Tunisia judge issues detention orders for Gaza flotilla activists

TUNIS: A Tunisian judge issued detention orders Monday for seven pro-Palestinian activists accused of money laundering in relation to efforts to sail a humanitarian flotilla to Gaza, their lawyer told AFP.

The case is linked to fundraising for the Global Sumud Flotilla group that took place in September of last year, attorney Sami Ben Ghazi said.

At least five of the accused had already spent 10 days in custody before Monday’s hearing, which ended with a judge from the judiciary’s financial unit ordering them to remain in detention until trial on accusations of “forming an agreement to launder money,” Ben Ghazi said.

Dozens of protesters gathered outside the financial unit on Monday to denounce the detention of the seven Tunisians.

“The regime represses all political and social activism, including support for the Palestinian cause,” said activist Mahdi Elleuch, who was attending the protest.

“It’s always the same process, using baseless charges, particularly money laundering, relying on a judiciary that’s under orders.”

Global Sumud earlier this month had strongly condemned the arrest of its campaigners, saying it marked a “troubling departure from Tunisia’s long history of public solidarity with the Palestinian people.”

The group had sought to break an Israeli blockade by delivering aid to Gaza by sea in October. In February, they announced a new mission to the besieged territory from countries including Tunisia.

The campaigners said last year’s flotilla was attacked by two drones while anchored at the Sidi Bou Said port.

Before reaching Gaza, the flotilla was intercepted by Israel, which seized their boats and detained and deported the activists.

Global Sumud describes its actions as a “non-violent response to genocide, siege, mass starvation, and the destruction of civilian life in Gaza.”

