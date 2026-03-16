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EU announces 458 million euros in humanitarian aid for Middle East

EU announces 458 million euros in humanitarian aid for Middle East
Displaced family members stand outside their tent covered in plastic sheeting to shield them from the stormy weather along Beirut’s seafront area on March 15, 2026. (FILE/AFP)
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Updated 16 March 2026
Reuters
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EU announces 458 million euros in humanitarian aid for Middle East

EU announces 458 million euros in humanitarian aid for Middle East
Updated 16 March 2026
Reuters
Follow

BRUSSELS, March ‌16 : The European Union ​on Monday announced 458 million euros ($525 million) in humanitarian aid for the ‌Middle ‌East, ​in ‌response ⁠to ​the conflicts in ⁠the region such as the US-Israeli war ⁠with Iran and Israel’s ‌military ‌campaign ​in ‌Lebanon.
“In a ‌war-torn Middle East, the European Union ‌is stepping up while others step ⁠back,” ⁠said Hadja Lahbib, the EU’s commissioner in charge of humanitarian crises.

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