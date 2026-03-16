EU announces 458 million euros in humanitarian aid for Middle East

BRUSSELS, March ‌16 : The European Union ​on Monday announced 458 million euros ($525 million) in humanitarian aid for the ‌Middle ‌East, ​in ‌response ⁠to ​the conflicts in ⁠the region such as the US-Israeli war ⁠with Iran and Israel’s ‌military ‌campaign ​in ‌Lebanon.

“In a ‌war-torn Middle East, the European Union ‌is stepping up while others step ⁠back,” ⁠said Hadja Lahbib, the EU’s commissioner in charge of humanitarian crises.