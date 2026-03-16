You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi FM discusses regional developments with Japanese counterpart

Saudi FM discusses regional developments with Japanese counterpart

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi. (File/AFP)
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gc8ds

Updated 16 March 2026
Arab News Japan
Follow

Saudi FM discusses regional developments with Japanese counterpart

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi. (File/AFP)
  • Toshimitsu Motegi expressed grave concern about the turmoil gripping the Middle East
  • Prince Faisal bin Farhan emphasized the importance of dialogue and diplomacy
Updated 16 March 2026
Arab News Japan
Follow

TOKYO: Japan’s Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan pledged to join forces in easing regional tensions and ensuring Japan’s crude oil supply remains steady.

The Japanese Foreign Ministry reported that during a Monday evening phone call, Minister Motegi expressed grave concern about the turmoil gripping the Middle East. He extended heartfelt sympathy to Saudi Arabia following Iranian attacks on civilian and energy sites, as well as on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz and nearby waters.

Minister Motegi stressed that Japan has urged Iran to stop actions that endanger regional stability, including nuclear weapons development and attacks on neighboring countries. He highlighted Japan’s unwavering commitment to exploring all diplomatic solutions to achieve rapid de-escalation.

Minister Motegi reaffirmed Japan’s determination to join forces with Saudi Arabia to protect a reliable oil supply, guarantee safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, and foster peace throughout the Middle East. He thanked Saudi Arabia for supporting the evacuation of Japanese nationals and called for ongoing cooperation.

The Ministry said that Minister Faisal responded by emphasizing the importance of dialogue and diplomacy. He confirmed Saudi Arabia’s intention to continue cooperating with Japan to support early de-escalation and regional stability. He also reiterated Saudi Arabia’s commitment to a stable crude oil supply and to protecting and assisting Japanese nationals.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Japan

Related

Saudi crown prince, UAE president warn of dangerous escalation as Iranian attacks continue
Saudi Arabia

Saudi crown prince, UAE president warn of dangerous escalation as Iranian attacks continue

Japan to release oil stocks as US says buy American 
Business & Economy

Japan to release oil stocks as US says buy American 

Latest updates

Shrapnel wounds 20 after Iran missile warning in Israel nuclear town

Shrapnel wounds 20 after Iran missile warning in Israel nuclear town

DeChambeau, Southern Guards hold two-shot lead entering final round of LIV Golf South Africa

DeChambeau, Southern Guards hold two-shot lead entering final round of LIV Golf South Africa

EU anti-racism chief says discrimination deeply embedded across Europe

EU anti-racism chief says discrimination deeply embedded across Europe

Tens of thousands of protesters rally in Prague against new government of Czech PM Babiš

Tens of thousands of protesters rally in Prague against new government of Czech PM Babiš

Kane moves closer to goals record as Bayern sink Union

Kane moves closer to goals record as Bayern sink Union

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.