Arab countries are not part of US-Israeli war against Iran, Jordan’s king and UAE’s president say

LONDON: The leaders of Jordan and the UAE condemned recent Iranian attacks on their countries, and reiterated that Arab nations did not start and had not participated in the ongoing US-Israeli conflict with Iran that began on Feb. 28.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, president of the UAE, and King Abdullah of Jordan said that Gulf Cooperation Council and other Arab nations have instead been working to contain the crisis and prevent regional escalation, the Jordan News Agency reported.

Their comments came as they met in Abu Dhabi on Monday to discuss the escalating military action in the region and the serious implications for security and stability.

They said the ongoing Iranian aggression in the region violates the sovereignty of nations, international law and other norms, and poses a threat to global peace and security, the Emirates News Agency reported.

The leaders emphasized the urgent need to halt the military escalation, and to prioritize dialogue and diplomacy in an effort to ensure security and ease tensions.