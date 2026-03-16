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King Faisal University wins medals in Geneva

King Faisal University wins medals in Geneva
King Faisal University secured five medals for innovative patents at the 51st Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions. (SPA)
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Updated 16 March 2026
Arab News
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King Faisal University wins medals in Geneva

King Faisal University wins medals in Geneva
  • Awards included a gold medal for a self-healing oil pipe coating and three silver medals for projects involving methanol-to-energy conversion,
  • A bronze medal was awarded for a smart sensor used to predict mold growth in produce
Updated 16 March 2026
Arab News
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GENEVA: King Faisal University secured five medals for innovative patents at the 51st Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions, which concluded on Sunday. The university’s entries competed against more than 1,000 inventions from 40 countries, showcasing its commitment to translating research into practical technical solutions.

The awards included a gold medal for a self-healing oil pipe coating and three silver medals for projects involving methanol-to-energy conversion, biodegradable medical bandages made from palm fronds, and plastic bottle recycling for flexible products.

A bronze medal was awarded for a smart sensor used to predict mold growth in produce.

The accomplishments reflect the university’s global standing after the institution ranked among the top 100 universities for patent registrations in 2024 and 2025.

Topics: King Faisal University (KFU)

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