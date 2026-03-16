BRUSSELS, March 16 : The European Union on Monday announced 458 million euros ($525 million) in humanitarian aid for the Middle East, in response to the conflicts in the region such as the US-Israeli war with Iran and Israel’s military campaign in Lebanon.
“In a war-torn Middle East, the European Union is stepping up while others step back,” said Hadja Lahbib, the EU’s commissioner in charge of humanitarian crises.
EU announces 458 million euros in humanitarian aid for Middle East
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Updated 16 March 2026
EU announces 458 million euros in humanitarian aid for Middle East
BRUSSELS, March 16 : The European Union on Monday announced 458 million euros ($525 million) in humanitarian aid for the Middle East, in response to the conflicts in the region such as the US-Israeli war with Iran and Israel’s military campaign in Lebanon.