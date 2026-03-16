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Ramadan2026
Ramadan2026

Technology guides crowd flow at the Grand Mosque during Ramadan

Special Technology guides crowd flow at the Grand Mosque during Ramadan
Muslims perform late night prayers knowns as ‘Kayam Al Layal’ on the 27th night of holy month of Ramadan, in the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia, Mar. 16, 2026. (Reuters)
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Updated 16 March 2026
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
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Technology guides crowd flow at the Grand Mosque during Ramadan

Technology guides crowd flow at the Grand Mosque during Ramadan
  • Real-time monitoring allows Saudi officials to adjust routes and deploy teams across the mosque complex
  • Dr. Fawwaz Al-Dahas: What Makkah is witnessing today in terms of advanced operational systems reflects the depth of accumulated expertise
Updated 16 March 2026
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
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MAKKAH: Ramadan brings millions of pilgrims and worshippers to the Grand Mosque, making crowd management one of the most complex operational challenges at the holy site.

Authorities say new systems are being used this year to monitor and manage the movement of visitors across the mosque and its surrounding plazas, relying on real-time data and coordinated planning.

The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque told Arab News that operations during peak periods are coordinated through a central engineering command and control center.

Density indicators and crowd-flow speeds from across the mosque complex feed into the system in real time, allowing supervisors to adjust entry and exit routes and respond to congestion points as they emerge. 

Cleaning and emergency teams are also deployed based on anticipated crowd patterns rather than waiting for calls. An integrated system guides these decisions by assessing three factors: current crowd density, the operational sensitivity of a location, and risk levels. Interactive digital maps launched by the authority provide field supervisors with real-time visual data to support these decisions.

“This year saw a significant shift in how movement inside the Grand Mosque is managed,” a spokesperson from the authority told Arab News. “We moved from traditional congestion response to a model of operational anticipation, using real-time density analysis and smart route diversions to act before bottlenecks even form.”

The authority said the system has improved movement between entrances, prayer areas and the mataf, the area where pilgrims perform the tawaf circumambulation around the Kaaba.

Post-season evaluations measure the effectiveness of the system through several indicators, including waiting times, crowd flow rates, congestion-related incidents and emergency response times. Pilgrim satisfaction surveys and command-center data are also used in the assessment process.

Dr. Fawwaz Al-Dahas, head of the Makkah History Center, said what is unfolding at the Grand Mosque today is the latest chapter in a centuries-long tradition of caring for pilgrims — one that has been transformed beyond recognition by modern technology. 

“What Makkah is witnessing today in terms of advanced operational systems reflects the depth of accumulated expertise that the relevant authorities have built up in serving pilgrims and worshippers over generations,” he told Arab News.

He said tools such as real-time density monitoring and digital mapping support faster decision-making and help reduce risks associated with large gatherings.

“The Grand Mosque has always been a unique model for managing human crowds throughout its history,” he said, “but the technological and organizational advances of today make the worshipper’s experience safer and more comfortable, especially during high-density seasons like Ramadan.”

Topics: Ramadan2026

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