to a report by Arab Investment and Export Credit Guarantee Corp., also known as Dhaman.

In its fourth sectoral report for 2025, the corporation said 146 foreign projects were recorded during the period, with five countries — Egypt, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Mauritania — accounting for 114 projects, or 78 percent of the total, according to Kuwait News Agency, or KUNA.

Those five countries attracted nearly $3.8 billion in investment, representing more than 91 percent of total foreign capital directed to the Arab maritime transport sector.

About 80 percent of global trade by volume is carried by sea, while global maritime trade reached 12.3 billion tonnes in 2023 and is expected to expand at an average annual rate of 2.4 percent through 2029, according to UN Conference on Trade and Development.

The findings come as maritime trade routes across the Middle East face renewed pressure from regional conflict, with restrictions on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz prompting cargo operators to review routes, insurance costs and delivery schedules.

The latest tensions have increased freight volatility and underlined the strategic importance of Arab ports and shipping infrastructure in keeping global supply chains moving.

“It (Dhaman) noted that the US company Think Big for Shipping and Logistics ranked first as the largest foreign investor in the region by investment cost, with $606 million, representing 15 percent of the total, followed by the German company Hapag-Lloyd with $581 million and a 14 percent share,” KUNA reported.

Next was the Belgian company Deme, with $550 million and 13 percent, followed by Yang Ming of Taiwan and Japan’s Mitsui OSK Lines and K Line, each ranking fourth with $371 million and a 9 percent share.

Japan ranked as the largest foreign investor in Arab maritime transport projects, contributing $784 million, equivalent to 19 percent of total investment. Germany followed with a 16 percent share, while the US accounted for 15 percent.

On intra-Arab investment, six countries — the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Morocco and Egypt — participated in 11 joint projects worth more than $218 million.

Five Arab companies, including Kanoo Shipping of Bahrain, TripleF of Saudi Arabia, and Abu Dhabi Ports, accounted for 89 percent of the total.

The report also stated that, according to the logistics services sector risk assessment, the UAE, Qatar, and Bahrain, along with Saudi Arabia, Oman, Egypt, and Kuwait, topped the Arab rankings for 2025, making them the most attractive destinations for investment in this field.

“It recorded a 4 percent increase in the Arab commercial fleet, reaching 2,900 vessels in 2025 based on actual ship ownership, while the fleet’s carrying capacity rose by 4.6 percent to approximately 109 million metric tonnes of deadweight in 2025, representing 5 percent of global shipping volume,” KUNA stated.