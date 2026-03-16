Saudi FM discusses regional developments with Japanese counterpart

TOKYO: Japan’s Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan pledged to join forces in easing regional tensions and ensuring Japan’s crude oil supply remains steady.

The Japanese Foreign Ministry reported that during a Monday evening phone call, Minister Motegi expressed grave concern about the turmoil gripping the Middle East. He extended heartfelt sympathy to Saudi Arabia following Iranian attacks on civilian and energy sites, as well as on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz and nearby waters.

Minister Motegi stressed that Japan has urged Iran to stop actions that endanger regional stability, including nuclear weapons development and attacks on neighboring countries. He highlighted Japan’s unwavering commitment to exploring all diplomatic solutions to achieve rapid de-escalation.

Minister Motegi reaffirmed Japan’s determination to join forces with Saudi Arabia to protect a reliable oil supply, guarantee safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, and foster peace throughout the Middle East. He thanked Saudi Arabia for supporting the evacuation of Japanese nationals and called for ongoing cooperation.

The Ministry said that Minister Faisal responded by emphasizing the importance of dialogue and diplomacy. He confirmed Saudi Arabia’s intention to continue cooperating with Japan to support early de-escalation and regional stability. He also reiterated Saudi Arabia’s commitment to a stable crude oil supply and to protecting and assisting Japanese nationals.