Pakistan to deploy 3,000 federal troops to Balochistan province amid rising insurgency

KARACHI: Pakistan will deploy two wings of Federal Constabulary paramilitary force to Balochistan in a bid to bolster security and establish peace in the insurgency-hit region, the Pakistani interior ministry said on Monday.

Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest but most impoverished province, has been the site of a long-running insurgency that has intensified in recent years, with separatist militants frequently attacking security forces, government officials and installations and people from other provinces.

Apart from separatist outfits, religiously motivated groups such as the Pakistani Taliban and Daesh have also maintained some presence in the restive southwestern region that is home to major Chinese investments, including a deep seaport as well as gold and copper mines.

On Monday, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti presided over a meeting on the situation in the province, during which officials briefed participants on law and order, return of Afghan refugees, and elimination of currency and goods smuggling and extortion.

“A decision was made to seek the services of Federal Constabulary to establish peace and stability in Balochistan,” the interior ministry said in a statement. “Around 3,000 personnel comprising two wings of Federal Constabulary will be deployed in the first phase.”

The separatists, who have waged a series of deadly attacks in Balochistan in recent years, accuse the central government of stealing the region’s resources to fund development elsewhere in the country. The Pakistani government denies the allegations and says it is working for the uplift of local communities in Balochistan.

Islamabad has long accused Kabul of sheltering militant groups like the Pakistani Taliban and Baloch separatists, and India of facilitating attacks against Pakistan. Kabul and New Delhi have consistently denied this.

Officials at Monday’s meeting decided to make the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) more active in Balochistan, according to the interior ministry.

“Local people will be recruited for all vacant posts,” it said, adding that officials also decided to monitor social media to intensify action against elements involved in propaganda against the state

Naqvi assured the Balochistan government of all possible cooperation from the federation to increase the capacity of Balochistan police.

“We are fully aware of the situation in Balochistan and will provide all possible assistance to establish peace [in the region],” he was quoted as saying.

CM Bugti said they were fighting militancy with “full strength and determination,” appreciating the federal government’s assistance.

“We will ensure the rule of the state at all costs,” he said.